The debate over Tennessee's public schools can get heated. Here's how we got here

On the topic of public K-12 education in Tennessee, conversations can quickly become political — and often contentious. But education was once largely a bipartisan issue in the Volunteer State.

So how did things get so polarized?

Some critics of Republican leaders, who hold supermajority power in the statehouse, chalk it up to a fight for money or power. Others point to misguided policies sowing confusion or a lack of funding for public schools. Some say it’s the product of an ongoing culture war, with GOP politicians leveling criticism at public schools over everything from how they teach history to what values they promote in the classroom.

Still others go as far as saying that Republicans, both in Tennessee and nationwide, are trying to devalue public education altogether and funnel taxpayer dollars into private education. That conversation again reached a boiling point in November when Gov. Bill Lee proposed the expansion of publicly funded vouchers for families to use toward private or home school costs.

Lee and other Republicans say that the push to fund more school choices is meant to empower families and meet the educational needs of every student — and that it will not take a single dollar away from public schools. Lee has often cited an additional $1 billion he pushed to invest in Tennessee schools in 2022, a drive to boost literacy and other academics statewide, and the largest raise in state history for public school teachers, which passed last year.

As lawmakers begin the 2024 legislative session, here's what leaders from both sides of the aisle, along with state officials and a researcher, had to say about policies governing everything from who runs the state's lowest-performing schools to how teachers, schools and students are evaluated.

While this list is by no means exhaustive, it serves as a starting point to understanding how the debate in Tennessee got to where it is now over roughly the last decade.

The creation of the Achievement School District

In 2010, under the leadership of Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen, Tennessee won $501 million as part of the Race to the Top program established by then-President Barack Obama, also a Democrat. The effort to win the funding was bipartisan and hailed as a positive turn of events after years of the state's K-12 academics ranking near the bottom nationally. Bredesen, who left office in 2011, even secured commitments from the Democrats and Republicans running to replace him to see the education reforms through.

As part of its bid for Race to the Top money, Tennessee launched the Achievement School District, which gave the state the power to directly run low-performing schools or hand them over to charter management organizations.

The goal was to take the state's schools in the bottom 5% of academic performance, turn them around and push them into the top 25% in the span of a few years. The district officially launched in 2012.

While the ASD drew bipartisan support at first, that soon changed as Democratic leaders, like Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis, began to suspect the interest in taking on low-performing schools was more about money than anything.

"A lot of the shenanigans started once they realized school turnaround wasn't as easy as they thought it would be," he said.

Because the state only included the bottom 5% of schools in the ASD, that focused it within Memphis-Shelby County Schools — which is densely populated, majority Black, high poverty and the state's largest district. If the state had expanded that to the bottom 20%, for example, Parkinson said it would have diversified the student population and the kinds of schools up for state takeover.

Parkinson said the ASD set off bids from out-of-state charter management organizations to take over the highest-capacity schools to draw more Race to the Top funding. He said they received $10,500 per student.

"There was a price on the heads of each and every one of those children that were in those desks," Parkinson said.

Joshua Glazer, an associate professor of education policy at George Washington University, spent years studying the public perception of the ASD and the racial and historical implications that surround it — especially in Memphis.

"It was considered to be a statement coming from the state, which is perceived as white, that the people of Memphis were incapable of running their own education system," Glazer said. "It was conceived as a blatant power play. You have to remember that it took Black people of Memphis about a century to be able to have some control over educational policy decisions."

While Tennessee started out with high hopes that the new district could turn things around for the schools struggling the most, it has largely failed to do so.

The latest data from the Tennessee Department of Education shows 16 schools in the district — 14 in Memphis and two in Nashville. Under a law that gave letter grades to every school in the state in December, nearly 70% of the ASD schools received a D or an F. The rest received a C.

"They were completely unsuccessful in meeting their own definition of success," Glazer said.

Common Core standards ignite debate

The Obama administration strongly advocated for a set of shared curriculum standards for schools competing for Race to the Top funds. That led to the widespread adoption of Common Core standards across several states. Tennessee was among them, with bipartisan support at first.

However, Common Core later drew pushback from conservatives who called the standards federal overreach. Common Core was officially phased out in Tennessee and replaced by TNReady in 2016.

The back-and-forth over the standards caused great damage to education in Tennessee, according to Glazer. Not only did it affect curriculum, but it also affected state testing and how both students and teachers were evaluated.

“That introduced a lot of instability into the state around accountability,” Glazer said. “It had a huge impact. Things became very politicized at that point. … That was a big chunk of time where things were flip-flopping, and that flip-flopping, on the ground level, was really kind of devastating.”

Taxpayer dollars for private schools

The conflict over curriculum standards and pushback against the ASD set the stage for further polarization over public education in Tennessee as Lee won the 2018 governor’s race.

His predecessor, Republican Gov. Bill Haslam, had established a program that beginning in 2016 gave families of children with severe disabilities the option to use taxpayer dollars for private education.

When Lee took office in 2019, he saw through the passage of the Education Savings Account program, which expanded the voucher program to include families in Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools and the ASD with limited income. The program was met with resistance, including a legal challenge that stalled its implementation for years. Eventually courts gave the program the green light. It was later expanded to Hamilton County and any student who attended a school in the Achievement School District.

When Lee proposed the expansion of vouchers to every county in November — with no mention of accountability measures for private schools that accept vouchers or income requirements for families — the move was again met with fierce resistance from public education advocates and Democrats. He dubbed the program Education Freedom Scholarships.

State Rep. John Ray Clemmons, who chairs the Democratic Caucus, called the program another move in Lee’s plan to dismantle public education and funnel taxpayer money to private interests. He believes this is part of a larger effort by conservative groups nationwide.

"They view education funding as an untapped monopoly of about $200 billion in public funding a year," Clemmons said. "The potential is mind-blowing for them."

While charter schools are subject to the same state testing as traditional public schools, Clemmons worries about accountability if private schools start receiving public money.

"Now you're talking about completely unregulated, unaccountable private schools that can open up overnight, and be owned by anyone or any entity, getting $7,500 per student, with no questions asked for anyone," he said.

Clemmons warned that private schools are the only ones with a real choice in the matter, since they control which students they admit. He said they're unlikely to take on students with low academic performance or other challenges.

The Lee administration has staunchly defended the program as a way to let parents choose what's best for their kids. Elizabeth Lane Johnson, the governor's press secretary, said it's incorrect to claim Lee's efforts are taking money away from public schools.

"The governor has met with education stakeholders to clearly communicate the structure and intent of the plan, while also discussing how the state can continue to support public schools," Johnson said in an email. "Not a single dollar currently funding public schools ... will be used to fund Education Freedom Scholarships. These are new dollars allocated for a new program."

Shifting power dynamics as public charter schools expand

While public charter schools have been allowed in Tennessee since 2002, local school districts long held the authority to authorize or reject them.

In 2011, the limit on how many charter schools could open in Tennessee was removed. According to data from the Tennessee Department of Education, the number of charter schools has steadily grown since then. In 2011, there were roughly 30 charter schools serving around 10,000 students statewide. As of 2023, that had grown to around 120 charter schools serving about 40,000 students.

In 2019, Lee established the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission. Lawmakers gave it power to override a local district’s rejection of a charter school application, something the State Board of Education previously handled. Clemmons, among others, accused Lee of hand-picking commission members who will carry out his agenda.

Democratic leaders and public school advocates also say the push to establish more public charter schools will take students away from traditional public schools, cratering their funding and further diminishing support for neighborhood schools.

Conflict around charter schools reached a fever pitch in 2022 when an organization affiliated with Hillsdale College, a private Christian college in Michigan, applied to set up schools in several Tennessee districts.

While the Hillsdale-backed schools initially drew support from Lee and state Republicans, that soured when Hillsdale President Larry Arnn was caught on camera disparaging public school teachers. In the video, Arnn said the teachers were trained "in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country."

After months of scrutiny, Hillsdale-backed schools withdrew their 2022 applications. Since then, they have slowly reapplied to run charters in Tennessee — winning approval in Rutherford and Madison counties but failing elsewhere.

Third-grade reading law, TISA and school letter grades

A slew of other measures passed during Lee's administration have drawn polarized reactions from lawmakers and the public alike.

In 2022, the legislature passed a new school funding formula known as the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, or TISA. Lee touted the formula as a streamlined way to tie funding directly to students.

TISA included an additional $1.8 billion for students with special needs, including those living in high poverty. The formula promised not to reduce the funding for any district, granted its enrollment held steady.

However, an analysis by The Tennessean found that by changing the way money is divided, nearly two-thirds of school districts received a lower percentage of state funds than under the previous formula — even if they were still receiving more in actual dollars.

In December, every public K-12 school in Tennessee received an A-F letter grade. The grades were the product of a law that passed in 2016 with bipartisan support. The rollout of the grading system was delayed by technical issues with state testing and disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly a quarter of the state’s schools received a D or F, meaning they could be asked to appear before the State Board of Education and could face corrective actions and financial and academic audits. Those consequences will not apply until the 2024-25 school year at the earliest, according to a board spokesperson.

Advocates say letter grades are a simpler way for parents to understand school performance.

"School letter grades will provide Tennessee families with a clear rating system that gives them a snapshot of how their child’s school is performing," Tennessee Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds said in a December news release. "No matter what your school’s letter grade is, everyone can play a role in supporting the success of our students ... by engaging with your local school communities."

Opponents say the new system unfairly favors proficiency on standardized tests, instead of overall academic growth from year to year, making it harder for schools to earn As or Bs. Some have raised concerns that the grades will further stigmatize public schools, and others have pointed to the underfunding of those schools.

What the 2024 legislative session holds for education

With Lee's new proposal, school choice is the hot topic for the upcoming legislative session. School safety measures, especially in the wake of the deadly Covenant School shooting in Nashville last spring, are also likely to resurface.

Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis, who chairs the education administration committee for the House, hopes the new session will open space for more nuanced, civil discussion.

A longtime advocate for school choice, White sees it as a way to spark innovation and healthy competition. He likened it to capitalism.

"With choice comes competition, with competition comes innovation," White said. "The only way for us to really innovate in education is to have choice."

He joined Lee and others in saying there's no shadowy plan to devalue public schools — but he does think there's a lot of work to do.

"Let’s quit screaming we’re trying to shut down public schools, because we’re not," White said. "What we want to do is enhance education for every child in this state. I think any reasonable adult would know that we’re not 100% on every child."

