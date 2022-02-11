DeBary man accused of killing mother

A 30-year-old DeBary man is accused of killing his mother in her home after an argument, according to authorities.

David Rivera, arrested Wednesday outside a Save A Lot grocery store in Deltona, faces a felony charge of first degree murder, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 260 block of Sunrise Boulevard and found 55-year-old Belgica Rivera unresponsive Wednesday afternoon, VCSO’s spokesman Andrew Gant said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives identified a large amount of blood on and around Rivera, and determined her injuries were caused by an “edged weapon.”

Investigators learned Rivera had been in an argument with her son three days earlier, and also found David had a history of violence and threatening behavior directed toward his mother, Gant said.

In 2016, David allegedly killed one of his mother’s dogs by hanging it. Later, authorities say he was involved in an eight-hour stand off with deputies during which he threatened to hang himself as well, but was eventually taken into custody and charged with felony animal cruelty.

A BOLO alert was activated for David on Wednesday evening. Deputies spotted and confronted him outside the grocery store. At first, David resisted arrest by giving a false name and resisting efforts to identify him using a Rapid ID fingerprint scanner, Gant said.

Using dried blood on his shirt, deputies were able to find a match of DNA found at the crime scene.

David was being held without bond Friday at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Jpedersen@olrandosentinel.com