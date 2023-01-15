Debbie Stabenow: Biden Document Probe Is ‘the Kind of Thing That Republicans Love’

Senator Debbie Stabenow (D., Mich.) on Sunday claimed the investigation into President Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents from his time as vice president is the “kind of thing that Republicans love.”

“What I’m most concerned about, and this is the kind of thing that Republicans love… ‘Let’s talk about investigations. Let’s create chaos…’ They don’t want to talk with us about how to move the country forward,” Stabenow said during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press.

EXCLUSIVE: President Biden previously said fmr. President Trump's handling of classified documents was careless. @chucktodd: "Does he have to eat those words" now? @SenStabenow (D-Mich.): "Well, it's certainly embarrassing." pic.twitter.com/BfNMIc9auY — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 15, 2023

She claimed the chaos and investigations is “where the Republicans feel comfortable, unfortunately.”

She did, however, call Biden’s previous criticisms of former president Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents “certainly embarrassing” given the current circumstances.

The FBI raided former president Donald Trump’s personal residence at Mar-a-Lago in August as part of an investigation into allegations that he mishandled documents the government claimed as its property and that should have been delivered to the National Archives.

Biden previously said of the documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago: “How that could possibly happen? How anyone could be that irresponsible. And it just — totally irresponsible.

A set of classified records from Biden’s time as vice president were first recovered by Biden’s lawyers on November 2 at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank that served as Biden’s private office from 2017 to 2019, after his time as vice president came to an end.

The White House Counsel’s office then searched Biden’s homes in Delaware this week and discovered “a small number of additional Obama-Biden administration records with classified markings,” the vast majority of which were found in a storage space in Biden’s Wilmington garage, White House lawyers said earlier this week.

Special Counsel Richard Sauber then said Saturday that he discovered five additional pages with classified markings at the president’s Wilmington, Del., on Thursday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel on Thursday to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents.

While Stabenow called the discovery of documents at Biden’s office and home embarrassing, she said the president has reacted appropriately.

“They don’t think it’s the right thing and they’ve been moving to correct it, working with the Department of Justice, working with everyone involved, with the Archives. So, from my perspective, it’s one of those moments that, obviously, they wish hadn’t happened,” Stabenow said.

