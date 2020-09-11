Debbie's Dream Foundation's 2020 Industry Partners Sponsor More Than $600,000 in Program Initiatives During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Foundation recognizes industry partners who helped fund critical programs for patients and caregivers during uncertain times.

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) acknowledges its industry partners who contributed more than $600,000 in sponsorship funds for its mission-driven initiatives in 2020. These programs include its Patient Resource Education Program (PREP), Nutrition Program, and Stomach Cancer Educational Symposia and Webinars. This year's support has allowed DDF to continue to serve the stomach cancer community at a time when many non-profit organizations have postponed, canceled, or reconfigured their regularly scheduled programs due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

DDF's PREP provides critical support for patients, caregivers, and families in the form of Monthly Stomach Cancer Support Groups in partnership with Catholic Hospice, a mentorship matching program, informational pamphlets and care packages, and free DDF protective face masks. Supporters of this year's PREP include Bronze Sponsors Daiichi Sankyo and Taiho Oncology and Supporting Sponsors Genentech and Lilly Oncology. Through PREP, the Foundation also launched the Dream Makers Miracle Fund, a new initiative designed to help make wishes come true for patients and caregivers. Industry partner BeiGene supports the fund as a Copper Sponsor.

"So far, DDF has been extremely fortunate to be able to continue our mission amid this pandemic," said Chief Executive Officer Andrea Eidelman. "We've even surpassed what was previously done with our programs despite not being able to host our in-person fundraising events throughout the year. None of our accomplishments would be possible without the continued support of our generous sponsors, leadership, the DDF team, and our wonderful supporters and volunteers."

The Foundation's 2020 Nutrition Program featured an educational webinar and a live cooking demo with downloadable recipes presented by gastric cancer survivor and celebrity chef Hans Rueffert. Funding for the Nutrition Program is provided by Silver Sponsor Merck, Bronze Sponsors Bristol-Myers Squibb and Daiichi Sankyo, and Supporting Sponsor Lilly Oncology. Recipes and video replays are available for instant access at www.DebbiesDream.org/resources/nutrition/.



By the end of 2020, DDF will have hosted a total of six Stomach Cancer Educational Webinars and three Symposia, bringing patients up-to-date information on topics such as immunotherapy, clinical trials, biomarkers, surgical and non-surgical treatment options, and more. The webinars are made possible by Title Sponsor Daiichi Sankyo, Platinum Sponsor Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gold Sponsors Astellas and Merck, Silver Sponsor Lilly Oncology, and Bronze Sponsor Genentech. The Foundation's in-person symposia have transformed into virtual events as a result of the pandemic. Sponsors include National Platinum Sponsor Daiichi Sankyo, National Gold Sponsor Merck, National Silver Sponsors Bristol-Myers Squibb and Taiho Oncology, National Bronze Sponsor Lilly Oncology, and National Copper Sponsor Genentech. Bristol-Myers Squibb will support language translations for 2019 webinars and symposia as a Gold Sponsor. All symposia and webinars are available for viewing at www.DebbiesDream.org/lecturelibrary. For more information about DDF, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

