Debates recap: candidates in Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan trade barbs, dodge tough questions

Days from the Nov. 8 election, candidates nationwide continued to address key voter issues including abortion and inflation in another busy week for debates.

Tuesday was a particularly packed night that included the highly anticipated Pennsylvania Senate debate between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman. In a tight race that could determine whether the GOP regains the Senate majority, Fetterman's halting performance just months after suffering a stroke left some Democrats concerned.

During the debate with Republican nominee Oz, Fetterman said: "My doctor ... believes that I am fit to be serving, and that's what I believe is where I am standing."

Democratic Pennsylvania candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman participates in the Nexstar Pennsylvania Senate at WHTM abc27 in Harrisburg, Pa., on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Here are other key moments from this week of debates:

In Florida, Ron DeSantis v. Charlie Crist

In the only televised debate between the Florida gubernatorial candidates, GOP Incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Crist faced off Monday night on issues including immigration and COVID-19 protections.

DeSantis dodged questions from Crist, a former governor who now represents St. Petersburg in Congress, about his rumored ambitions for the presidency. Refusing to commit to a four-year term if elected governor, DeSantis at one point said about the prospect of his running against Joe Biden in 2024: "the only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist."

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a debate with his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

The topic of immigration also triggered a clash between candidates.

"I thought what the governor did was a horrible political stunt,” Crist said, referring to the $1.5 million DeSantis spent in September to fly 48 Venezuelan asylum-seekers from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

DeSantis responded to the criticism by saying what he did "put this issue front and center.”

"We have elites in this country who want to impose policies on you,” DeSantis said about Democratic leaders in cities like Washington, D.C. and New York.

In New York, Kathy Hochul v. Lee Zeldin

Kicking off a debate-filled Tuesday night,The candidates for New York governor took the stage for their only debate before Nov. 8. Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and her GOP challenger U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, went head-to-head on questions about crime, the economy and abortion.

Zeldin criticized Hochul and Democrats for criminal justice reform in the state, including a law that passed in 2019 restricting cash bail for most misdemeanors and non-violent offenders.

Hochul meanwhile turned the discussion to gun control and her opponent's absence from a congressional vote on raising the minimum age for buying semiautomatic weapons.

"The voters of New York do not agree with you," Hochul said, after calling Zeldin an election denier and trying to tie the Republican to Trump.

Zeldin, an anti-abortion rights candidate, said he would not challenge state law that codified these rights years ago. "When we woke up the day after the Dobbs decision the law in New York was exactly the same as it was the day before. And I'm not going to change that," Zeldin said.

In Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer v. Tudor Dixon

Tuesday also saw the second and final debate between Republican challenger Tudor Dixon and Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the race for Michigan governor.

Dixon repeatedly criticized her opponent's record as governor, specifically on school closures and economic policies during the pandemic. "Her radical policies have crushed this state," Dixon said of Whitmer.

In discussing abortion, a key voter issue across races this election cycle, the candidates each took turns accusing the other of being extreme: “You can’t trust anything she says when it comes to reproductive rights,” Whitmer said. Dixon in turn accused Whitmer of favoring no restrictions on abortions.

In Pennsylvania, Jon Fetterman v. Mehmet Oz

In one of the most competitive Senate races this election, Pennsylvania candidates Fetterman and Oz went head-to-head Tuesday for their one and only debate.

Concerns about Fetterman's health loomed over the debate leading up to that night. The Democratic nominee, who suffered a stroke in May, used his time on stage to try to convince voters he would be capable to serve if elected. He addressed the issue in opening statements, warning that he "might miss some words."

Oz focused his responses largely on the economy and inflation. At one point in the debate, when asked about the 2024 election, the Republican said: "I will support Donald Trump if he decided to run for president." But Oz emphasized he would endorse whoever ultimately earns the Republican nominee.

On the issue of immigration, Oz accused his opponent of supporting border policies that create "a humanitarian crisis with cartels profiting.” In his response, Fetterman said he supports a bipartisan, comprehensive approach, believing that “a secure border can be compatible with compassion.”

"I don’t ever recall in the Statue of Liberty that they say, ‘Take our tired huddled masses, put them on a bus and use cheap political stunts,'" Fetterman said, a reference to southern Republican governors sending migrants on buses and flights to cities like New York and Martha's Vineyard.

In Colorado, Michael Bennet v. Joe O’Dea

GOLDEN, CO - Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) speaks to supporters at a rally outside Mountain Toad Brewing on October 26, 2022 in Golden, Colorado. Bennet is campaigning for re-election against Republican Senate candidate Joe O'Dea. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Senate candidates in Colorado rounded out Tuesday night, as Republican O'Dea and Democratic incumbent Bennet went back and forth on economic issues like energy and inflation, as well as other topics like immigration and health care.

Bennet criticized O'Dea for voting for Trump twice while "knowing how horrendous his immigration policies were."

O'Dea took shots at his opponent throughout the debate for being "Joe Biden's yes-man" and voting with the president 98% of the time. "Look I love my wife dearly, but I don't even agree with her 98% of the time," O'Dea said.

Bennet and O'Dea will share the stage again in a second debate Friday evening.

In Alaska, Mary Pelota v. Sarah Palin v. Nick Begich

Sarah Palin, left, a Republican, is shown before a debate for Alaska's sole U.S. House seat on Oct. 26, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. Palin faces U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, right, a Democrat; Republican Nick Begich; and Libertarian Chris Bye in the November general election.

On Wednesday night in Alaska, the three candidates along with Libertarian Chris Bye faced off in debate for the state's sole House seat.

Democrat Mary Pelota, who won a special election two months ago, said during the debate that partisanship is the "number one threat to our country." She criticized what she called “a tradition now in America of tearing one another down, just to get into office.”

Republican challenger Begich said communication is important, but that he's "not about to hold hands while we go over the fiscal cliff.”

Palin, a Republican and former governor of Alaska from 2006 until her resignation in 2009, said: "Hopefully my track record proves that, again, I’m able to play as a teammate. I know what it takes to win."

Not up for debate: ranked choice voting. Palin has been a vocal critic of the election reform passed in 2020 and first implemented this year.

In New Hampshire, Maggie Hassan v. Don Bolduc

This combination of file photos shows Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., on Oct. 11, 2022, in Rochester, N.H., left, and Don Bolduc, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, Oct. 5, 2022, in Auburn, N.H. (AP Photo)

Candidates in another competitive Senate race, incumbent Democrat Hassan and GOP challenger Don Bolduc met in New Hampshire midday Thursday for their second debate.

On inflation, Bolduc said: "Everything has doubled — oil, gas, food, everything — and it's her fault," pointing to his opponent.

Hassan said Bolduc has continued to "stoke the big lie," referring to the retired Army general's false claims of 2020 election fraud. "He is working and has been working to conceal how extreme he is," Hassan said. "He thinks he doesn't need to accept election results."

"I want the state to look at it," Bolduc said about same-day voter registration which he claimed, "causes fraud" in elections.

Bolduc has a "long record of extremism" on abortion, Hassan said in the debate. When asked about the issue, Bolduc said he does not support a federal ban, adding that he believes it is a state issue.

