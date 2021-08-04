Updated | Deaths of well-known couple killed in Richmond shooting stun community

“I loved you both. I struggle to know why.” People who knew a slain Richmond couple expressed disbelief while they posted tributes to the couple.

Christopher Hager, 54, and Gracie Hager, 52, were shot multiple times Tuesday about 2:20 p.m. at the duplex Christopher Hager owned on Keystone Drive. Thomas Birl, 51, of Cadiz, is accused in the shooting. Police Chief Rodney Richardson said Birl set fire to the building after a standoff with police.

“Our hearts are heavy ... over the tragic loss of Chris and Gracie Hager, dear friends of so many,” Eastside Community Church posted on Facebook.

Christopher Hager’s Facebook page indicates that he was active in the real estate industry, working at Better Homes and Gardens in Naples, Florida as well as ERA Professional Hometown Services in Richmond. He and Gracie Hager owned several residential properties and a gas station called University Shell that sold local baked goods, sandwiches and gifts.

“Christopher Hager and Gracie Hager were loved by so many,” said Kirkland Humphrey. “I’ll always remember from my childhood going to their pool & the many nights I stayed at their house. They were awesome neighbors.”

“Two of the most wonderful people you’d ever come across, just gone, in the blink of an eye. The sun sets on a much darker Richmond, tonight,” said Bobby Sexton.

“We have lost two Godly people that were greatly loved and respected. So tragic, so senseless, so heartbreaking,” Ginnie Stephens said on social media.

Richardson said the community was “saddened” because the Hagers were “pillars of our community.”

“A lot of people knew them,” he said. “A lot of people had contact with them.”

Bluegrass Marble & Granite, a locally-owned store In Richmond, posted about the “valuable impact” the Hagers made.

“Christopher and Gracie Hager were not only our clients, but our friends,” the post said. “The Hagers took a chance on Bluegrass Marble and Granite in 2018, and continued to help us grow our business over the years.”

