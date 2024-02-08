Debate kicks off on subjecting Michigan Legislature, governor's office to open records laws

Michigan lawmakers on Wednesday opened the debate on pulling back one curtain of state government, as the Senate Oversight Committee held its first hearing on a pair of bills that would subject both the Legislature and governor's office to freedom of information laws.

For years, Michigan has had a reputation as one of the worst states when it comes to government transparency — in 2014, the Free Press reported Michigan is one of only two states in which both the governor and state lawmakers have blanket exemptions from public record laws.

And for years, lawmakers had introduced bills to remedy that, but the process was seen as more of a public relations exercise than something that would actually bring new transparency measures, said Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Waucedah Township.

“There’s a long history of the party opposite the governor introducing that," McBroom, one of the bill sponsors, said. "It (was) kind of just a press release bill," he added, as lawmakers would routinely leave freedom of information expansions stuck in committee.

Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, and McBroom introduced Senate Bills 669 and 670, the current session's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) expansion. The bills would add both the Legislature and the governor's office to Michigan's existing FOIA laws, which allow individuals to request records and other information from government organizations to allow the public to gain a better understanding of how its government is operating.

Moss said expanding open records requests to the Legislature would shed greater light on what takes place in Lansing. Although Moss didn't outright mention specific cases, he referenced "bad actors" in state government who have exploited a lack of transparency.

“Actions from bad actors were only made possible by the dark areas in our law in which they can exist, chiefly among them that legislative records in Michigan never have to be made public,” Moss said.

Scandals involving legislators and legislative employees have surfaced in Michigan in recent years — late last year, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against Anne and Robert Minard, two former staffers for ex-Speaker Lee Chatfield for allegedly misappropriating funds while they worked for him. Both former staffers have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chatfield, a Republican from Levering, is also under investigation. The investigation began in 2022 after Chatfield's sister-in-law accused him of sexual assault, and later expanded to probe into claims of financial misconduct by Chatfield and others. Chatfield has not been charged and his attorneys have denied he committed any crimes.

Members of the Senate Oversight Committee heard testimony from Moss, McBroom, and speakers from the Michigan Press Association, Voters Not Politicians, the ACLU of Michigan and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, a Midland-based free market think tank.

Speakers applauded the bills, but there were concerns over some exemptions to open records requests that are currently baked into them.

As introduced, the bills contain exemptions for things like security information of elected officials, information that's covered by confidentiality agreements and information covered by executive privilege.

But some other exemptions drew sharper scrutiny — Lisa McGraw, public affairs manager for the Michigan Press Association, said it's unclear why there needs to be an exemption for the governor's office to issue pardons and criminal reprieves. McGraw also singled out an exemption for communication between employees and elected officials in both the governor's office and the Legislature when it comes to communicating with constituents.

As written, the bills exempt communications with constituents, so long as the constituent is not a public employee, appointed to a public board or required to register as a lobbyist. McGraw said there could be unintended consequences of this.

"We feel like the language is too broad and there are opportunities to narrow that a bit," McGraw said.

Merissa Kovach, legislative director of the ACLU of Michigan, also said there could be greater balance in terms of respecting the privacy of constituents and still providing transparency.

"Some of those communications may involve legitimate issues of public purpose," Kovach said. "We are concerned that the blanket exemption for all constituent communications is lacking there and doesn't strike the best balance that it could."

Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, said there are concerns about the privacy of constituents who reach out to lawmakers "in a moment of desperation who may be oversharing," and raised the possibility of an exemption for the first bit of communication between constituents and lawmakers.

McGraw also questioned the need for an exemption that currently is in the bill for documents records in the possession of either the Legislature or governor's office for less than 30 days. McBroom said the exemption was included for custodial reasons, as bill substitutes and analyses are rapidly produced and discarded throughout the course of a legislative session. Removing this exemption would require a FOIA coordinator to hold onto more documents than necessary, he said.

"We could be bogged down in FOIA requests for a year trying to puzzle through all the various documents that were produced in one of those fast-paced moments," McBroom said.

Committee members did not vote on reporting the bills Wednesday, and chair Sen. Sam Singh, D-East Lansing, said there would be another committee hearing on the proposal after more work is done on it.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @arpanlobo.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Legislature, governor's office would be subject to FOIA under plan