The debate over who allegedly killed Jehlon Rose plays out in Worcester courtroom

WORCESTER – Dana Gaul, who was charged in the killing of 19-year-old Jehlon Rose, was released with a GPS bracelet after the government received information another person may be responsible.

The attention has turned to Jorge Luis Rivera-Baez, according to authorities.

Now Gaul, Rivera-Baez and the government are embroiled in a legal affair in which a DNA sample from Rivera-Baez may be able to clear Gaul of all charges in the case. Rivera-Baez, through his attorney Sarah Hamilton, is opposing the acquisition of his DNA.

Rose, a resident of Connecticut, was killed during a fight on Water Street while visiting Worcester. After the death, Gaul, a Leicester resident, was identified by four witnesses as the person assaulting Rose in the video footage of the fight.

The witnesses included two police officers who knew Gaul. One of them is his cousin and another his friend.

Gaul was arrested, charged, and indicted by a grand jury. As he awaited further proceedings he was imprisoned until the government learned of Rivera-Baez’ possible involvement, eventually leading to Gaul’s release at the end of November.

The two men, according to court documents, look “strikingly similar,” which suggests that witnesses may have misidentified Gaul. Furthermore, when the state police crime laboratory tested DNA from the victim’s clothing, they found that the sample had a mixture of DNA – including Rose and an unidentified person, but not Gaul.

This fact was raised by Sarah Hamilton, who represented Rivera-Baez Wednesday at a motion hearing. She argued the government hadn’t provided probable cause to obtain DNA from Rivera-Baez, especially as he might become implicated as a suspect in this case if he provided his DNA.

Hamilton also said that delays in Gaul’s exoneration shouldn’t come at the expense of Rivera-Baez’ legal rights. She highlighted the government’s responsibility in this possible mishap, saying they had known that Gaul’s DNA was not found in the mixed sample obtained from the victim’s clothing, yet he had been held until November.

Hamilton asked the court to allow her more time to investigate the case to better represent Rivera-Baez, specifically until she could talk to a DNA expert.

“The commonwealth is telling the court they may have gotten this wrong once. There’s no reason to go down that path again,” said Hamilton, asking for more time and documents from the investigation into Gaul and his indictment.

More investigative material from Gaul’s case wasn’t given to Hamilton, after Kanchana Fernando, representing the government, argued that Hamilton was only representing Rivera-Baez as a third party in Gaul’s case for his possible exoneration.

The judge granted Hamilton more time, pushing the hearing to decide whether Rivera-Baez had to provide a DNA sample, to Tuesday.

