Deb Feenstra named executive director of Innovative Education Services

ZEELAND — A former Holland and Holland Christian educator has been named to a leadership position with Innovative Education Services.

Deb Feenstra is joining IES as the company’s new executive director. The organization is the nonprofit management branch of Public School Academies, Innocademy, iCademy Global and Innocademy Allegan.

“I can’t tell you what an honor it is to be chosen to serve as the next executive director of IES,” Feenstra wrote in a statement. "I‘ve had the opportunity to serve as an educator in the Holland/Zeeland area for 35 years and I am excited to continue that journey as a member of the IES team.”

Feenstra was most recently principal at Holland Christian High School, a role she took over in the 2018-19 school year. Prior to that, she worked in Holland Public Schools as a teacher and administrator for more than 30 years.

iCademy Global in Zeeland is one of the schools managed by Innovative Education Services.

The longtime educator said she was drawn to IES by the vision of the organization.

“IES’s vision of ‘innovative education that cultivates global leaders and thinkers and makes a positive impact’ aligns perfectly with my life vision and I can’t wait to get started,” Feenstra said.

