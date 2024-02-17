Deaths of two found in dorm at University of Colorado in Colorado Springs being treated as homicides

The fatal shootings of two people who were discovered dead in a dorm room at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs on Friday morning are being investigated as homicides, police said.

University and Colorado Springs police officers responded just after 6 a.m. to a call about shots at the Alpine Village campus dormitories, police said.

Each of the two people, who have not been identified, had at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Officials did not say if they were students.

cop car murder homicide shooting (KOAA)

Both deaths are being treated as homicides, but the coroner will determine the cause and manner of death, Colorado Springs Police said.

“This incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides,” police said later on social media. “We are continuing to develop and follow investigative leads and will provide additional information when it becomes available.”

“I want to express my heartfelt sympathy for the family of these two individuals. A tragedy like this is unimaginable,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said at a news conference.

The shooting caused a lockdown at the university, which has an enrollment of more than 11,000 students.

The campus was closed Friday and will remain closed through the weekend.

University Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said that “today is a tragic day.”

Details about the victims, suspects and a motive were not released. (KOAA NEWS5)

“My heart is broken for the victims of today’s senseless violence, and I join in the grieving with their family and friends, and the entire community,” Sobanet said.

She said it was an “isolated shooting event.”

Counselors from other campuses in Colorado were assisting in the aftermath.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade said that “the university is a family” and “part of the larger Colorado Springs family.”

“And we know that there are a lot of questions that have emerged from the events of this morning,” he said. “But what we know is that we’re mourning two lives that were lost.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com