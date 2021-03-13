DeBarger: As Schools Reopen, Teachers Need Materials That Can Keep Their Students Engaged & Learning. Open Educational Resources Can Help

Angela DeBarger
·4 min read

As schools start reopening their doors for the first time in nearly a year, educators are beginning to redefine teaching and learning in a post-lockdown era. Much of the focus has been on the limitations of this new school environment — from masking and social-distancing requirements to the difficulties of juggling separate groups of students learning in person and remotely. But what opportunities might there be for student learning?

One way educators have been reshaping the future of education is through the materials they use to engage students. Finding that many traditional textbooks don’t suit remote learning, some teachers have turned to open educational resources to better meet their — and their students’ — needs. Open educational resources are free for educators and students to use and share, enabling widespread access to high-quality educational materials. They can be anything from a single lesson to an entire curriculum. And because many carry a Creative Commons license, unlike traditional commercial textbooks, anyone can legally modify and reuse them without running into copyright restrictions. In this way, educators can easily adapt these resources to fit different learning needs, accommodate local requirements, include perspectives from historically marginalized groups or reflect the latest developments and data. In short, OER meet the current moment that many educators are facing.

Noah Holloway, a sixth-grade science teacher at Kansas’s Valley Center Middle School in Kansas, has used an OER science curriculum called OpenSciEd throughout the pandemic. (The Hewlett Foundation, where I am a program officer, is a supporter of OpenSciEd.)When his school shifted to remote learning last spring, he was able to modify the units to work better in a remote-learning setting. Now that he’s teaching in a hybrid model, with some students learning remote and some in person, he’s adapted and combined the open content so all his students, regardless of how they’re learning, have access to inquiry-driven learning materials. For next year, Holloway is considering using the units he adapted for remote learning to give extra practice to students who need remediation.

Holloway says the open resources allow his students to “use their own language to express themselves” when learning about science, which helps kids with different abilities and at different levels learn and grow. Unlike traditional textbooks, the open materials can be adapted to support students’ own investigations and discoveries, and the school can use funds that would normally pay for science textbooks to purchase hands-on equipment — especially important as many districts face massive budget cuts.

Related: Analysis: Choosing Classroom Materials Is Complicated. Here’s What Principals and District Leaders Can Do to Support Teachers

The events of this past year prompted another science teacher, Bridget Kyser of Montera Middle School in Oakland, California, to rethink how she and her colleagues were engaging their students, most of whom are children of color. She noticed they were asking questions that the district’s science curriculum didn’t address — for example, about the impacts of systemic racism on their communities. Kyser wanted to find materials that could help them access facts about these issues and empower them to seek solutions.

Now, she and her colleagues are adapting open resource science units from the University of California at Berkeley’s Web-based Inquiry Science Environment (WISE) platform (which the Hewlett Foundation also supports), to weave her students’ interest in social justice into lessons on how air pollution can lead to health issues in certain neighborhoods. The units help students understand chemical reactions and how to interpret data, while encouraging them to think critically about social issues and draw their own conclusions. The lessons can be made more relevant to Kyser’s students with modifications that reference a nearby school where lead was found in the water, and she can change words or graphs so her students can better understand and connect with them.

A recent RAND study showed that educators most value instructional materials that are easy for them to use, engaging and appropriately challenging for their students. Open educational resources fulfill all these requirements. They can be easily accessed — without access fees — by teachers and customized with content that is appropriate and relevant to keep students engaged and challenged. These resources can help educators discover materials and insights that meet our nation’s current educational challenges — and shape a more equitable future for our students.

Angela DeBarger is program officer in education at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Recommended Stories

  • 'It's exhausting.' A year of distance learning wears thin

    A year later, the unplanned experiment with distance learning continues for thousands of students who have yet to set foot back in classrooms. The Associated Press followed four students on a typical day to find out how they’re coping a year into the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not quite 9 a.m. and Kristen King is on her living room couch, a Chromebook propped on a TV tray.

  • COVID-19 outbreak at Hong Kong gym sends shivers through expat community

    Hong Kong recorded 60 coronavirus cases on Friday, the city's government said, as it scrambled to contain transmissions mainly amongst its expatriate community after a cluster at a gym spilled into the financial sector and international schools. Hong Kong's health department told a briefing that around 47 cases were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the city's trendy Sai Ying Pun district, which is popular with expatriate lawyers, bankers and hedge fund executives. A whole class of primary school students aged around 9 years old at Kellett school, a prestigious British school, were also sent to quarantine, after confirmed cases were found.

  • CDC updates coronavirus guidance for child care providers

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its coronavirus guidance for child care providers, which stresses the importance of mask use for anyone aged 2 years and older. Why it matters: The updated guidance comes as some states begin to reopen and relax COVID-19 restrictions, including lifting masks mandates.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: According to the guidance, anyone aged 2 years and older should wear a mask when around people who do not live in the same household, except when eating or sleeping."Masks should still be worn in addition to physical distancing," the CDC emphasized. Child care staff should also "teach and reinforce the consistent and correct use of masks for all staff and children aged 2 years and older." The guidance notes that "even after child care providers and staff are vaccinated, there will be a need to continue prevention measures for the foreseeable future including wearing masks, physical distancing, and other important prevention strategies outlined in this guidance document."What they're saying: "Early last year, CDC released initial guidance for childcare programs during COVID-19. As we learn more about the virus, CDC experts updated that guidance several times throughout 2020," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing on Friday."Today, CDC is again releasing updated guidance based on the most recent science," Walensky added. "That science includes additional evidence showing that, when used consistently and correctly, prevention strategies such as mask-wearing, staying home when sick, and good hand hygiene can allow childcare programs to operate safely and reduce the spread of COVID-19."Walensky also encouraged all child care workers to get vaccinated.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Wilmer Valderrama shares his secret to staying physically and mentally sharp: 'Be intentional'

    The actor and new dad is raising awareness for World Kidney Day.

  • COVID relief bill could permanently alter social safety net

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package is being hailed by Democrats and progressive policy advocates as a generational expansion of the social safety net, providing food and housing assistance, greater access to health care and direct aid to families in what amounts to a broad-based attack on the cycle of poverty. With more than $6 billion for food security-related programs, more than $25 billion in emergency rental assistance, nearly $10 billion in emergency mortgage aid for homeowners, and extensions of already-expanded unemployment payments through early September, the package is full of provisions designed to help families and individuals survive and recover from pandemic-induced economic hardships. “When you stand back and look at it, that’s when you really can appreciate the sheer scope of it,” said Ellen Vollinger, legal director for the Food Research & Action Center, a food-security advocacy group.

  • A ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fan Favorite Is Set to Return After Mid-Season Premiere Kills Off Other Popular Character

    *Warning: spoilers ahead*Grey's Anatomy fans were shocked to have to say goodbye to a fan favorite during Thursday's mid-season...

  • She bullied and insulted students for years; her Florida school let her keep teaching

    Despite years of troubling classroom conduct, a Florida middle school teacher eluded serious consequences for nearly a decade.

  • Disney Channel Greenlights ‘Descendants: The Royal Wedding;’ Animated Special To Honor Cameron Boyce

    Disney Channel has ordered Descendants: The Royal Wedding, an animated special set to premiere this summer. The Descendants special, which will feature a number of stars including Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart, will also pay memory to late cast member Cameron Boyce. The actor, who appeared as Carlos, died in July 2019 of […]

  • Critical Race Theory Is Dangerous. Here’s How to Fight It

    A new orthodoxy has taken over our educational institutions with frightening speed. People who likely never heard the phrase “critical race theory” (CRT) before this summer are now getting emails from their children’s schools about “Decentering Whiteness at Home.” They are discovering that their children’s elementary-school teacher has read them “a book about whiteness” that teaches them how much “color matters” and encourages them to confront “the painful truth” about their “own family” — i.e., that they are being raised by racists. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. This is a dangerous and divisive ideology, one that assigns moral value to people on the basis of their skin color. It is inconceivable that anyone could look back at human history and not see that singling out a particular racial or ethnic group as the cause of all societal problems can quickly lead us to a very bad place. It is understandable, therefore, that the ascendancy of CRT in our educational institutions is deeply frightening to so many people. People feel like their children are being indoctrinated. In many cases, they are right. This ideology is not simply being presented as one way of looking at the world. It is being taught as the Truth with a capital ‘T,’ and you will be cast into outer darkness or punished for questioning it. Just ask David Flynn, the father of two children in the Dedham, Mass., public schools who was fired from his position as head football coach there after raising concerns about changes to his seventh-grade daughter’s history curriculum. (Flynn is now suing the school district.) We need to fight the rise of this toxic and destructive orthodoxy if we want America to be a place where, as Martin Luther King said, our children are judged by the content of their character and not the color of their skin. But we have to fight it in the right way, without compromising the very freedoms we seek to preserve. Recently, a number of state legislatures have begun considering bills that would ban or severely restrict the teaching of CRT and its analogues. The Arkansas legislature, for example, is considering a bill that would prohibit any Arkansas public school from offering “a course, class, event, or activity within its program of instruction that . . . promotes division between, resentment of, or social justice for (A) Race; (B) Gender; (C) Political affiliation; (D) Social class; or (E) Particular class of people.” Anti-CRT bills are also under consideration in Iowa, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Dakota, West Virginia, and elsewhere. Yet preventing supporters of this ideology from making their case is not the answer. We know what it is like to have our right to free speech suppressed, because it is happening day in, day out to the critics of CRT and other left-wing ideologies at educational institutions around the country. I understand why it is so tempting to fight fire with fire, but that won’t advance freedom and equality in the long run. As journalist and author Jonathan Rauch has so eloquently written — in opposition to the kinds of hate-speech prohibitions common on campuses around the country — the tolerance of hateful speech is critical to freedom and progress: I feel more confident than ever that the answer to bias and prejudice is pluralism, not purism. The answer, that is, is not to try to legislate bias and prejudice out of existence or to drive them underground, but to pit biases and prejudices against each other and make them fight in the open. That is how, in the crucible of rational criticism, superstition and moral error are burned away. Rauch is right. The battle against these identity-based ideologies needs to be waged in the marketplace of ideas, not through censorship. Proponents of CRT, critical feminist theory, postcolonial theory, etc. have every right to argue for the validity of their positions, just as we have the right to argue for the validity of ours. We must recognize their rights even as we try to convince the world of the dangers of their arguments. That does not mean, however, that they have the right to indoctrinate our children, or to create a hostile environment in which students or teachers are continually treated as “less than” on the basis of skin color. When these things happen — and they are happening — then we must fight back hard not only in the court of public opinion, but in courts of law as well. Most people know that the First Amendment protects freedom of speech. But it also protects freedom of conscience — that is, the right to hold our personal thoughts and beliefs free from government intrusion. The freedom of conscience is why the Supreme Court ruled that, even during the darkest days of World War II, a public school could not require its students to salute the American flag. Justice Robert H. Jackson, writing for the majority, explained that “if there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein.” The freedom of conscience is also why a Nevada mother is suing a Las Vegas charter school for forcing her son to participate in a mandatory class that “required students to reveal their race, gender, sexual orientation and disabilities and then determine if privilege or oppression is attached to those identities.” In the coming years, the First Amendment right to freedom of conscience will play a crucial role in the fight against the indoctrination of our children. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 also prevents discrimination, including the creation of a hostile environment, at public and private institutions receiving federal funding (which include most private colleges and universities). Many of these critical race trainings, particularly when mandatory, may create a hostile environment by continually singling people out for criticism solely on the basis of their skin color — such as when an employee at Smith College expressed discomfort at discussing her race publicly and was berated in front of her colleagues and told that her distress was merely a “power play,” a manifestation of white supremacy. These trainings have even infiltrated the corporate world: A whistleblower recently leaked slides from a diversity training for Coca-Cola employees suggesting that they “be less white.” State legislatures can also fight indoctrination and promote viewpoint diversity in schools without turning to censorship. In Florida, for example, the legislature is considering a bill that would require institutions of higher education “to conduct an annual assessment related to intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity,” in order to ensure that students are exposed to “a variety of ideological and political perspectives.” This could be done at the K–12 level as well, and would help the marketplace of ideas function properly rather than shutting it down. The bottom line is that our future as a free society depends on fighting back against the pall of orthodoxy that has descended over our educational institutions. But we must resist the temptation to fight back with the traditional tools of our ideological opponents — censorship and repression — and instead stay true to the freedoms we are fighting for.

  • Georgetown Law professor caught making ‘abhorrent’ comments about Black students on Zoom

    A Zoom call between two Georgetown Law professors has gone viral after one expressed that all of her underperforming students are Black. Professor David Batson is seen nodding in agreement. Josie Duffy Rice, host of The Justice Podcast which examines the legal system wrote on Twitter that watching the exchange gave her “heart palpitations.”

  • China's boys are too 'effeminate' and need to channel the ancient spirit of 'yang' to rediscover their masculinity, government says

    Claims by top government officials that China faces a masculinity crisis that could impact national security spark outrage and disbelief.

  • Mexico gets shipment of million vaccine doses from China's Sinovac

    Mexico received a shipment of a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, the foreign ministry said on Twitter on Saturday. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said earlier in the week that Mexico was upping its orders from China to make up for a vaccine shortfall and would request 22 million more doses. Mexico ordered an additional 10 million doses of Sinovac, in addition to the previously ordered 10 million doses, which are due to arrive between March and May. The new order will get to Mexico between May and July, Ebrard said.

  • One Year Into Pandemic Parenting––10 Posts That Resonated The Most

    We at Scary Mommy are living this all ourselves, and haven’t been shy about being totally honest about what pandemic parenting has meant to us.

  • The real reason no one eats on The Bachelor is kind of boring

    As I fester here in late-stage quarantine, Bachelor Mondays are my ding dang raison d’être. Once a week, I spend two hours shrouded in a weighted blanket, screaming at the television and watching robotic humans ride four-wheelers and kiss and stuff. I’m a new member of Bachelor nation—this is the first season I’ve watched religiously—and I’ve found myself repeating a common refrain: Let. Them. Eat.

  • Which Does Dr. Fauci Prefer: The Pfizer, Moderna, Or Johnson & Johnson Vaccine?

    Which Covid-19 vaccine should you take? Dr. Anthony Fauci says that you should take the one most readily available to you. Keep watching for part three of Dr. Fauci's interview with Stephen Colbert. #Colbert #DrAnthonyFauci #DrFauci

  • Why New Mom Mandy Moore Felt Like She Was On Acid During Childbirth

    Mandy Moore shared everything there is to know about her birth experience, including why it felt like she was on acid and why she was "crying" as she listened to her and her husband's favorite songs.

  • NFL sets figure for fifth-year option on Frank Ragnow, other 2018 first-round picks

    Ragnow would get over $12.6M if he plays under the option in 2022

  • More College Students Are Saying No to Hustle Culture, Because Our Mental Health Depends On It

    Throughout my college experience so far, I've found that campuses are unique spaces that simultaneously cultivate exploration, growth, and learning, while also bringing out the harmful side of hustle culture. I feel immense pressure to excel academically, take on multiple leadership positions on campus, secure competitive internships, and launch my own projects.

  • 6-foot social distancing not necessary in classrooms, new study says

    A major new study found that spacing desks 6 feet apart offers no more protection than 3 feet of distance.

  • COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans 'must remain vigilant'

    U.S. deaths from COVID-19 are falling again as the nation continues to recover from the devastating winter surge, a trend that experts are cautiously hopeful will accelerate as more vulnerable people are vaccinated. While new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have plummeted, the decline in deaths from a January peak of about 4,500 hasn't been quite as steep. “I am encouraged by these data but we must remain vigilant," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at Friday's White House briefing.