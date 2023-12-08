Deatsville teen dies in Elmore County car crash

One teen died and four others sustained injuries after a car crash in Elmore County.

A 14-year-old Deatsville teen died when the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up left the roadway and struck a tree at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday, said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in an email. The 14-year-old was a passenger in the pick-up. First responders pronounced the 14-year-old dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old driver was injured along with three other passengers: another 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old. First responders took all four teens to a local hospital.

The crash was on Lightwood Road near Hickory Road, about 11 miles north of Wetumpka in Elmore County.

Officers are not releasing any more information as the agency's Highway Patrol Division investigates the crash, Burkett said in an email.

