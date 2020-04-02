Deaths Surge in Spain; Chinese County Locked Down: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- Spain reported 950 more deaths from the coronavirus, the most in a single day, taking total fatalities in the country to more than 10,000. There are signs that the worst may soon be over in Italy as growth in new cases there moderates.

Earlier, China said the U.S. was trying to shift the blame for its own outbreak after American intelligence officials concluded Beijing concealed infections. A county in central China was locked down again after a flare-up in cases. Presidential hopeful Joe Biden said he expected the Democratic convention to be delayed until August.

In Britain, almost one million people have claimed welfare payments in the past two weeks and a financial regulator proposed freezing some credit card repayments. Spanish jobless claims rose by a record, and filings for U.S. unemployment benefits are set to top 3 million again.

Key Developments:

Biden Says Sees Democratic Convention Delayed to August (7 a.m. NY)

“I think it’s going to have to move into August,” Biden said in an interview on “The Tonight Show.” “I doubt whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to be held in mid-July.”

Norway’s Wealth Fund Lost a Record $113 Billion in 1Q (6:41 a.m. NY)

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund lost a record 1.17 trillion kroner in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic roiled stock markets. The loss comes as the fund for the first time faces forced asset sales to cover emergency spending by the government to weather the impact on the richest Nordic economy.

Stanchart CEO Says U.K., U.S. Acted Too Late (6:35 a.m. NY)

Standard Chartered Plc Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters said authorities in London and Washington have been too slow in ordering the type of lockdown that China used to control the outbreak. Speaking on Bloomberg Television, Winters became one of the highest-profile CEOs to criticize the Western response to the pandemic, saying the U.S. and U.K. had acted “too late.”

“I find it interesting to listen to the debate now that we in the West, or in the U.K., or in the U.S., couldn’t have done what the Chinese did because we don’t have that kind of society,” Winters said. “Well, we are doing what the Chinese did; we’re just doing it too late.”

EU’s Borrell Warns of Pandemic ‘Spiraling Out of Control’ (6:30 a.m. NY)

European Union foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc must mobilize help for poor countries. “Globally, it is to be feared that the worst is yet to come,” Borrell said in a letter to foreign ministers as they prepare to hold a video conference tomorrow. “Countries already affected by conflicts or mismanagement are particularly vulnerable.”

Jobless Claims Soar As Lockdowns Bite (6:20 a.m. NY)

Thursday’s U.S. jobless claims report may serve as a more timely barometer than Friday’s monthly payrolls figures. Filings for unemployment benefits are expected to total 3.7 million in the week ended March 28, compared with 3.28 million previously.

Earlier on Thursday, Spain said claims rose by a record 302,265 in March. Spain, one of the countries at the center of Europe’s outbreak, already has an unemployment rate that’s among the highest in the developed world.

Almost a million people have claimed welfare payments in Britain over the past two weeks and even Finland, one of the world’s best-funded welfare states, is starting to crack. In Ireland, more than 300,000 people are on government support and 200,000 are classed as unemployed -- that’s a total of about half a million people in a country where around 2.3 million were in work before the crisis.

And one-third of Thailand’s population has registered for government cash handouts designed to soften the blow of the novel coronavirus outbreak, far exceeding the funds available for the policy.

Brexit Delay May Be Inevitable (6 a.m. NY)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he won’t delay Britain’s final parting with the European Union at the end of the year. Empty meeting rooms across Whitehall suggest delay is all but inevitable.