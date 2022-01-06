Debate Emerges Over How to Shrink Fed’s $8 Trillion Bond Pile

Christopher Anstey
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials have begun debating how to approach shrinking a stockpile of more than $8 trillion of bonds as a key element of a policy-normalization campaign in the wake of unprecedented moves to shore up the economy during the pandemic.

Most Read from Bloomberg

While there was a consensus that current conditions are notably different to the last time that the Fed embarked on scaling down its balance sheet, a diversity of views emerged at the Fed’s Dec. 14-15 meeting, minutes of that session showed on Wednesday.

The discussion last month began with a presentation by Fed staff members on the last policy-normalization campaign, which started with raising the key overnight interest-rate target and then two years later was complemented by shrinking the central bank’s bond portfolio.

That episode ended in controversy, with the Fed having been blamed by some market participants for taking too much liquidity out of the financial system, undermining confidence and roiling markets. Last month’s discussion alluded to issues with the 2017-19 experience, without detailing them.

“The previous experience highlighted the benefits of maintaining the flexibility to adjust the details of the approach to normalization in response to economic and financial developments,” the minutes said.

Participants in the meeting “generally emphasized” that boosting the key federal funds rate target would be the “primary means” for the Fed to tighten. Three reasons were cited:

  • There’s less uncertainty about the impact of rate hikes than on shrinking bond holdings

  • Rate increases are easier to communicate to the public

  • It’s easier to tweak the rate-increase plan than the process of running down the bond portfolio

Even so, “some” policy makers made the point that relying more on balance-sheet contraction than on rate hikes could help to limit a flattening in the yield curve. That’s when short-term rates rise by more than longer-term ones. An inversion of the curve, when long-term yields are below short-term ones, is a recession signal.

QuickTake: Quantitative ‘Tightening’? What Is the Fed Thinking?

In theory, by shrinking its bond holdings, the Fed could prop up longer-term yields. Relying less on rate hikes would meantime reduce the amount by which short-term rates rise.

“A few of these participants raised concerns that a relatively flat yield curve could adversely affect interest margins” for lenders, the minutes said, referring to a sub-group of those favoring greater reliance on balance-sheet measures. Such a yield curve “may raise financial stability risks,” according to these officials.

A study by economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City released in October made a similar argument -- “we conclude that normalizing the balance sheet before raising the funds rate might forestall yield curve inversion and, in turn, support economic stability.”

Operating Loss?

Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., separately this week raised another reason for the Fed to consider a more aggressive run-down in its balance sheet: the potential for operating losses. As it boosts short-term rates, the Fed has to pay out more interest on the reserves that commercial banks place on deposit with it. At some point, that cumulative bill could get bigger than what the Fed receives on its bond portfolio.

“This shouldn’t lead to technical problems but could prove to be politically embarrassing,” Feroli wrote in a note. “The reputational costs could be notable,” he wrote.

No such mention was made in the minutes of the December meeting.

Meantime, “several” meeting participants last month noted concerns about “vulnerabilities in the Treasury market” that could affect the appropriate pace of reducing bond holdings. Such vulnerabilities have emerged on a number of occasions in recent years, with a sudden dearth of buyers for Treasuries -- particularly those that aren’t the current benchmarks. A seize-up in the market in March 2020 forced the Fed into massive intervention.

The discussion showed that “several” officials underscored that the Fed now has a new tool that can help address strains in markets, however. It adopted the Standing Repo Facility last year, which can provide as much as $500 billion of cash overnight to the banking system.

In all, “many” participants judged that a faster pace of shrinking the bond portfolio will be warranted this time around.

Policy makers highlighted a number of differences from the last time the Fed mounted policy normalization:

  • The economic outlook is stronger, with inflation faster and the labor market tighter

  • The Fed’s balance sheet is bigger, both in dollar-amount terms and with regard its ratio to GDP

  • The weighted average maturity of the Fed’s holdings is shorter. This means by simply allowing securities to mature without replacing them, it could shrink much faster without caps on the process

“It appears we should expect both an earlier start and more aggressive path for Fed balance sheet runoff,” JPMorgan strategists concluded Wednesday.

(Adds tout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent’s WeChat App Keeps Growing Despite Beijing Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat super app managed remarkable growth in services from e-commerce to payments and search over the past year, defying a government crackdown that sought to tear down barriers within China’s internet arena.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End

  • Asian markets follow Wall Street lower after Fed indicates rate hikes

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after investors saw minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting as a sign the U.S. central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation.

  • Shimao Defaults on Trust Loan, R&F Bonds Sink: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- A unit of Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. defaulted on a yuan loan after a demand for early repayment, according to a notice sent to investors by the trust company involved and seen by Bloomberg.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treas

  • Bain-Backed China Startup Newlink Considering Hong Kong IPO, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Newlink Group, a Chinese energy startup that provides digital solutions to gas and electric-vehicle charging stations, is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong that could raise $300 million to $400 million, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting

  • Treasury Rout Goes Global as Fed Prompts Bets on Faster Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury selloff that started the year is rippling across the globe as investors scramble to price in the risk that the Federal Reserve raises interest rates faster than currently anticipated to contain inflation.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish

  • GM unveils Silverado EV pickup at CES

    During her CES keynote speech, GM CEO Mary Barra took the wraps off it's all-new Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup, one that will face off against Ford's F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, and eventually the Tesla Cybertruck.

  • Dollar near five-year high to yen as U.S. yields surge on hawkish Fed

    The greenback stood at 116.115 yen, little changed from Wednesday, when it rallied back toward Tuesday's high of 116.355, lifted by more hawkish rhetoric from Fed official and a strong U.S. jobs report. Fed officials said the "very tight" U.S. labour market might warrant raising rates sooner, and indicated they could also reduce the central bank's overall asset holdings to tame high inflation - a process dubbed quantitative tightening (QT) -minutes of their Dec. 14-15 policy meeting showed. In the wake of that, futures on the federal funds rate priced in a roughly 80% chance of a quarter-percentage-point Fed hike by its March meeting.

  • Huarong Rescue Team Hit by $4 Billion Paper Loss as Stock Sinks

    (Bloomberg) -- The state-controlled investors that were directed to bail out China Huarong Asset Management Co. suffered a loss of more than $4 billion as the bad asset manager resumed trading after a nine-month suspension. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying W

  • Tankers diverted from Asia to Europe as gas prices keep rising

    Debt row risks wrecking Emmanuel Macron’s bid to transform the EU FTSE 100 rises 0.2pc after sluggish start Ben Wright: The downfall of Elizabeth Holmes won’t change Silicon Valley culture Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • As pressure mounts, China Evergrande seeks delaying onshore bond payment

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group will seek a six-month delay in the redemption and coupon payments of a 4.5 billion yuan ($157 million) bond in a meeting with bond holders this weekend, underscoring the pressure on the debt-laden property developer. Evergrande is struggling to repay more than $300 billion in liabilities, including nearly $20 billion of offshore bonds deemed in cross-default by ratings agencies last month after it missed payments. The delay is being sought due to the "current operational status" of the issuer, Hengda, the flagship property arm of Evergrande, said in a statement on Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Trump deal partner’s blank-check firm seeks to avoid liquidation

    The chief executive of the blank-check acquisition firm that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture is chasing retail investors to save another of his deals from falling apart. According to regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter, Benessere Capital led by Patrick Orlando has postponed its special shareholders' meeting to extend its deadline to complete a merger because not enough investors sent in their votes. The special shareholder meeting has been rescheduled to Jan. 7, the previously set date for Benessere to close a deal, from Jan. 5.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These tech companies look like great bets for long-term growth, and both have proven track records of delivering.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • Critics Sum Up Laura Ingraham's Latest Joe Biden Attack In 1 Mocking Word

    The Fox News personality claimed it's "the MSNBC administration" and received a blunt reminder.

  • GOP Group Calls Out Trump’s Enablers In Congress By Name In Scathing Fox News Ad

    The new video gives Republican lawmakers a taste of their own words about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian shares dropped TK% in early Wednesday. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Solid Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Soaring Demand

    Growing demand for microchip stocks is helping the semiconductor industry which is likely to benefit stocks like stocks like MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Microchip Technology (MCHP).