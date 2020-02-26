Debate grades for Sanders, Bloomberg and the rest of the Democrats: Mastio and Lawrence

Jill: If last week was fight club, this week was food fight. The Democrats interrupted, cross-talked and attacked each other with such intensity that it seemed like 2016 again, with Donald Trump hurling insults and Carly Fiorina shaming the Republicans into letting her onto the debate stage. The best you can say about the Democrats' shoutfest was that, unlike the Republicans four years ago, they stopped short of debating who has the biggest, ah, hands. The level of desperation in Charleston was palpable and regrettable, but understandable. The end game is near. This field will shrink after the South Carolina primary on Saturday and Super Tuesday three days later.

David: The Democrats of 2020 are replaying the Republicans' disastrous 2016 dance with extremism. At least tonight, unlike previous debates, it looked like some of the candidates understood that Bernie Sanders was running away with the nomination. The desperation you detected came from the fact that this was their last chance to land some punches on the democratic socialist.

And now on to the grades:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

David: B+. He’s finally awake, and his showing may have salvaged his position at the top of the heap in the South Carolina primary. If he put in this kind of performance consistently in the debates, there wouldn’t be any question who was the leading candidate to oppose Sanders.

Jill: B-. This was not the win he needed to reassure Democrats he is The One who will deliver them from Trump. Not that Biden didn’t have flashes of his trademark charming Biden moments — “Why am I stopping? No one else stops,” he said at one point after being told his time was up. But there was too much talk about the past, and too much digging in the weeds. It was smart to promise to put a black woman on the Supreme Court. But to argue with Amy Klobuchar about who was the true author of the “boyfriend loophole"? People, please. Remember the vision thing.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg

David: F. Wow, the guy sure isn’t spending his billions on debate prep. His answer on “stop and frisk” got marginally better, but he never seemed sure-footed. The most laughable moment of the night came when, in a clumsy attempt at self-deprecating humor, he claimed to be amazed that the other candidates showed up after he beat them so badly in the last debate. He must be smoking the weed that he wants to decriminalize.

Jill: C.This was a better debate for him, but the bar was low. It's never good when you’re denying that you ever told a pregnant employee to “kill it” or evading questions about why you bankrolled Republican Senate races for people who hobbled the Obama presidency. Beyond that there were disturbing echoes of Trump’s “I alone can fix it” in Bloomberg’s insistence that ”I know what to do … I’m the one choice that makes some sense.” In fact, that’s not at all clear.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

David: C. As the candidate running closest to Sanders in terms of delegates, the Indiana mayor had the most to gain tonight from a beat-on-Bernie pile-on. While he was as articulate as usual, I don’t think he capitalized on the opportunity. His best comment of the night was when he asked viewers to image how awful the rest of 2020 will be if it is a battle between Bernie Sanders' 1960s radicalism and Donald Trump's 1950s nostalgia. That’s my nightmare.

Jill: B+. For me Buttigieg's best moment was when he talked about getting rid of the filibuster that requires a 60-vote supermajority to pass anything in the Senate. He tweaked Sanders for not being on board with that idea ("How are we going to deliver a revolution if you won’t even support a rule change?") and noted, doubtless for the benefit of South Carolina's majority black primary electorate, that the late Sen. Strom Thurmond had used the filibuster to block civil rights bills. His political smarts are always showing. That bothers some people. Not me.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

David: B. She was really settled in. Her weird vibration and shaky voice were gone, and she made the most compelling case yet for her measured, middle-of-the-road approach to progressive politics.