Debate puts brakes on Weber murder trial

Jun. 8—ASOTIN — The trial for a Clarkston man accused of killing his girlfriend has been postponed, but a showdown between the defense team and prosecution is set for 9 a.m. Monday in Asotin County Superior Court.

John C. Weber's attorneys, Mark Monson and James Grow, are seeking a bond review and his release from the Asotin County Jail, where their client has been held on a $1 million bond for more than 90 days.

The 54-year-old defendant has denied any wrongdoing in the death of Kym Berreman, 50, who died March 7, after a suicide was reported at their residence on the 1100 block of Fifth Street. He is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutor Ben Nichols told Judge Brooke Burns he has no objection to continuing the trial, but he plans to argue against several motions recently filed by the defense at the next hearing.

Grow and Monson want Berreman's table, cellphone and rings to be examined by their experts, rather than released to her family. Nichols accused them of wanting to keep a "dead woman's ring" during a heated hearing this week, while Grow said the ring in question belongs to Weber.

The two parties also sparred over a gray sweatshirt that Weber was reportedly wearing on the day Berreman died. The shirt was found during a search by Clarkston police at the scene, and later tested for blood by the defense's expert. Not a drop of blood was found on the shirt, Grow said.

Nichols indicated the defense could have gone to Walmart and bought a shirt, which sparked an outcry from the defense. They are not "creating evidence," said an incredulous Monson.

In court documents, Grow argues the state's entire case has collapsed, based on the evidence and autopsy reports. "Those charges exist although the state has not provided any evidence showing that Mr. Weber was even in the room when the shot was fired," he wrote.

In addition, Weber has filed a written statement in support of being released on his own recognizance or a reduced bail amount. He said his girlfriend took her own life, and he was not in the room.

"I believed at the time that the police arrested me because I asked to speak to my attorney," Weber said. "I asked to speak to my lawyer, Jim Grow, not because I had something to hide, but because I felt sick, wanted to throw up and did not feel clear headed. I did not want to talk about Kym or what I had just seen."

Berreman had past suicide attempts or suicidal ideations, but the police and prosecutor made no attempt to obtain her medical records, Weber said. In addition, law enforcement officers were wrong about the bullet entry wound, her being rolled over on the bed, and all of their assumptions before placing him under arrest without a thorough investigation, he said.

Nichols has said the state can prove its case at trial.

Burns said all of the pending issues will be addressed next week, along with setting a new trial date.

