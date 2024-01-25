Debate reveals differences between Jerry Carl, Barry Moore

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Jerry Carl and Barry Moore, two incumbent Alabama congressmen vying for the Republican nomination in newly drawn District 1, participated Wednesday in their first and only planned debate.

Both candidates emphasized their conservative voting record.

The new Alabama District 1 is considered the sixth most conservative congressional district in the nation, according to the Cook Partisan Voting Index.

While generally agreeing on most issues, differences between the candidates emerged during the debate at the Daphne Civic Center.

On abortion, Moore supports a federal ban. Carl says it’s a state issue.

“The sanctity of life is one of those issues that I feel absolutely we as a federal government should support and protect the unborn,” Moore said. “That’s my position plain and simple.”

“It’s funny we want the federal government out of our business until we want them in our business,” Carl said. “I truly believe that to be a state issue.”

Moore is a member of the ultra-right Freedom Caucus. Carl explained why he’s not.

“I didn’t go to Washington to represent the Freedom Caucus,” Carl said. “I don’t need these Washington-based groups giving me a scorecard.”

“They are patriots,” Moore countered. “To call them anything else is an insult. Those are the men and women that if this country is to be saved, are going to save it.”

Freedom Caucus member and neighboring congressman Matt Gaetz is another thing the candidates don’t agree on.

“Sometimes the things he does, I think, are just for Matt,” Moore said. “But there are a lot of times when his policies are effective.”

“Matt is not good for the country,” Carl said. “I do not care for his policies whatsoever.”

Moore says as a congressman, he puts country over district.

“I’m in the fight to save the nation and cut the spending and this runaway trajectory,” Moore said. “You can’t bring home the bacon and save a nation.”

Carl says, however, that a big part of his job is to bring home the bacon to Lower Alabama.

“This room is full of mayors supporting me because they know I’ll go to bat for them,” Carl said. “If you look at the Wiregrass, they are starving to death. They get zero. For three years they’ve gotten no money. Their base is decaying and they’ve gotten no money for their cities. I’m not going to apologize for that.”

Carl and Moore both entered the U.S. House in 2021. Previously, Carl served as a Mobile County Commissioner. Moore, of Enterprise, served in the Alabama House.

Wednesday’s debate was sponsored by the Baldwin County Republican Party. WKRG News 5 anchor Peter Albrecht moderated the event along with Jeff Poor of 1819 News.

Alabama’s Primary Election is March 5.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.