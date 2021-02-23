  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Deb Haaland, seeking to be first Native American Cabinet member, grilled on energy stances in confirmation hearing

Ledyard King, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Deb Haaland, a Native American congresswoman who is President Joe Biden's historic pick for Interior Secretary, found herself defending not only the president's aggressive efforts to stop drilling on public lands but also her own public statements opposing fossil fuel extraction.

The New Mexico Democrat nominated to head an agency leading Biden's push to fight climate change was under steady pressure from Republicans during her confirmation hearing Tuesday before the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee. They questioned her past positions calling for an end to natural gas fracking and pipeline development, and brought up her tweet in October that "Republicans don’t believe in science."

“Rep. Haaland’s positions are squarely at odds with the mission of the Department of Interior,” Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the panel’s top Republican, said as the hearing opened. “That mission includes managing our nation's oil, gas, and coal resources in a responsible manner. Not eliminating access to them.”

Haaland tried to deflect the criticism from several Republican senators over oil, gas and coal development, saying public lands could be used more for clean energy, such as wind and solar. And she promised to help fossil fuel workers find new opportunities in an economy that will rely less on carbon emitting industries..

"There’s no question that fossil energy does and will continue to play a major role in America for years to come. I know how important oil and gas revenues are to (fund) critical services," she told the committee. "But we must also recognize that the energy industry is innovating, and our climate challenge must be addressed."

Rep. Deb. Haaland on Dec. 19, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.
Rep. Deb. Haaland on Dec. 19, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.

More: 'We just made history': Native Americans praise historic choice to have Deb Haaland lead Interior

Although most Republicans on the panel seemed unsatisfied by her responses regarding how she would handle environmental policies from endangered species to mineral extraction, Haaland is still expected to win confirmation in the Democratically controlled Senate and make history by becoming the first Native American member of the presidential cabinet.

A second round of questioning will take place by the committee Wednesday before a confirmation vote in the coming days.

If confirmed, she would helm an agency with more than 70,000 employees that is responsible for managing 480 million federal acres – nearly one fifth the land area of the United States – as well as 2.5 billion acres of the Outer Continental Shelf. The department’s portfolio includes more than 400 national parks, 154 national forests, some 100 national monuments and approximately 500 national wildlife refuges.

More: Vehement opposition to Deb Haaland ‘motivated by something other than her record’

The sprawling agency not only includes the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Indian Health Service but also manages and administers 55 million acres of estates held in trust by the United States for hundreds of Native American tribes, including the Pueblo of Laguna of which Haaland is a member.

Pressing issues such as land rights, health care, and sacred site protections may not be resolved to every tribes' satisfaction in a Biden administration, tribal leaders and other Native American advocates acknowledge. But they expressed a sense of hope that, with Haaland, they would have a key ally in the cabinet and that true give-and-take on hot-button issues might finally take place.

Republican and Democratic senators alike acknowledged the historic nature of Haaland nomination – even if they didn't always like the answers they got.

"It is indeed very significant your nomination to this position as the first Native American woman," said Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski before sharing her unhappiness over Biden's executive orders pausing drilling in her state.

Haaland downplayed some past statements, saying at one point "it's President Biden's agenda I would move forward, not my own." Later, she said she acknowledged that the Interior secretary "serves all Americans, not just one small district in New Mexico."

As for the negative tweet about Republicans, Haaland seemed flustered that it was brought up by Barrasso, an orthopedic surgeon who questioned why she would challenge his scientific beliefs.

“if you’re a doctor, I would assume that you believe in science," she responded.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deb Haaland seeks history as first Native American in cabinet

Recommended Stories

  • Interior Pick Haaland Draws GOP Ire With Fracking Opposition

    (Bloomberg) -- Interior Secretary-designate Deb Haaland’s opposition to fracking, early endorsement of the Green New Deal and participation in protests against an oil pipeline in South Dakota have made her one of President Joe Biden’s most controversial cabinet nominees.Haaland, a Democratic representative from New Mexico, will face questions about those and other positions during a confirmation hearing Tuesday, with some Republicans already warning she’s unlikely to get their support.“I have serious concerns with Rep Haaland’s radical views and support for the Green New Deal,” Senator Steve Daines, a Montana Republican and member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee vetting her nomination, tweeted after a meeting with Haaland. “Unless my concerns are addressed, I will not only oppose her confirmation for Interior, I will do all I can to defeat it.”Haaland plans to tell skeptical senators she recognizes the role of fossil fuels in the U.S. energy mix, while emphasizing climate change is a problem that can’t be ignored, according to a copy of her committee testimony released Monday.“There’s no question that fossil energy does and will continue to play a major role in America for years to come,” Haaland says in the testimony, adding that revenue from oil and gas fund critical services. “But we must also recognize that the energy industry is innovating, and our climate challenge must be addressed.”The Senate ultimately is still expected to confirm Haaland, 60, but the slim control Democrats have means Haaland needs every vote she can get. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who is chairman of the committee considering her nomination, threw into doubt the fate of another Biden nominee last week. Manchin said he would vote against Neera Tanden to be budget director though the president vowed to press on with the nomination.Early Monday, two moderate Republicans -- Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah -- also said they would object to Tanden, making her path to confirmation even more difficult.Haaland’s nomination has become a target for oil industry advocates, who question whether her past views will get in the way of legal obligations to advance energy development on territory under the Interior Department’s control. The agency runs the national park system and oversees grazing, recreation, energy development and other activities on about a fifth of U.S. land.Native AmericanHaaland, who is a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe west of Albuquerque, New Mexico, would become the first Native American member of a president’s cabinet.Haaland’s past stances and statements, however, have unnerved the oil industry.“It is one thing to hold those views” as a lawmaker and political organizer, said Anne Bradbury, head of the American Exploration and Production Council. which represents oil developers. “But it is a very different constituency and a very different responsibility to then transition over to running a large federal bureaucracy that is charged with executing -- not making -- the law.”Policies Haaland charts at Interior could have a dramatic effect on U.S. energy development. Federal lands and waters made up roughly 22% of U.S. crude and 12% of U.S. natural gas in 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration.“That supply is really the difference between greater energy security and going back to the past where we were more reliant on on foreign energy,” said Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president of the American Petroleum Institute.Big OilHaaland’s supporters say her nomination has drawn criticism because she’s not beholden to Big Oil.“Representative Haaland makes people uncomfortable because she has opinions,” said Raul Grijalva, a Democratic congressman from Arizona. “And she makes gas and oil uncomfortable because she’s not a cheerleader for them.”Biden nominated Haaland after a months-long campaign by Native Americans and environmental activists, who have said she would reset the Interior Department’s relationship with tribal nations and would bring a fresh perspective to the agency most frequently led by White, male Western politicians.The department holds trust title to more than 56 million acres for tribal nations, and its Bureau of Indian Affairs works directly with 578 federally recognized tribes.Haaland cuts a different figure as a single mother who at times relied on food assistance. She was a tribal administrator of the San Felipe Pueblo as well as the operator of a small salsa-making business. She’s represented New Mexico in the U.S. House since 2019.“She’s going to bring a commitment to environmental and climate goals to an agency that under Trump was run by actual folks who had worked for fossil fuel corporations,” said Julian Brave NoiseCat, vice president of policy and strategy at the liberal advocacy group Data for Progress.In 2016, Haaland brought food to Standing Rock Sioux protesters camped along the route of Energy Transfer’s Dakota Access oil pipeline. She was an early sponsor of the Green New Deal resolution in the House, which outlines a progressive vision for rapidly decarbonizing the American economy. Haaland also has said she’s “wholeheartedly against fracking and drilling on public lands.”Haaland has “radical views” that “are squarely at odds with the responsible management of our nation’s energy resources,” said Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, the top-ranking Republican on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.“Representative Haaland must demonstrate that she will follow the law, protect the multiple uses of our public lands and reject policies that will force energy workers into the unemployment line,” Barrasso said in an emailed statement. “I won’t support her nomination otherwise.”Senator Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska, said in an interview he would press for Haaland to recuse herself from decisions on those issues. “She’s already committed to certain policy approaches that I think go against the law.”(Updates with Haaland testimony in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Interior nominee Haaland questioned on drilling, pipelines

    President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Interior Department faced sharp questions from Republicans Tuesday over what several called her “radical” ideas that include opposition to fracking and the Keystone XL oil pipeline. Deb Haaland, a New Mexico congresswoman named to lead the Interior Department, tried to reassure GOP lawmakers, saying she is committed to “strike the right balance” as Interior manages oil drilling and other energy development while seeking to conserve public lands and address climate change. If confirmed, Haaland, 60, would be the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.

  • WATCH: What’s wrong with the Celtics, and how do they fix it?

    Chris Mannix and the rest of the Crossover weigh in on Boston's recent struggles.

  • Panthers re-sign Trent Scott to one-year deal

    The Panthers have brought back offensive tackle Trent Scott on a one-year deal, the club announced on Tuesday. Scott was slated to become a restricted free agent next month. Carolina claimed him off waivers when the Chargers cut him in September. Scott appeared in 14 games for the Panthers in 2020, starting four of them at [more]

  • Broncos are expected to franchise tag Justin Simmons again

    Last year Broncos safety Justin Simmons played the season on the one-year franchise tag. This year he may do it again. The Broncos are expected to put the franchise tag on Simmons again this season, according to multiple reports. That doesn’t necessarily mean Simmons will play on the franchise tag, but it would mean he’d [more]

  • NHL Loses One Million Lake Tahoe Viewers Due to Bad Ice and 8-Hour Delay

    Intense sunshine and deteriorating ice conditions effectively robbed the NHL of some one million TV impressions, as Saturday’s outdoor game in Lake Tahoe couldn’t hold up under the strain of an eight-hour delay. According to Nielsen data, NBC’s broadcast of the first period of the Colorado Avalanche-Las Vegas Golden Knights game averaged 1.36 million viewers […]

  • Deb Haaland faces hostile Republican questioning in confirmation hearing

    Biden’s pick for interior secretary criticized for tweeting ‘Republicans don’t believe in science’ in October 2020 Deb Haaland speaks on Capitol Hill on 23 February. Photograph: Reuters Deb Haaland, seeking to make history as the first Native American to hold a cabinet secretary position in the US, has weathered a torrent of hostile questioning from Republicans during her confirmation hearing as secretary of the interior. In a striking opening statement, Haaland, a member of Congress for New Mexico, said: “The historic nature of my confirmation is not lost on me, but I will say that it is not about me,” adding that she hoped her elevation would “be an inspiration for Americans, moving forward together as one nation and creating opportunities for all of us”. A Laguna Pueblo member, Haaland, 60, said she had learned about her culture from her grandmother’s cooking and participating in traditional ceremonies, and had learned about the importance of protecting the environment from her grandfather. Haaland said “our climate challenge must be addressed” but conceded that fossil fuels would play a role in the US for “years to come”. Haaland is considered a progressive on the climate crisis and has spoken out on the impact of fossil fuel development upon the environment and Native American tribes, positions that Senate Republicans were keen to attack during a sometimes contentious confirmation hearing. John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican, criticized Haaland for a tweet from October 2020 in which she stated that “Republicans don’t believe in science”. Barrasso, who has incorrectly said the role of human activity in climate change is “not known” and that ambitious climate action in the form of the Green New Deal would mean “cheeseburgers and milkshakes would become a thing of the past”, said the tweet was “concerning to those of us who have gone through training, believe in science, and yet with a broad brush, we’re all disbelievers”. Haaland responded to Barrasso, a surgeon, saying: “If you’re a doctor, I would assume that you believe in science”. Scientists have repeatedly said that the US, and the rest of the world, needs to rapidly reduce planet-heating emissions from fossil fuels in order to prevent disastrous heatwaves, flooding and societal unrest associated with runaway climate change. The early exchange set the tone for more than two hours of questioning where Republicans repeatedly assailed Joe Biden’s decision to pause oil and gas drilling on federal lands as calamitous for jobs. As interior secretary, Haaland would oversee the management of lands that make up nearly a third of America’s landmass, including tribal lands. Senator John Barrasso confers with Senator Lisa Murkowski during the hearing. Photograph: Reuters At times the questions were extremely pointed, with Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, asking Haaland: “Will your administration be guided by a prejudice against fossil fuel, or will it be guided by science?” Importantly for the chances for Haaland’s nomination, Joe Manchin, a Democrat who represents the coal heartland of West Virginia, said that he wanted to see the “evolution, not elimination” of coal mining. Haaland said: “We want to move forward with clean energy, we want to get to net zero carbon” but also struck a conciliatory note with her questioners. The nominee said that changes to energy use “are not going to happen overnight” and that she looked forward to working with the senators. At one point when Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, asked why she supported a bill protecting grizzly bears, Haaland responded: “Senator, I believe I was caring about the bears.” Haaland had to repeatedly correct Republicans who said Biden had scrapped, rather than paused, oil and gas leases but acknowledged her role as a progressive champion would have to change somewhat if she were confirmed. “If I’m confirmed as secretary, that is far different role than a congresswoman representing one small district in my state,” she said. “So I understand that role, it’s to serve all Americans, not just my one district in New Mexico. I realize being cabinet is very different; I recognize there is a difference in those two roles.” During later questioning, Haaland raised the disproportionate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic upon Native Americans and raised concerns over tribes such as the Navajo being subjected to polluted water. In a response to a question from the Vermont senator Bernie Sanders about the opening up of an area sacred to native Americans in Arizona to mining, Haaland said she would “make sure that the voice of the tribal nation is heard on the issue”. Haaland’s nomination has been vigorously supported by environmental and Native American groups as a landmark moment to confront the climate crisis while addressing widespread inequities experienced by tribes. Bernadette Demientieff, executive director of the steering committee for the Gwich’in people in Alaska, called Haaland a “visionary leader who knows we must protect places sacred to the American people like the Arctic national wildlife refuge. “Our way of life, our survival is interconnected to the land, water and animals. Today we honor the woman set to be the first Native American in history to fill a presidential cabinet position, and look forward to working with her to ensure that indigenous voices are heard and our human rights respected.” Nick Tilsen, president and CEO of the NDN Collective, a grassroots indigenous organization, said: “Today we watched Senator Daines mansplain and whitesplain to the Honorable Deb Haaland about public lands and the impacts of poverty – issues he knows nothing about and that Haaland has actual lived and professional experience addressing. These microaggressions and racism on full display only further solidified the need for strong Indigenous Women’s leadership in the highest places of government.”

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed A 'Third Eye' Cyst From A Man's Eyebrow

    "That’s what I’m talking about!"

  • Zidane's Real Madrid wary of 'unknown' Atalanta

    Zinedine Zidane said Tuesday that Real Madrid were preparing for a "different game" against an Atalanta side the Spanish giants meet for the first time in the Champions League in Italy midweek.

  • Executives with Pfizer, Moderna say they're ramping up vaccine supplies

    Pfizer plans to increase weekly shipments to more than 13 million doses, while Moderna is aiming for 40 million doses monthly.

  • 5 Questions To Ask Before Buying an Electric Vehicle

    So you're ready to cut gas stations out of your life forever. You're ready to take your carbon footprint down a few shoe sizes. You're ready to stick it to the oil companies and you're definitely...

  • Toxic legacy of uranium mines on Navajo Nation confronts Interior nominee Deb Haaland

    If, as widely expected, New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland survives her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday and is sworn in as secretary of the interior, she will make history as the first Native American ever to serve in a presidential Cabinet.

  • Analysis: Bubbles, bubbles bound for trouble?

    The $6.2 billion-an-hour rise in the value of world stocks since March was dubbed the "mother of all asset bubbles" by BofA analysts last week - and all of a sudden there is a high-pitched hissing sound. Electric car doyen Tesla, which raced up 750% in last year's frenzy, skidded into the red for 2021 on Tuesday, hit by a selloff of tech stocks and a plunge in Bitcoin, in which the carmaker recently invested $1.5 billion. Both are technically in bear markets, defined as down 20% from their latest peaks, although for ultra-volatile Bitcoin which has surged well over 1,000% since March, that was admittedly only a few days ago.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are one of Hollywood's most private couples. Here's a timeline of their 20-year relationship.

    Fisher has said being with Cohen is like "winning the lottery" ... even if she has to deal with his many shenanigans.

  • Police captain offers grisly new details of Capitol riot at first official hearing on insurrection

    A captain in the US Capitol Police force who responded to the 6 January Capitol riot offered a harrowing first-hand account on Tuesday of her experience battling white supremacists and other pro-Trump elements. Rioters nearly broke her arm amid the chaos, Captain Carneysha Mendoza, a veteran of the US Army, told senators at the first official hearing on the 6 January security breach. “I received chemical burns to my face that still have not healed to this day,” Ms Mendoza said.

  • Exclusive: AstraZeneca to miss second-quarter EU vaccine supply target by half - EU official

    AstraZeneca expects to deliver less than half the COVID-19 vaccines it was contracted to supply the European Union in the second quarter, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday. AstraZeneca's contract with the EU, which was leaked last week, showed the company had committed to delivering 180 million doses to the 27-nation bloc in the second quarter. "Because we are working incredibly hard to increase the productivity of our EU supply chain, and doing everything possible to make use of our global supply chain, we are hopeful that we will be able to bring our deliveries closer in line with the advance purchase agreement," a spokesman for AstraZeneca said, declining to comment on specific figures.

  • Perdue Changes Course, Won’t Run for U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022

    Former Senator David Perdue (R., Ga.) announced Tuesday that he will not enter the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia next year, one week after filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to be a candidate. “This is a personal decision, not a political one,” Perdue said in a statement. “I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen.” Full Perdue statement pic.twitter.com/b3Imm5mOpp — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 23, 2021 The statement marks an aboutface from Perdue’s filing last week, which signaled he would seek redemption after losing his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff in a January runoff election. Perdue received 49.4 percent of the vote to Ossoff’s 50.6 percent. Republicans lost both Georgia Senate seats in that race, with Democrat Raphael Warnock defeating then-Senator Kelly Loeffler for the other seat. “As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state,” Perdue said. “The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians.” Warnock will be up for reelection in 2022 as he won his seat in a special election. Loeffler and former representative Doug Collins are among those eyeing a challenge.

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW: 15 sets of siblings who were child stars

    Dakota Fanning turns 27 today. She and her younger sister, Elle Fanning, are set to star together as siblings in "The Nightingale" in 2022.

  • How Princess Eugenie's royal baby photo compares to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's

    Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank broke from royal tradition by having their midwife take the photo.

  • Trump team denies he is refusing to share stage with Pence and insists they have spoken since Capitol riot

    ‘Donald Trump and Mike Pence had a great call last week!’ Miller