DeBary man, 69, arrested for chasing neighbor and shooting him in the ankle with a shotgun

A DeBary man was arrested Friday after chasing a neighbor down the street with a shotgun, hitting him in the ankle, according to a report by the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

John Baker, 69, was arrested around 6 p.m. and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and booked overnight at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

The victim, a 45-year-old man who was not named, was found by deputies "bleeding from a gunshot wound to his ankle."

"The deputy applied a tourniquet before the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were determined to be non-life-threatening," according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting happened when the victim, whose home is near where he was shot on Cunningham Road, was searching the area for a bike that had been repeatedly stolen out of his yard.

"While searching, he found a dirt path and ended up near an RV at 9 Cunningham Road, where Baker came out with a shotgun," according to the sheriff's office.

The victim said Baker accused him of vandalizing or burglarizing his property and began chasing him, the sheriff's office said. He then "ran away in fear with Baker in pursuit."

"In his own statement to deputies, Baker said he shot the victim because he heard him trying to break into his RV," the sheriff's office added. "However, deputies found the shotgun shell about 150 yards away from the RV, and there were no signs of an attempted break-in or any recent damage to the RV."

His first court appearance was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. today. He was released on recognizance shortly after, according to court records.

