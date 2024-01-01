Debenham church gives baskets of baby products to families in need

A new mother who was given a Moses basket full of baby essentials said it "was such a relief not to worry how I was going to afford everything".

The baskets are filled with handknitted clothes, toiletries and baby wipes by volunteers from the Forge Community Church in Debenham, Suffolk.

They are given to families in need referred to the church by professionals such as midwives and health visitors.

Organisers said the cost-of-living crisis had resulted in demand going up.

The Moses Project donated 16 baskets when it was set up in 2016, compared to 200 this year.

"When things are bad, you need help and people to show you compassion," said Alice.

She received one of the baskets when she found herself a single parent after her daughter Kezia was born nearly 18 months ago.

"It was such a relief not to worry how I was going to afford everything, that she had somewhere safe to sleep, but also that so much care and thought had gone into putting this basket together," she said.

She is now in a position to donate items to the project to help other families at their time of need.

"Sometimes there are floods of tears when people see their baskets," said Becky Warnock, the church's director of community work.

"Demand is up massively - a lot of that reflects the cost-of-living crisis and includes people you wouldn't expect, who are working but can only pay for food and fuel, we can step into that gap."

Refugees and women fleeing domestic violence who "had to leave everything behind them and start afresh" are also referred to the project.

All the items are donated, either by individuals like Alice or by groups such as the Women's Institute or knitting circles.

They include clothes, sleepsuits, maternity pads, bottles, bath toys, a wash bag and toiletries for the mother - and every basket has a hand knitted teddy bear.

The project has four or five regular volunteers who pack the baskets, while others wash and iron clothes, collect and deliver the items.

It was the idea of a mum in the congregation who heard about a similar scheme in Yorkshire.

Health visitor Netti Wilden said the baskets take away "some of the stress of having to buy all these essentials".

"And fills parents with so much gratitude that someone - a total stranger - has taken the time and the effort to give them the things they need," she added.

