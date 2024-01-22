A debate over debates and final primary endorsements: Letters

Jan. 21 − To the Editor:

Nikki Haley’s decision not to debate DeSantis without Trump’s attendance was the correct one.

Voter’s need to hear each candidate’s response to the same question in order to made an informed decision. A debate with 2/3rds of the active Republican candidates does nothing but create a debate and bickering between only two of the live candidates. That time before a Primary is much better spent with voters if ALL candidates aren’t involved. On the Democrat ballot – congratulations to both candidates trying to swim againt the tide as the supposed “top” candidates on both ballots felt they didn’t need to follow the activities of the First in the Nation Primary. Whatever your choice please be sure to vote on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Nancy Stiles

Hampton

Jan. 21 − To the Editor:

I mourn that the river behind my childhood home in NH’s Seacoast hasn’t frozen over the last two winters: my children may never ice fish. Given flooding this past month, it’s now likely that we’ll have experienced THREE federally-declared climate emergencies over the last year. These warmer winters have moved further north than the Seacoast, last year threatening Winnipesaukee’s ice fishing derby and Alton’s claim to the only FAA-approved ice runway in the contiguous US.

What NH needed to hear Republican candidates debate this week is how they’ll use conservative politics and ideology to address climate change. Without realistic policy solutions for the climate crisis from the Republican party, they make it seem like there’s only one political option: Democrats. I’m a middle-aged Independent but the same is being said by organizations like Young America’s Foundation and the American Conservation Coalition, and from more than 50% of Republicans who are concerned about climate change and 56% of all registered voters who believe that global warming should be high priority for the President, according to fall 2023 polls reported in “Climate Change in the American Mind: Politics & Policy.”

Just please don’t say we are going to invent a new technological fix in time. Most Americans are people of faith, meaning humans aren’t supposed to control universal systems. We want to see stars, not solar engineering. We have the tools needed to prevent the worst climate outcomes, but the 2021 IPCC report concluded that carbon removal and capture alone aren’t answers. To have a 66% chance of significantly reducing carbon levels, they’d have to deploy at a large scale for 100+ years, which is too late.

What we need from the Republican party is a response to the climate crisis that is no longer conservative in degree, but politically conservative and realistic.

Em Friedrichs

Durham Town Councilor

Portsmouth Ward 1, Newington, vote Jennifer Mandelbaum on Jan. 23

Jan. 5 − To the Editor:

If you live in Portsmouth Ward 1 and Newington and take a Democratic ballot in the January 23 primary election, you’ll have an important choice to make in addition to selecting a presidential candidate. Because of the resignation of Rep. Robin Vogt, a special primary election is also being held to select candidates from each party who will then face off in a special election in March.

While there are 400 people in the NH House of Representatives, the low pay ($100/year) and long hours mean very few young, working people are able to serve. As a result, young people and young families are chronically under-represented when it comes to decisions that impact them (and the rest of us) in a very big way, from housing to childcare to education to taxation, and beyond.

Jennifer Mandelbaum not only brings youth to the race—she also brings extraordinary qualifications.

If you live in Newington or Portsmouth Ward 1, I urge you to check out her website at JenForNH.com, consider making a contribution or volunteering, and most importantly—to vote for her on January 23rd.

Rep. David Meuse

Portsmouth

Iowa landslide? More of an Iowa 'fakeslide'.

Jan. 20 − To the Editor:

Could it be true that only 14% of Iowa Republicans showed up to vote in the caucuses? If so, then the “landslide” by Mr. Trump, with 51% of the vote, means that 7% of Iowa Republicans actually voted for him. 93% did not. Seriously, that seems more like a “fakeslide” to me.

Douglas Posson

South Berwick, Maine

Trump campaign fueled by fear, anger and hate

Jan. 19 − To the Editor:

Donald Trump's entire political career has been built on exploiting three of the most powerful of human emotions; fear, anger and hate. While each one of these emotions by themselves can be destructive to the individual consumed by those emotions, they become ever more dangerous to the individual and society when they are all combined. These powerful emotions interfere with rational thinking and analysis, and cause people to act in a manner that they otherwise would never consider in the absence of these emotions. Trump has successfully managed to use each of these emotions to build upon each other to create a political movement and even a cult.

He first uses fear to target the other as the cause of all his followers' problems. Fear is the strongest emotion that guides and directs people's behavior. Fear activates our basic fight or flight survival response in the face of a perceived threat to our safety and wellbeing. Once fear has been firmly established in people it is easy to then use that fear to turn it into anger and hate. Through a continuous onslaught of lies, distortions and misrepresentations people are convinced that their fear is based on reality. As their fear and anger builds toward certain groups and individuals who we see as existential threats to our place in society, this leads to hate of those who we have been told are responsible. History is full of examples of how civilizations and nations were taken over by leaders using fear, anger and hate and then subsequently were destroyed as a result. Germany in the 1930's and 40's comes to mind. It can happen here.

In the absence of any clear and rational policy initiatives, Trump's entire 2024 campaign is based on fear, anger and hate as witnessed by his expressed desires for revenge, destruction of government institutions, unlimited power and escaping accountability for his crimes. Unfortunately a sizable number of former Republicans have bought into this agenda and are prepared to name Trump as their 2024 candidate for President. Trump's campaign of fear, anger and hate is working quite well, however, rarely does anything good result when behavior is guided by fear, anger and hate. Hopefully enough Americans will see through this looming catastrophe and vote with the more stable emotions of reason, love, understanding, empathy and compassion.

Rich DiPentima

Portsmouth

