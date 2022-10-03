Debbie Collier: New image shows murdered Georgia woman’s van hours before she was found burned in ravine

1
Andrea Blanco and Megan Sheets
·3 min read

An unsettling new image shows Deborah “Debbie” Collier’s van traveling down a Georgia road hours before she was found murdered in a ravine.

A traffic camera captured Collier’s rented Chrysler Pacifica near a school at 2.17pm on 10 September, the suspected day of her killing, Habersham County Sheriff’s Investigator George Cason said.

The vehicle is believed to have been heading toward a Family Dollar store where Collier was last seen.

Collier’s remains were found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville. The 59-year-old woman had been reported missing the day before by her daughter and husband, who last saw her at the family home in Clayton, nearly 60 miles from where her burned and partially naked body was discovered.

Last week officials announced they believe Collier’s killing was “personal and targeted”.

Surveillance video obtained by authorities showed Collier entering the Family Dollar store at 2.55pm on 10 September. She was wearing a red shirt and purchased a rain poncho, a two-roll pack of paper towels, a refillable torch lighter, an OBD Trap and a reusable tote bag — some of the items later found next to her body.

A new image shows Deborah “Debbie” Collier’s van traveling down a Georgia road hours before she was found murdered in a ravine (Habersham County Sheriff’s Office)
A new image shows Deborah “Debbie” Collier’s van traveling down a Georgia road hours before she was found murdered in a ravine (Habersham County Sheriff’s Office)

On Friday, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said that new surveillance video showed Collier sitting in her car for ten minutes around 3.09pm, Fox News reported. During that time, she sent a Venmo payment of $2,385 to her daughter with a chilling note reading: “They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the flue flower pot by the door.”

Authorities said Collier was killed sometime between 3.19pm on 10 September, when she left the parking lot of the Family Dollar, and 12.44pm the following day, when her body was found by deputies who saw her car on the side of a road. Authorities previously told The Daily Beast that the incident is believed to be drug-related.

In a Friday statement, law enforcement reiterated that they have ruled out a possible kidnapping or suicide. The sheriff’s office said that Collier’s daughter, who first raised the alarm about her mother being missing, had recently moved in with her.

Although her husband had told authorities that Collier had left her purse, credit cards and driver’s license at home, authorities said on Friday that Collier’s purse and phone were found at the scene.

Surveillance video obtained by authorities earlier this week shows Collier entering a Family Dollar store at 2.55pm on 10 September (Surveillance video)
Surveillance video obtained by authorities earlier this week shows Collier entering a Family Dollar store at 2.55pm on 10 September (Surveillance video)

Investigators said they expect more developments in the investigation once their petitioned search warrants are approved.

“We are now just beginning to get responses to search warrants and subpoenas in the case,” Murray Kogod, with the sheriff’s office, said.

Collier was also reported missing by her sister, Diane Shirley, who mentioned that Collier had been involved in a car incident in August when a can of paint fell from a moving vehicle and struck Collier’s car, Fox News reported.

“The paint went everywhere, and the driver was trying to convince my sister not to tell the cops that he was driving because he was out on parole,” Ms Shirley said. “And there was a stipulation to his parole that he could not drive.”

Collier was found lying on her back, naked and grasping a small tree with her right hand (Debbie Collier/Facebook)
Collier was found lying on her back, naked and grasping a small tree with her right hand (Debbie Collier/Facebook)

Authorities have said that Collier’s final trip to the Family Dollar only lasted 14 minutes and Collier was by herself.

On 11 September, Collier’s van was found on the side of a state road in Clarkesville. Authorities ran the numbers of her license plate and discovered the vehicle was linked to a person reported missing in Clayton.

K-9 units brought to the scene led investigators to Collier’s body. She was found lying on her back, naked and grasping a small tree with her right hand, NBC reported.

Collier was severely burned on her stomach, according to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office’s report.

Recommended Stories

  • Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who held up Dollar General store

    A surveillance video shows a man dressed mostly in black with a face mask on, as well as a “Puma” hoodie.

  • Police: 5 California killings may be work of serial killer

    A serial killer may have ambushed five men in central California separately in recent months, shooting them to death alone in the dark, and police are baffled as to why the victims were targeted. None of the men were robbed or beaten before their killings — which all took place within a radius of a few square miles — and none appear to have known each other, Stockton Police Officer Joseph Silva said Monday. Stockton police on Friday announced an $85,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the slayings, which date back to July 8.

  • Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a woman on set. He was named a ‘possible defendant’ a year later. What changed?

    After an exhaustive 11-month investigation, authorities in New Mexico appear close to filing criminal charges over the on set fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, writes Bevan Hurley

  • The 4 Best Ways to Slash Your Dementia Risk, According to Doctors

    If you're worried about deteriorating mental faculties as you age, you're not alone. According to a study by the Alzheimer's Society, over half of participants feared a dementia diagnosis, with 62 percent believing it means "life is over." Their worries are understandable, considering your risk of dementia doubles every five years as you age. That means approximately one-third of people over 90 will develop the condition."The greatest known risk factor for Alzheimer's and other dementias is incr

  • Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West sparks debate about privacy after he appears to flip off fan filming him

    Kardashian and her family are currently in France for Paris Fashion Week.

  • Meta settles lawsuit for 'significant' sum against businesses scraping Facebook and Instagram data

    Facebook parent Meta has settled a lawsuit in the U.S. against two companies that had engaged in data scraping operations, which had seen them gathering data from Facebook and Instagram users for marketing intelligence purposes, according to the original complaint filed in October 2020. The companies named in the suit, Israeli-based BrandTotal Ltd. and Delaware-incorporated Unimania Inc., agreed to a permanent injunction banning them from scraping Facebook and Instagram data going forward or profiting from the data they collected.

  • How to help: Where to offer time, money, food and other supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

    There are many ways people can help those devastated by Hurricane Ian, including time, money, supplies, food and more.

  • Woman hiking with her dog gets lost on one of Oregon’s tallest peaks, cops say

    She was descending South Sister when she got lost from the trail, authorities said.

  • Supreme Court upholds bump stock ban in big win for gun safety advocates

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected two appeals by gun owners seeking to overturn the federal government's ban on the sale of bump stocks -- devices that allow a semiautomatic firearm to shoot more than one shot with a single pull of the trigger. After the Las Vegas shooting massacre in 2017, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives revised federal regulations to define bump stocks as machine guns under a 1986 law that bans machine guns. More than 500,000 Americans who previously purchased a bump stock will be required to turn it in or destroy it, gun advocacy groups have said.

  • Iran's supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US

    Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called “rioting” and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests. The unrest, ignited by the death of a young woman in the custody of Iran's morality police, is flaring up across the country for a third week despite government efforts to crack down. On Monday, Iran shuttered its top technology university following an hours-long standoff between students and the police that turned the prestigious institution into the latest flashpoint of protests and ended with hundreds of young people arrested.

  • Puerto Vallarta on Hurricane Watch as Category 4 Storm Targets Mexico

    The rapidly intensifying Hurricane Orlene is projected to hit between the queer hotspot and Mazatlan.

  • Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American Activist, Dies at 75

    Sacheen Littlefeather has died. The Native American activist, who famously declined Marlon Brando's Oscar in 1973, was 75 years old. According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' Littlefeather died on Sunday in Northern California, after a years-long battle with breast cancer.

  • Florida’s post-Ian era: Recover. Reconnect. Reassess. Rebuild?

    It is Monday, Oct. 3, and we are now in the post-Ian era of Florida history. Thirty years ago, Hurricane Andrew and its Category 5 wind field irrevocably changed the face of South Florida, left a decade-long impact on the state’s built environment, it’s native habitat, its public policy, and the domestic insurance market.

  • EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud case

    Mississippi's largest public corruption case, in which tens of millions of dollars earmarked for needy families was misspent, involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state — including NFL royalty Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. At the center, though, is the former head of the state's Department of Human Services, John Davis, who pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 to federal counts of conspiracy and theft and state counts of conspiracy and fraud against the government. Here are the sports figures named in a civil lawsuit, which was filed on May 9, as well as the details from that suit, their responses if available and whether they've been charged.

  • Vigil held for 125 victims of Indonesia stadium crush

    STORY: Hundreds attended a vigil in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Sunday night, a day after a deadly crowd crush at a football event.Authorities say at least 125 people were killed in what's become one of the world's worst stadium disasters. Mourners gathered outside the gates of the stadium to lay flowers for the victims. People also lit candles beside a lion statue, the symbol of local football club Arema FC. 30-year-old Choirul Muslimin, who was at the game on Saturday night, said he was able to escape through the VIP gate. The tragedy unfolded on Saturday in Malang in the province of East Java, after home side Arema lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya.East Java police chief Nico Afinta said frustrated Arema supporters invaded the pitch, damaging police vehicles and attacking officers. Officers responded by firing tear gas in an attempt to control the situation, triggering the crush and cases of suffocation.15-year-old Ahmad Cahyo and his brother 14-year-old Muhammad Farel were among those killed. Relatives of the two boys held a funeral on Sunday, where they were laid to rest in adjacent graves.Seventeen children are among those who died. Condolences have poured in from around the world for the stadium victims, from the Pope in the Vatican to Gianni Infantino, the president of world soccer's governing body FIFA."Together with FIFA and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation and the entire Indonesian Football community at this difficult time.”FIFA specifies in its safety regulations that no firearms or "crowd control gas" should be carried or used by stewards or police.East Java police did not respond to a request for comment on whether they were aware of those regulations.Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered the Football Association of Indonesia to suspend all games in the Indonesian top league, until an investigation had been completed.Arema soccer club on Monday apologized to the victims of a deadly stadium stampede, with its president stating he was ready to take full responsibility for the events.

  • Ed Sheeran Announces Dates For 2023 North American ‘Mathematics’ Stadium Tour | Billboard News

    The singer announced dates for his first stateside swing in almost five years on Monday (Oct. 3), revealing a string of stadium shows slated to kick off on May 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

  • Chronic speeder pleads guilty to murder for crash that killed 6-year-old boy

    Donnie Ray Cobb engaged in a high-speed race with a stranger on a public road in Gaston County. A resulting crash killed Liam Lagunas.

  • Linda Greenhouse: ‘No surprise that people are rather quickly losing faith in the Supreme Court.’

    Author of “Justice on the Brink” Linda Greenhouse, NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell, and former U.S. attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the implications of a sinking public approval of the Supreme Court as the court kicks off its new term. “It's a crisis for the Supreme Court,” says Greenhouse. “The court knew very well when it decided Dobbs in June, the case to overturn Roe vs. Wade, that 80% of the public told pollsters that they did not want the court to do that. The court did it anyway. So it's no surprise that people are rather quickly losing faith in the Supreme Court.”

  • CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 3 AM Edition)

    The latest in local news headlines and weather, updated twice daily.

  • Teens found a Maserati with the keys inside. Then came tragedy, Florida deputies say

    An illicit early morning joy ride ended in tragedy Sunday in Southwest Florida, an area still reeling from Hurricane Ian.