After debate, Palm Desert council opts to mark Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day

After a debate this week over what holidays the city should commemorate, the Palm Desert City Council opted to mark both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day.

The decision is symbolic and does not impact the city’s list of observed holidays, which includes neither of them. Rather, the two holidays will join a list of more than 50 events or holidays — from Groundhog Day to Bike Month to Armed Forces Day — that are commemorated on the city’s social media accounts.

With the 4-1 vote — coming from a motion to “sensitively” commemorate the overlapping holidays — Palm Desert is now the only city in the Coachella Valley that commemorates Columbus Day, according to a report from city staff.

Palm Springs and Coachella are the only others in the valley that commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day. Thomas Soule, Palm Desert’s public affairs manager, told the council that Palm Desert has posted for Indigenous Peoples Day in recent years, but received a request to incorporate Columbus Day, which will fall on Oct. 14 this year. Soule later told The Desert Sun the request was made by Mayor Pro Tem Jan Harnik.

What the council said

Councilmember Gina Nestande supported including Columbus Day in the annual commemorations, saying “we shouldn’t be judging people with today’s standards in history.”

“I know there’s controversy about Columbus Day now, but I always fall back on not to judge history on our current values,” Nestande said. “Who knows what society 100 years from now, what their values will be and apply it to today’s standards?”

Mayor Karina Quintanilla, the sole vote against the move, said her opposition was due to “the history of genocide.”

“The eradication of millions of indigenous people, thousands of tribes, their language and their culture cannot be undone,” Quintanilla said. “However, we can hold space to recognize the heritage that does persist in an effort to dig into the past, to understand what has been taken from us.”

The mayor added it “shouldn’t even be a discussion,” noting Columbus never set foot in what would become the United States, nor was he the first European to come to North America.

“Palm Desert is above this,” Quintanilla said. “Not a single city in the Coachella Valley celebrates Columbus Day, and it should stay that way.”

Councilmember Kathleen Kelly said it struck her as a better course to “commemorate both, which does not mean to celebrate both.”

“To commemorate means to note in our social media posting, and certainly what we publish about Columbus Day can acknowledge the reasons that it has become a source of concern to many people,” Kelly said, adding the posts’ framing should be informed by the council’s discussion Thursday.

Harnik, who made the request, said America comes from “a very real place, and any real place is imperfect.”

“One of the things we do is we improve, we look at our errors and we get better,” Harnik said.

“What we do know is that Columbus did open the door to many settlers, and many of the people in the United States may well be here because of that opening of the door,” she added. “If we truly want to celebrate the values of diversity and inclusivity, then we commemorate both.”

Before the vote, Quintanilla noted the council didn’t receive any public comments in favor of commemorating Columbus Day. She added they received a letter in opposition from the California Indian Nations College, which is based in Palm Desert.

Tom Coulter covers the cities of Palm Desert, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. Reach him at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Desert to commemorate Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day