Deaths in Turkey, Syria earthquake surpass 16K; some areas will be 'uninhabitable for years': Live updates

John Bacon, Jorge L. Ortiz and Thao Nguyen, USA TODAY
·7 min read

The search for survivors grew more desperate, the homeless problem more acute and the death toll rose to more than 16,000 Thursday as rescuers labored to find signs of life amid the rubble of Monday's earthquakes and aftershocks that laid waste to a wide swath of Turkey and Syria.

In addition to 12,873 people killed in Turkey, the country's disaster management agency said more than 60,000 have been injured. On the Syrian side of the border, 3,162 have been reported dead and more than 5,000 injured.

The total of 16,000-plus fatalities, the largest worldwide for an earthquake event in more than a decade, is expected to rise. Experts says the survival rate in an incident of this magnitude is below 25% after 72 hours, and the frigid temperatures make the chances even slimmer.

Dale Buckner, CEO of McLean, Virginia-based Global Guardian, said his international security firm has clients in the region, and his team is helping with medical evacuations, transportation and the delivery of food, water and power supplies in and around the earthquake zone. It will take months to stabilize the region and years to recover from the disaster, he said.

"The size and scale of the destruction our team has witnessed is difficult to describe," Buckner told USA TODAY. "Some infrastructure will never be replaced. The damage is so widespread it will be uninhabitable for years to come."

That assessment stands in sharp contrast with Wednesday's vow by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that homes in the 10 most affected provinces would be rebuilt within a year and that his government “will not leave any of our citizens uncared for.”

Elections are scheduled for May 14.

TRAGEDY IN TURKEY: Photos capture devastating aftermath of powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake

Developments:

►Twitter CEO Elon Musk said he was told by Turkey’s government that access to the platform would be restored soon after complaints it had been restricted. Some trapped survivors have used Twitter to communicate with rescuers and loved ones, while others have tweeted complaints about the response.

►A 13-year-old boy was rescued from the rubble on Wednesday, 55 hours after the quakes first struck, Turkish rescuers said. The boy was saved in Kahramanmaras, the quakes' epicenter, after three hours of intense digging.

►Turkish Airlines said it evacuated 19,050 people from the region Tuesday and planned to evacuate 30,000 more Wednesday. Airline official Yahya Ustun urged residents to "wait their turn ... calmly."

►More than 40,910 people had been injured in Turkey, according to the nation's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

►Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu blamed the devastation on Erdogan’s two-decade rule, saying he had not prepared the country for a disaster and accusing him of misspending funds.

'LIKE WE WOKE UP IN HELL':Over 11,000 dead in quake-battered Turkey, Syria; baby rescued after being born under rubble

Snowfall in Syria compounds disaster

Fresh snowfall in Syria on Wednesday has compounded the disaster in the region, the United Nation's top humanitarian official in the country said.

“We have already a very vulnerable situation; people (are) already vulnerable, not capable of taking care of themselves…and all of a sudden comes this,” said El-Mostafa Benlamlih, U.N. resident coordinator for Syria.

Benlamlih said in a video briefing Wednesday that 10.9 million people in Syria have been affected by the earthquake across five northwestern governorates.

About 100,000 people in Aleppo are believed to be homeless, Benlamlih added. But he stressed that while 30,000 have found shelter in schools and mosques, the remaining 70,000 “have snow, they have cold and they are living in a terrible situation."

Erdogan defends disaster response

Most of Turkey sits above major fault lines and the country is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Close to 18,000 were killed in similarly powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.

Erdogan on Wednesday inspected relief efforts in Kahramanmaras province, where Monday's two powerful quakes and aftershocks were centered. Damage was spread over at least nine other provinces, affecting more than 13 million of his nation's 86 million people.

Erdogan toured a tent city and pledged that no one would “be left in the streets.” He acknowledged the response had started slowly but dismissed criticism that the government needed to do more.

"It is not possible to be prepared for such a disaster," Erdogan said. "The state is working with municipalities, especially (disaster agencies) with all its means."

YOU CAN HELP: How to donate to Turkey and Syria earthquake relief and recovery efforts

Finding occasional rays of hope

In the Turkish city of Adana, about 100 miles southwest of the epicenter in Kahramanmaraş, volunteer Bekir Bicer found a blue-and-yellow bird alive inside a crushed birdcage in the wreckage of a flattened 14-story building, almost 60 hours after the earthquakes hit.

“I was very happy,'' Bicer said. "I nearly cried.”

Such rare instances provide hope for the loved ones of those still missing -- who are likely buried under the debris of some of the more than 5,600 buildings that have collapsed -- even though the chances of finding survivors are diminishing.

Suat Yarkan, 50, said his aunt and her two daughters lived in an apartment on the building’s fourth floor. He was clinging to hope they could be rescued.

“Look at the bird. Sixty hours,” he said. “It makes me feel like maybe God is helping us … I have to believe that they will recover everyone.”

White helmets mourn their own, seek funding help

The British government pledged more funding for Syria's White Helmets volunteer civil defense organization. The opposition-controlled White Helmets were organized in 2014 during the Syrian civil war to help with civilian evacuations and rescue operations after bombings in rebel areas. Now the group has been pressed into earthquake relief duty. At least four of its own members died in the quake, the group said Wednesday.

"We still hear the cries and moans of those trapped under the rubble asking for help, thousands of victims and thousands of missing people," the group said in a Twitter post. "Please help in our response to save more lives by donating."

DEADLY EARTHQUAKES HAVE HIT REGION BEFORE: Why there? Could a similar quake strike the US?

Winter cold adds to woes of those left homeless

The cold made life miserable for those who lost their homes. Many survivors have had to sleep in cars, outside, or in government shelters with temperatures dipping into the low 20s.

“We don’t have a tent, we don’t have a heating stove, we don’t have anything. Our children are in bad shape. We are all getting wet under the rain and our kids are out in the cold,” said Aysan Kurt, 27. “We did not die from hunger or the earthquake, but we will die freezing from the cold.”

A man walks through the rubble of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey. With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the catastrophic earthquake.
A man walks through the rubble of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey. With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the catastrophic earthquake.

International teams join thousands of local first responders

Search teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel, and aid pledges have poured in from around the world. Searchers from France, Spain and Russia were among foreign teams tweeting photos of their efforts on the ground. The U.S. sent two teams of about 80 persons each.

But the scale of destruction from the 7.8 magnitude quake and its powerful aftershocks was so immense – and spread so wide, including in areas isolated by Syria’s ongoing civil war – that millions are still waiting for help.

Adana restaurateur provides food, shelter

A kebab restaurant owner in southern Turkey’s Adana province opened three restaurants for survivors of the earthquakes. He told the Turkish news agency Anadolu he believed it was the safest place for people left homeless.

“It was raining,” Salih Oral said. “We saw people waiting in their cars, sitting on the pavement or just milling around without a place to go.”

Oral said he has been providing free food, soup and tea to people whose homes were damaged or destroyed. Oral said he also is sending food to nearby cities affected by the quakes.

Didem Incekuran, 24, has been staying at the restaurant since Monday, saying she was thankful to Oral.

“We don’t want to go back home yet. We feel safe here,” Incekuran said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Turkey earthquake live updates: Death toll surpasses 16,000

Recommended Stories

  • Pope seeks release of Cubans arrests during 2021 protests

    Pope Francis hopes Cuban authorities will release and grant amnesty to people arrested and sentenced after the historic protests that took place in 2021, Cardinal Beniamino Stella, who traveled to the island as the pontiff’s special envoy, said Wednesday. During an act at the University of Havana to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Pope John Paul II's visit to the island, Cardinal Stella also said the Catholic Church hopes that Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and U.S. President Joe Biden can hold talks amid current tense relations between the countries.

  • Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake rises, hope fades

    Rescuers pulled more survivors from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings Thursday, but hopes were starting to fade of finding many more people alive more than three days after a catastrophic earthquake and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 16,000. Emergency crews working through the night in the city of Antakya were able to pull a young girl, Hazal Guner, from the ruins of a building and also rescued her father, Soner Guner, two hours later, news agency IHA reported. In Diyarbakir, east of Antakya, rescuers freed an injured woman from a collapsed building in the early morning hours but found the three people next to her in the rubble dead, the DHA news agency reported.

  • Quake-hit Turkish family await help to recover buried kids

    STORY: Homeless and with nowhere to shelter from harsh winter weather, their grief is compounded by the knowledge that two of their youngest members are still buried under the rubble.A bulldozer is parked in front of what once was their home but there is no one to drive it since heavy snowfall hampered search efforts and aid delivery to more inaccessible regions.No one came to help the Alinak family and they have also been forbidden to intervene to pull the bodies of the children out of the rubble for funerals, they said."Where is the state? Where they have been for two days? We are begging them", Sabiha Alinak told Reuters as the snow continues to fall heavily on the survivors and the rubble, covering everything with a white veil and a deafening silence.The children's uncle, Ahmet Alinak, said the family were "doomed.""I have two nephews in the wreckage behind me. Around two o' clock yesterday, this building collapsed. There are possibly hundreds more of buildings like this. Thousands are currently under the rubble. They (referring to Turkish authorities) won't let us save them by our means, but they don't send anyone to help either." In Turkey and Syria, rescuers struggled to dig people out of the rubble of collapsed buildings in a "race against time" as the death toll from the earthquake that hit across a wide area of Turkey and Syria passed 5,000.The magnitude 7.8 quake - the deadliest in Turkey since 1999 - hit early on Monday (February 6) and was followed by a second hours later.President Tayyip Erdogan has declared a three-month state of emergency covering Turkey's 10 southern provinces hit by devastating earthquakes, and called it a disaster zone in a move meant to bolster rescue efforts.

  • Black Mary and Jesus Posters Used To Help Promote Racial Healing

    It’s no secret that the Catholic Church has a diversity problem. According to the Pew Research Center, Black adults represent just 4 percent of Catholics in the United States. And only 25 percent of Black Catholics say they attend Mass at a church where most of the congregation is of the same race, compared to 80 percent of white Catholics and 67 percent of Hispanic Catholics.

  • Biden Vows to Protect US If China Threatens Sovereignty

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;says he is committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world, but adds that "if China's threatens our&nbsp;sovereignty, we will act to protect our country.&nbsp;" He speaks during the State of the Union Address in Washington. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc ( LON:EYE ) by...

  • Sequoia India's Surge backs engineering analytics startup Hatica in $3.7M funding

    Uber alums' engineering analytics startup Hatica has raised $3.7 million in a funding round led by Sequoia India and Southeast Asia's Surge, they said Thursday. The San Francisco-headquartered startup aims to boost the productivity and well-being of developers by helping them better understand how they are spending their time with detailed engineering analytics. "There was no objective way to understand what would be a problem," said Hatica co-founder and CEO Naomi Copra in an interview.

  • Does Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad (KLSE:CORAZA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Germany starts testing RCH-155 artillery systems, Ukraine to receive them first

    The Bundeswehr has begun testing a new self-propelled artillery system, the RCH-155 [Remotely Controlled Howitzer - ed.], Ukraine will be the first country to order them. Source: Welt news agency, reports European Pravda Details: The 155-mm system is similar to the Panzerhaubitze 2000, but is constructed on a Boxer wheeled vehicle.

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT)?

    While AdEPT Technology Group plc ( LON:ADT ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a...

  • Turkey-Syria earthquake: UK charities launch DEC disaster appeal

    More than 15,000 people are dead and thousands are homeless in Turkey and Syria.

  • Turkey-Syria earthquake 'may take years to recover from'

    STORY: A magnitude 7.8 quake - the deadliest in Turkey since 1999 - hit early on Monday (February 6) and was followed by a second hours later.Rescuers have been struggling to dig people out of the rubble of collapsed buildings as the death toll passed 5,000.Under Secretary for National Society Development and Operations Coordination, Xavier Catellanos Mosquera called on international governments to coordinate relief efforts with Turkish and Syrian authorities in order to have to most impact.

  • Ghanaian footballer Atsu rescued from Turkish quake, says association

    Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been rescued from the rubble of the earthquake that killed and injured thousands in Turkey and neighbouring Syria, Ghana's Football Association confirmed on Tuesday.We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment," Ghana's football body said on Twitter. 

  • Wagner Group ends prison recruitment campaign

    The Wagner Group said Thursday that it had ended its recruitment drive at prisons across Russia, which aimed to bolster Moscow's forces fighting in Ukraine.

  • S. Korea ordered to compensate survivor of Vietnam War massacre in historic ruling

    On Tuesday, a local court in Seoul recognized the atrocities committed by South Korean troops during the Vietnam War and ordered the government to compensate a Vietnamese victim 30 million won (approximately $24,000). Nguyen Thi Thanh first filed a suit in 2020 against the South Korean government for the wartime civilian massacre that took place in the villages of Phong Nhi and Phong Nhut on Feb. 12, 1968. According to Nguyen’s testimony, South Korean troops opened fire on unarmed civilians — mostly women and children — in a well-documented massacre that ultimately left 74 dead.

  • US government begins sending earthquake aid to Turkey

    The U.S. government is working to provide aid to earthquake victims in the Middle East.

  • Fact check: Studies on COVID-19 and 5G radiation not government admission of link

    The inclusion of two studies in a federal database was not a government admission that 5G is linked to COVID-19. Neither study proved a connection.

  • Taiwan president to donate a month's salary for Turkey relief efforts

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President William Lai will each donate a month's salary for Turkish earthquake relief efforts, the presidential office said on Thursday, adding to existing aid already sent by the island. Tsai and Lai, who is widely expected to stand for the presidency in elections due next year, "hope to do their part to help Turkey rebuild its homeland as soon as possible", the presidential office said in a statement. Turkey, like most countries, has no diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but the two maintain de facto embassies in each other's capitals and there are direct flights between Istanbul and Taipei.

  • Watch Ed Sheeran surprise one lucky Hobbiton tour with a performance of 'I See Fire'

    This moment is more rare than the Arkenstone!

  • Unhappy with AMC Theatres’ new pricing plan? Here are your movie options in North Texas

    Save your money.