Deaths at Springfield home determined to be murder-suicide

Police say the deaths of a man and woman Saturday at a Springfield home have been determined to be a murder-suicide.

Police say just after 7 p.m. they were called out to a home in the 700 block of West Whiteside Street where the bodies of 44-year-old Lavare W. D. Everett and 45-year-old Christina M. Lopez had been discovered.

A news release from the Springfield Police Department says detectives determined Everett shot and killed Lopez before killing himself.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Police say Lopez's death marks the 17th homicide in the city this year.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield police say deaths on Whiteside Street were murder-suicide