As debate rages, many public health experts say children should return to school

BALTIMORE — In the raging national debate over whether to reopen schools, advocates on both sides are basing their arguments on a range of factors: political, economic and emotional.

But there is a growing consensus in the public health and scientific community that schools should resume in-person classes this fall — particularly in states such as Maryland, where cases have not spiked as they have elsewhere.

To be sure, these experts say safety precautions will be necessary to reopen schools. But they say an assessment of risks versus benefits points to the wisdom of reopening.

The latest available data suggests that children are less likely to become infected with the coronavirus and less likely than adults to develop severe cases. In addition, health experts say children appear not to spread the virus to family members and other adults as efficiently as flu and other common illnesses.

While public health experts and some doctors acknowledge that there is some health risk for children, they say it has to be weighed against other serious risks — such as child abuse or hunger a child may experience if confined at home.

And, they note, there also is significant harm to children if their education is interrupted.

“Reopening schools is really important. It’s a difficult issue, but it’s one that should be addressed as a matter of priority. There’s good evidence that we can do so safely … if certain conditions can be met,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

On Wednesday, the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine issued a report calling for the reopening of schools, with measures taken to reduce coronavirus risks.

“Given the importance of in-person interaction for learning and development, districts should prioritize reopening with an emphasis on providing full time, in person instructions in grades kindergarten through grade five and for students with special needs,” the report said.

If school buildings stay closed, it said, districts risk increasing educational inequities experienced by low-income children and children of color.

The report focused on children under 12 because they are considered less at risk for the virus than older children and are also less adept at learning online. The National Academies report followed a statement by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which announced it supported a return to classrooms with restrictions in place.

“For children, the risk of dying of COVID is less than the risk of dying in an accident involving a car, boat or truck,” said Anita Cicero, deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety.

Health experts caution that schools can reopen safely only if they institute social distancing, require masks and take other precautions that have been laid out by the CDC and other organizations. Safely opening schools also will also depend on success controlling the virus in the broader community.

Support for reopening among many public health experts is in contrast to the significant opposition from educators. Unions representing nearly all of Maryland’s teachers have asked that schools reopen online only, saying they fear for the safety of teachers and staff.

Parents can be found on both sides of this debate — or deeply torn between them.

Many teachers and parents say they learned this spring that virtual learning does not work as well as in-person teaching, and many educators believe students have fallen far behind, particularly low-income students who may be living in homes without internet.

Baltimore area school systems are in the process of deciding how to proceed in the fall — with officials in two systems, Harford and Howard counties, proposing Thursday to offer only online instruction for the first half of the coming academic year.

School officials in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, and Carroll counties are considering offering some in-person classes in the fall, although Baltimore County’s superintendent said he is leaning toward beginning the year with all classes online.

After a superintendent proposes a reopening plan, the local school board must vote before it is sent to the Maryland State Department of Education by Aug. 14 for its approval.

Driving some of the decisions are teachers and staff who are concerned about the health risks of in-person instruction. Cafeteria workers and cleaning staff have been working during the pandemic, but unions representing most state teachers held a news conference Tuesday asking that school buildings remained closed for at least the first semester of the coming year.