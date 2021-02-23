Deb Haaland hearing is Indian Country's Obama moment

  • This photo provided by Debbie Nez-Manuel shows her husband, Royce Manuel, left and Nez-Manuel at their home at the Salt River-Pima Maricopa Community northeast of Phoenix on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. The couple will be among Native Americans who will be closely watching the confirmation hearing for Deb Haaland, a New Mexico congresswoman who has been nominated to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Debbie Nez-Manuel via AP)
  • This photo provided by Brandi Liberty shows Liberty holding a photo of her grandmother as a child at Liberty's home in New Orleans on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Liberty is among Native Americans who will be closely watching the confirmation hearing for Deb Haaland, a New Mexico congresswoman who has been nominated to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior. (Brandi Liberty via AP)
  • This photo provided by Leah Salgado shows the image of New Mexico U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland projected on the side of the U.S. Department of the Interior building in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Native Americans will be closely watching a confirmation hearing Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, for Haaland, who has been nominated to lead the Interior Department. If confirmed, she would be the first Native American to lead the agency that has broad oversight of tribal affairs and energy development. (Leah Salgado via AP)
  • This Feb. 21, 2021, photo shows a billboard in Billings, Montana, displays support for New Mexico U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, who has been nominated to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior. Native Americans will be watching her confirmation hearing closely on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. If confirmed, she would be the first Native American to lead the agency that has broad oversight over tribal affairs and energy development. (AP Photo/Matt Brown)
  • This photo provided by Mia Boccella shows Aleta "Tweety" Suazo handing out baked goods at a reception held for New Mexico Democratic Congresswoman Deb Haaland on Jan. 3, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Suazo will be among Native Americans closely watching a confirmation hearing for Haaland, who has been nominated to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo via Mia Boccella)
1 / 5

Interior Secretary-Watching History

This photo provided by Debbie Nez-Manuel shows her husband, Royce Manuel, left and Nez-Manuel at their home at the Salt River-Pima Maricopa Community northeast of Phoenix on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. The couple will be among Native Americans who will be closely watching the confirmation hearing for Deb Haaland, a New Mexico congresswoman who has been nominated to lead the U.S. Department of the Interior, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Debbie Nez-Manuel via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FELICIA FONSECA
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — For Native Americans, Deb Haaland is more than an elected official on track to become the first Indigenous secretary of the Interior Department. She is a sister, an auntie and a fierce pueblo woman whose political stances have been molded by her upbringing.

News of her historic nomination electrified Indian Country. Tribal leaders and organizations for weeks have urged people to write and call U.S. senators who will decide if she’ll lead the agency that has broad oversight over Native American affairs and energy development.

On Tuesday, Haaland’s confirmation hearing will be closely watched in tribal communities across the U.S., with virtual parties amid a pandemic. A day before, a picture of the New Mexico congresswoman was projected on the side of the Interior building with text that read “Our Ancestors' Dreams Come True.”

Many Native Americans see Haaland as a reflection of themselves, someone who will elevate their voices and protect the environment and tribes’ rights. Here are stories of her impact:

________

ALETA ‘TWEETY’ SUAZO, 66, LAGUNA AND ACOMA PUEBLOS IN NEW MEXICO

Suazo first met Haaland when they were campaigning for Barack Obama, walking door to door in New Mexico's pueblos.

When Haaland herself was chosen to represent New Mexico as one of the first two Native American women ever elected to Congress, she turned to Suazo and the state's Native American Democratic Caucus to make treats to hand out for a reception.

They made hundreds of pueblo pies, or pastelitos, and cookies, froze them and took them to Washington, D.C. Wearing traditional black dresses, they handed out the goodies with a thank-you note from Haaland.

Suazo said she admired Haaland because she is eloquent and smart, “no beating around the bush,” and she is a member of Laguna Pueblo who has returned there to dance as a form of prayer.

When she heard Haaland was nominated as Interior secretary shortly after winning a second term in Congress, Suazo wasn't overjoyed.

“Oh my gosh, she is going to go there, and who is going to represent us?" said Suazo, who lives in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. “Who is going to represent New Mexico? There goes our one and only Indian representative.”

She wanted to be assured that Haaland would be replaced by someone just as dynamic, who would work hard to protect the environment, address an epidemic of missing and slain Indigenous women and expand broadband, she said.

“I was happy, but I was afraid. I didn't want to lose her," Suazo said.

But she sees the significance and importance, she said, in having a Native American oversee an agency that touches nearly every aspect of Native American life. Suazo said she'll be watching, ready to yell at the screen if anyone questions Haaland's qualifications.

And to Haaland, she sends the message: Gumeh, or be a strong woman.

____

BRANDI LIBERTY, 41, IOWA TRIBE OF KANSAS AND NEBRASKA

When Liberty saw a picture of Haaland in a traditional ribbon skirt and moccasins for Joe Biden's inauguration, she cried.

She thought about her grandmother Ethil Simmonds Liberty, who didn't become a U.S. citizen until she was 9 despite being born in the U.S. on her tribe's reservation that straddles Kansas and Nebraska. Her grandmother was a powerful advocate for her people, petitioning to turn a pigpen into a playground, writing letters to U.S. presidents and leading the way to get a road paved to the reservation, she said.

Brandi Liberty thought about her own daughter, who she is hopeful will carry on her legacy in working with tribes and embracing their heritage.

She thought about her time in college earning a master's degree and seeing single mothers bring their children to class, each of them understanding that it wasn't a burden but a necessity. She later became a single mother like Haaland, who has often spoken about the experience, relying on food stamps and amassing debt working through college.

Liberty also thought about other tribal nations and what Haaland could do in terms of moving them in the right direction and connecting them to Washington, D.C. Essentially, Liberty's grandmother on a larger scale.

“This is no different than when Obama became the first Black president and what that signified,” said Liberty, who lives in New Orleans. “This is a historical mark for Indian Country as a whole.”

____

ZACHARIAH RIDES AT THE DOOR, 21, BLACKFEET TRIBE OF MONTANA

Rides At The Door is studying environmental sciences and sustainability, and fire science as a third-year student at the University of Montana in Missoula.

He brings a perspective to his studies that Haaland has been touting as unique from Indian Country — that everything is alive and should be treated with respect and that people should be stewards of the land, rather than have dominion over it.

In high school, he learned about the mining industry and how it has impacted sites that are part of the Blackfeet creation story. He learned about the stances the American Indian Movement has taken to fight for equality and recognition of tribal sovereignty. He's also recently learned that the United States had a Native American vice president from 1929 to 1933, Charles Curtis.

Seeing Haaland's political rise is inspiring, he said.

“It’s a great way for younger Natives to say, ‘Alright, our foot is in the door. There’s a chance we could get higher positions,’” he said.

He's not yet certain what he wants to do when he's done with college. But he knows he wants to learn the Blackfeet language, and maybe become a firefighter or work on projects that route buffalo to the Blackfeet Reservation.

He plans to catch at least part of Haaland's confirmation hearing from home, hopeful she's successful and can challenge Western ideology.

___

DEBBIE NEZ-MANUEL, 49, NAVAJO NATION IN ARIZONA, NEW MEXICO AND UTAH

During her recent campaign for an Arizona legislative seat, Nez-Manuel sought an endorsement from Haaland. She was looking for someone whose values aligned with hers: grounded in beliefs, connected to the land, a consistent and strong leader unchanged by politics.

After layers of vetting, she got the endorsement and planned to announce it at a get-out-the-vote rally at the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona, featuring Haaland. It also was a chance for the two women to take a picture together.

Then, the event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nez-Manuel was devastated.

Days before she was supposed to meet Haaland, Nez-Manuel was sitting at home when her phone rang. She didn't recognize the number but answered anyway.

“Hey Debbie, this is Deb,” the voice on the phone said.

“Who?” Nez-Manuel asked.

The caller replied: “Deb Haaland. Good morning. I'm calling from New Mexico. I'm sitting in my kitchen."

Nez-Manuel's heart was racing, and she struggled to put all her thoughts she had so carefully scripted for that meeting into words. Haaland, she said, was patient and shared stories about life on and off a reservation — something that resonated with Nez-Manuel — and reaffirmed that Haaland hasn't forgotten her roots.

“It's like talking to an auntie," she said. "She's very matter of fact.”

Nez-Manuel joked about getting a plane ticket to watch Haaland's confirmation hearing in person to get that elusive picture.

Instead, she and her husband, Royce, will be watching from home on the Salt-River Pima Maricopa Community northeast of Phoenix. They've encouraged their children's teachers to incorporate the hearing into lesson plans and tribes to help answer questions about the process.

Recommended Stories

  • How to Organize a Fridge in Under 30 Minutes

    Say hello to a more efficient kitchen.From Redbook

  • Haaland will help heal the pain of Native American dispossession, and she's not anti-job

    Haaland will have to address our energy needs, but as a Native American Interior secretary, she'd look out for all her constituents in that process.

  • Aerials of Israeli shores after offshore oil spill

    Dozens of Israeli soldiers gathered on a beach near Haifa to remove the clumps of sticky black refuse from the pale beaches as the military said it was deploying thousands of soldiers to help thousands volunteers who have been cleaning the beaches in the past few days.The authorities warned everyone else to keep their distance until further notice.Israel said it was trying to find the ship responsible for the oil spill that drenched much of its Mediterranean shoreline with tar, an environmental blow that will take months or years to clean up, officials said.

  • Dems prepare for party-line House vote on Biden's pandemic aid bill

    House Democrats aren't expecting to get a single GOP vote for their aid package, which they're taking up with the procedural maneuver known as reconciliation.

  • Report: Jaguars decline team option on Tyler Eifert, making him a free agent

    Tight end Tyler Eifert is about to become an unrestricted free agent. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Jaguars are declining the 2021 team option on Eifert’s contract. It will save the team $5.2 million in cap space. The move is not a surprise despite the league-leading cap space the Jaguars have. Eifert, 30, [more]

  • Trump likely to dangle possibility of a 2024 run in first post-White House speech, activist says

    Former President Donald Trump is likely to dangle the possibility of running again for president in 2024 in his first major post-White House speech this weekend, the organizer of the conservative conference where Trump will speak said on Monday. Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) where Trump will speak on Sunday, said he expected Trump to outline an active role in Republican Party politics at the four-day event in Orlando, Florida.

  • The minimum wage hike Biden ran on is unlikely to be in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package because of 2 centrist Democrats

    Two key Democratic Senators, Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, are opposed to including the wage increase in the bill.

  • Biden to mark nation crossing 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

    President Joe Biden will mark the U.S. crossing 500,000 lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at the White House. The nation is expected to pass the grim milestone on Monday, just over a year after the first confirmed U.S. fatality due to the novel coronavirus. The White House said Biden will deliver remarks at sunset to honor those who lost their lives.

  • More German state workers to get AstraZeneca jab as doses go begging

    The German government is reworking its strategy to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19 as its campaign, which has faltered due to a lack of supply, also faces public resistance to the shot from AstraZeneca Plc. As schools and kindergartens start to reopen from a lockdown imposed in November, federal and state health ministers on Monday reworked vaccination rules so that teachers will now get priority access to the AstraZeneca vaccine. Health Minister Jens Spahn has also requested that the AstraZeneca shot be given to the police force and army, after some health and other frontline workers baulked at receiving it.

  • 'The past is so present': how white mobs once killed American democracy

    January’s Capitol attack echoed an 1876 massacre that led to a racist takeover of South Carolina. Its effects lasted a century The historian Wayne O’Bryant near the ruins of Hamburg. Photograph: Lynsey Weatherspoon/The Guardian Hours after Georgia elected its first-ever Black and Jewish senators, a mob of white Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol. They set up a gallows on the west side of the building and hunted for lawmakers through the halls of Congress. People around the world watched in shock: was this the United States? As he monitored the attack from his home in South Carolina, the local historian Wayne O’Bryant was not surprised. He recognized the 6 January attack as a return to the political playbook of white mob violence that has been actively used in this country for more than a century. Mobs of white Americans unwilling to accept multi-racial democracy have successfully overturned or stolen elections before: in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1898, in Colfax, Louisiana, in 1873 and New Orleans in 1874, and, in Hamburg, South Carolina, in 1876. O’Bryant, who lives just five miles from the ruins of Hamburg, once a center of Black political power in South Carolina, has become an expert on the 1876 massacre. He has relatives on both sides of the attack: one of his ancestors, Needham O’Bryant, was a Black Hamburg resident who survived the violence, while another, Thomas McKie Meriwether, was a young white man killed while participating in the mob. O’Bryant has spent years researching how the Hamburg massacre unfolded, and how, despite national media coverage and a congressional investigation, the white killers were never held accountable. Now, he is watching history repeat itself. The attack on the Capitol, he said, was “almost identical” to the way white extremists staged a riot in Hamburg during the high-stakes presidential election of 1876. The Hamburg attack and other battles successfully ended multi-racial democracy in the south for nearly a century. Black Americans, who had filled the south’s state legislatures and served in Congress after the civil war, were forced out of power, then barred from voting almost altogether, as white politicians reinstituted a full system of white political and economic rule. The south became a one-party state for decades. It would take Black Americans until the 1960s to win back their citizenship. Now, as Republicans have shut down any attempt to hold Trump and other politicians accountable for inciting the attack, historians like O’Bryant are warning of the known dangers of letting white mob violence go unchecked, and about the fragility of democracy itself. The effects of the white terrorism of the 1870s lasted into O’Bryant’s own childhood: he vividly remembers the day his great-grandmother, grandparents and mother voted for the first time. It was in Charleston in 1968, and he was eight years old. A voter at the polls in 1968. Photograph: Afro Newspaper/Gado/Getty Images The reason American history is marked by repeated incidents of white mob violence is because the violence works, O’Bryant, 60, said. “When you adopt a political strategy and you’re successful at it, you might as well continue.” ‘We took the government away from them’ By the summer of 1876, a presidential election year, some white citizens in South Carolina had reached a crossroads: they realized they would never again hold power in a state with fair elections. Benjamin Tillman, one of the leaders of South Carolina’s white mob attacks, identified the “arithmetic” problem for white supremacists: “In my State there were 135,000 negro voters or negroes of voting age, and some 90,000 or 95,000 white voters,” he said later. “With a free vote and a fair count, how are you going to beat 135,000 by 95,000? How are you going to do it?” Since they did not have the votes, white supremacists decided to take control of the South Carolina government through terrorism. There were white terror attacks across the southern US that year, all aimed at preventing Black citizens from casting their votes in national and state elections. The first major attack in South Carolina came in July, in Hamburg, a growing center of Black political power. In Hamburg, the mayor was Black. The sheriff was Black. Most of the city officials were Black. Several prominent Black lawmakers elected to the state legislature also lived in Hamburg. “These same slaveowners that once told you what to do – they might ride through Hamburg, and you might be the sheriff, and you might tell them to pick up their trash off the street,” O’Bryant said. The rise of Black politicians such as Prince Rivers – a man who had liberated himself from slavery, served as a sergeant in the Union army and gone on to be a mayor, state representative and judge in Hamburg – undermined white supremacists’ arguments that Black Americans were unready for political power. On the Fourth of July in 1876, two white men staged a confrontation with Black soldiers outside of Hamburg. The white men then went to court and tried to get a judge to take away the Black soldiers’ guns. When the Black soldiers refused to disarm, they were attacked by a crowd of hundreds of white men, who even wheeled in a cannon to fire at the Black soldiers as they took refuge in a government building. Some Black residents were killed in the initial attack, and others were captured later and then executed in cold blood. Hamburg’s Black sheriff was also killed and mutilated, according to some accounts: the white men cut out his tongue. In all, one white man and seven Black men died during the massacre. As with the 6 January attack at the Capitol, the rioting in Hamburg in 1876 appeared spontaneous, but had been carefully planned in advance by white extremist groups, O’Bryant said. The South Carolina groups called themselves “Red Shirts” or members of local “rifle clubs”. O’Bryant said he saw them as the equivalents of the Proud Boys or Oath Keepers militia today. Historical markers recognizing the Hamburg massacre. Photograph: Lynsey Weatherspoon/The Guardian When Black soldiers refused to disarm, they were attacked by a crowd of hundreds of white men. Photograph: Lynsey Weatherspoon/The Guardian The violence sparked national outrage, O’Bryant said. There were official investigations of the massacre and in-depth coverage from the New York Times. Ninety-four white men, including a former Confederate general and other veterans and prominent citizens, were indicted for murder for their roles. Worried that jailing the white defendants might spark another attack, court officials let all of the men out on bail, O’Bryant said, and the decision was made to postpone the trial until after the 1876 election, because of the “climate of violence”. As the November election approached, white violence in South Carolina escalated: two months after the Hamburg massacre, another series of white terror attacks in Ellenton, South Carolina, killed dozens of Black citizens, by some estimates as many as a hundred. One of O’Bryant’s own ancestors, Needham O’Bryant of Hamburg, later testified before the Senate about the constant attacks and threats, describing a white man firing shots at his house, and having to flee and hide when posses of armed white men rode by. In the 1876 election, one marked by murder and outright fraud – the county where Hamburg was located ended up logging 2,000 more votes than it had registered voters, O’Bryant said – white Democrats took control of the South Carolina government. The continuing violence also “wore down northern commitment to enforcing the law in the south,” the historian Eric Foner said. “In the beginning, President Grant sent troops into South Carolina in order to crush the Ku Klux Klan. But over time, the willingness to intervene to protect the rights of Black people waned.” After political negotiations over the contested presidential election of 1876, the federal government ended Reconstruction and withdrew federal troops from the south. With white supremacists once again in control of the state government, Rivers, like other Black politicians, was accused of corruption and quickly forced out of public office. He ended up working once again as a carriage driver at a white hotel, the same work he had done when he was enslaved. O’Bryant has records of one of his ancestors on the South Carolina voter rolls in 1868, and a record of another relative serving as an elections manager in 1876. After that, there is no record of them voting for 92 years. His family members, a long line of educators and academics, worked hard and were deeply involved in their communities. They faced the risk of being fired, he said, if they even tried to participate in an election. Meanwhile, one of the men indicted in the Hamburg murders, Benjamin Tillman, rose to a position of national power, continuing to brag about having “shot negroes and stuffed ballot boxes” on his way to becoming South Carolina’s governor, and then serving for nearly a quarter-century as a US senator. None of the perpetrators of the Hamburg massacre was ever prosecuted or convicted. “We took the government away from them in 1876. We did take it,” Tillman said in a speech in the Senate in 1900. “If no other senator has come here previous to this time who would acknowledge it, more is the pity.” What Tillman and others had won through terrorism they later codified into law, writing a new South Carolina constitution explicitly designed to keep Black citizens from voting. “We are not sorry for it,” Tillman said. “We of the south have never recognized the right of the negro to govern white men.” An obelisk that honors Thomas McKie Meriwether, the only white person to die in the Hamburg massacre. Photograph: Lynsey Weatherspoon/The Guardian ‘This is America’ Anti-democratic beliefs, white nationalism, and the glorification of violence have always been a “powerful strand” in American history, Foner, one of the most influential historians of America’s post-civil war period, said. It is time to push back against the shocked statements of television pundits on 6 January “saying, ‘This is not America,’” Foner said. “It is America, actually. Not the whole picture of America, but it is part of the American tradition. And we need to face that fact.” In the footage from the 6 January invasion – a giant Confederate flag being paraded through the halls of Congress, a gallows and noose being set up outside, furious white crowds chanting about hanging politicians – the echoes of post-civil war violence are unavoidable. “Whether or not these men and women [who broke into the Capitol] are aware of how their actions replicated what has already happened in history, it’s so present – the past is so present,” Kellie Carter Jackson, an American historian who studies 19th-century political violence, said. That does not mean that the violence is at the same level as it was directly after the civil war, Carter Jackson said. In 1895, Robert Smalls, a Black army veteran who became a South Carolina congressman, estimated that 53,000 Black Americans had been killed by white terrorists since the end of the civil war. “That’s 1,766 murders annually, or five per day,” Carter Jackson said. “I don’t think we are at those levels of such open racial violence and hostility.” In the the wake of the Capitol invasion, the problem facing the United States is often framed as one of “disinformation”: how were so many Americans convinced to attack the government based on claims that simply were not true? Much of the media and political reaction has taken the invaders’ claims at face value: they believed the lies of Trump and Republican politicians that the election had been stolen. They sincerely thought Democrats were undermining democracy. Some had been radicalized by the lurid claims of the QAnon conspiracy theory about a cabal of powerful pedophiles torturing children. But some experts argue the insurrection should be labeled a white supremacist attack, even if many of the attackers themselves did not talk explicitly about race. Trump’s evolving web of claims about election fraud, which were rejected by judges in lawsuit after lawsuit his supporters brought, revolved around the idea that the vote counts for Joe Biden in cities like Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, which all have large Black populations, were somehow fraudulent. Trump supporters gather during the attack on the US Capitol in January. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images The former president’s repeated claims that he got the majority of “legitimate” votes suggested that the African Americans who cast decisive votes for Biden were inherently illegitimate. Trump’s big lie about the stolen election was built from the same lies propagated by the white supremacists in the south: that majority-Black cities were corrupt, that Black politicians could not be trusted. South Carolina’s white supremacists not only put up giant statues of the murderers who had stolen the state government, they also wrote history books for school children that described the state’s brief era of Black political participation as “the darkest days in the state’s history”, an era of rampant corruption and mismanagement, O’Bryant said. Those were the books he grew up studying. After the victories of the civil rights movement, many Americans were taught a more triumphant version of their own history, with the arc of American democracy redrawn as a slow but inevitable march towards racial equality. O’Bryant is proud of the legacy of the civil rights movement: he met Martin Luther King as a small child, attended marches in diapers, sat in the background at movement meetings in his home and at church. But he has also spent years spreading public awareness about the flourishing multiracial democracy that was ended through violence in the 1870s. “If they had prosecuted and punished the perpetrators of the Hamburg massacre, they would have set a precedent that we won’t stand for these types of crimes,” O’Bryant said. “There would have been no need for me to have marched if they had done the right thing in Hamburg.” A ‘road ends’ sign sits where Hamburg once sat. Photograph: Lynsey Weatherspoon/The Guardian The ruins of Hamburg Today, the site of the Hamburg massacre is part ruin, part golf course. There is no marker there to the seven Black men who were murdered in 1876, just neatly maintained turf, fences and a few disintegrating buildings in the woods. America’s civil war battlefields are the sites of intense, even obsessive, memorialization: hundreds of thousands of people visit the site of the battle of Gettysburg every year, and the government and private donors annually spend millions of dollars to maintain the town’s thriving complex of statues and museums. Gettysburg is remembered as the bloody turning point, the moment where the north, at great cost, began to win the war. A statue of Ben Tillman outside the South Carolina statehouse. Photograph: Jeffrey Collins/AP But the battlefields where America’s multi-racial democracy was lost just a decade later have not been preserved in the same way. Most of the memorials that exist were erected by white supremacists to mark their victory. There is massive statue of Ben Tillman at the South Carolina statehouse, and an obelisk dedicated to Meriwether, the one white man killed during the Hamburg massacre, at the heart of North Augusta, the town closest to Hamburg. Hamburg itself had been built next to the Savannah River, in an area prone to flooding, and while the army corps of engineers built a levee to protect Augusta, the white town on the other side of the river, the government left the Black town unprotected, O’Bryant said. After a particularly devastating flood in 1929, the town was abandoned. Today, all that is left on the site are a few ruins deep in the woods. A golf course sits on the original location of the Hamburg neighborhood. Photograph: Lynsey Weatherspoon/The Guardian But Hamburg has survived in other ways. Forced out by flooding, the town’s Black residents moved to higher ground and built a new town, Carrsville. “They didn’t have the money to buy lumber,” O’Bryant says, citing interviews with elderly residents who could recall the move. “They took their houses apart, brought the wood uphill, and reconstructed them.” In 2016, after advocacy by O’Bryant and other local residents, North Augusta finally dedicated a historical marker and memorial to all eight people killed at Hamburg, including the seven Black victims. The place they chose for it was not the empty ground in Hamburg, but in Carrsville. O’Bryant does not see it as an accident that Black primary voters in South Carolina, led by Jim Clyburn, a veteran of the civil rights movement, picked Joe Biden as the safest choice for the Democratic presidential nominee, or that Black voters in Georgia and other swing states turned out to help secure Biden’s victory. Black voters fully understood the dangers of a second Trump term, O’Bryant said. “It felt to us like it was life or death, not just for African Americans. It felt like it was life or death for the country.”

  • China calls for a reset, but U.S. says Beijing trying to 'avert blame'

    Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday the United States and China could work together on various issues if they repaired their damaged bilateral relations, but Washington accused Beijing of trying to avert blame for its actions. Wang, a Chinese state councillor and foreign minister, said Beijing stood ready to reopen constructive dialogue after ties sank to their lowest in decades under former president Donald Trump. But he urged Washington to respect China's core interests, stop "smearing" the ruling Communist Party, stop interfering in Beijing's internal affairs, and stop "conniving" with separatist forces for Taiwan's independence.

  • U.S. COVID-19 deaths fall for third week as cases see steep drop

    The positive trends come as the U.S. death toll from the pandemic hit 500,000, though health experts have warned about a possible resurgence in cases due to new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus. Excluding a backlog of deaths reported by Ohio in the prior week, deaths on an adjusted basis fell 17%. The country reported more than 491,000 new cases last week, but that was down 23% from the previous seven days.

  • Israel, Egypt May Build Gas Pipe as They Eye European Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt and Israel said they may build an undersea natural-gas pipeline connecting the two countries, as they seek to collaborate on exporting the fuel to Europe.The pipeline would link Israel’s huge Leviathan field to Egypt’s liquefied natural gas plants, the countries’ energy ministries said Sunday. Egypt added that the two sides would work on a governmental framework for the pipeline.The announcement comes as nations in the eastern Mediterranean ramp up investments in offshore gas fields. Egypt is seeking to become a major hub for exporting LNG to Europe, where demand is growing as governments transition from dirtier fossil fuels such as coal and oil.The new pipeline would allow Israel to export more gas to Egypt. It can currently send 7 billion cubic meters a year through the EMG pipeline that runs to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.The latest agreement came as Oil Minister Tarek El-Molla made a rare visit to Israel for an Egyptian official. He met his counterpart, Yuval Steinitz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They discussed working with other countries to convert ships to use natural gas instead of petroleum. El-Molla also traveled to the Palestinian city of Ramallah.Read More: Israel, Egypt Gas Partners Buy Control of Key Export PipelineChevron Corp. and other companies are separately investing hundreds of millions of dollars to help transport Israeli gas to Egypt.LNG RestartEgypt is increasing exports from its own fields, including Zohr. The Golar Glacier, an LNG-carrying vessel, arrived at Damietta to load 60,000 tons of the super-chilled fuel, according to a cabinet statement Sunday and ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.The tanker’s arrival marks the return of the country’s second LNG plant after an eight-year hiatus. Damietta’s restart was repeatedly delayed amid a dispute over gas supplies.Egypt has spearheaded the establishment of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum. The group, which also includes Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan and the Palestinians, is meant to boost cooperation among the region’s gas producers and transit countries. Turkey, which has raised tensions by exploring for gas in contested waters, is not as yet included.(Updates with Damietta LNG vessel details from seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'We've got a shared sensibility': Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up to launch new podcast

    Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have launched a new podcast, in which the pair intimately discuss race, fatherhood and the country’s painful divisions. The liberal icons - two of America’s biggest names - have teamed up in an unlikely pairing for the eight-part series Renegades: Born in the USA. The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the company founded by Mr Obama and his wife, Michelle, and hosted by platform Spotify, which described it as the highest-profile collaboration in the history of podcasting. "On the surface, Bruce and I don't have a lot in common,” Mr Obama says, introducing the first episode, Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship. “But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much." The former president and the rock star met on the 2008 campaign trail, and remained close friends over the years. In 2017, as Mr Obama was preparing to leave office, Springsteen gave an intimate, career-spanning performance at the White House. Mr Obama, 57, discusses his childhood in Hawaii with the confusion and discomfort of being of mixed race. “I wasn’t easily identifiable; I felt like an outsider,” he says in Renegades, which was recorded in 71-year-old Springsteen’s studio in New Jersey. They go on to both describe learning lessons in how to bring up children from the failings of their own fathers. Springsteen also says he felt the pain of being “invisible” until he began performing, saying it gave him a voice. “It allows you to express the entirety of your life, your being,” he tells Mr Obama. “This is how we became friends,” the former president replies. “The kind of thing that you just said here is how we became friends - in between drinks and a few songs - I’d say huh, that makes sense to me.” The Born in the US star, who has voted Democrat since Ronald Reagan, has steered away from politics in his 50-year career. But in a rare political intervention in the run-up to the 2020 election he released an audio message urging Americans to vote Donald Trump out of office. “There’s no art in this White House, there’s no literature, no poetry, no music,” said Springsteen, nicknamed The Boss. “Where did that country go? Where did all the fun, the joy and expression of love and happiness go? We used to have a president who calmed and soothed the nation instead of dividing it. We are rudderless and joyless.” Mr Obama says little about his successor in the episodes released so far apart from one comment: “For three years I’d had to watch a presidential successor who was diametrically opposed to everything I believed in ... And witnessed a country that seemed to be getting angrier and more divided with each passing day.”

  • ‘Very, very strong feeling’ in Pittsburgh that it’s time to move forward without Big Ben

    Contract talks that were expected to start between Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger earlier this month haven't begun.

  • Colorado is in danger of Texas-style electrical blackouts

    The blackouts in Texas are a real possibility in Colorado.What they're saying: Much like Texas, the Colorado grid is managed by a handful of utility companies and needs to be better connected to its neighbors in the event of a major blow, state Sen. Chris Hansen (D-Denver) tells Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I think Colorado is in danger of something similar happening because we have a relatively islanded grid," said Hansen, who doubles as the director of the nonprofit Colorado Energy and Water Institute.Hansen and Sen. Don Coram (R-Montrose) are behind new legislation to push utilities to build transmission corridors and create a commission to oversee the fortification of the grid.The other side: The same storm that hit Texas led utilities to ask Colorado residents to conserve energy. But experts and utilities companies here have offered repeated assurances that they are prepared and moving toward regional power solutions.A 2019 law required Colorado's Public Utilities Commission to hire an outside firm to study the issue and how it would benefit rate payers and power generators. The report is expected in May.The bottom line: A regional power network would mean Colorado utilities need to generate smaller energy reserves, saving money for ratepayers — but the build-out could be costly.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • COVID-19 variant found in UK spreads 'like wildfire.' British experts fear what will happen if US won't lock down

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce his plan Monday to loosen Britain's lockdown. The CDC says that by late March, B.1.1.7, the more transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, could dominate the USA.

  • Covid: Biden calls 500,000 death toll a 'heartbreaking milestone'

    President Joe Biden addresses the nation as the US mourns 500,000 people lost to Covid-19.

  • Kim Kardashian's brand sent free shapewear to a TikToker whose SKIMS review went viral, but the customer still isn't impressed

    After Adriana Barich made a TikTok reviewing SKIMS briefs, the brand messaged her on Instagram and offered to send her more products in a bigger size.

  • ‘We were trapped’: Texans facing $10K+ electricity bills are desperate for relief

    Many North Texans were vulnerable to skyrocketing electricity prices during the winter storm. Now, they’re seeking help from state officials and their energy company Griddy.