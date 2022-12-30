DeBerg, Endres retiring from the foundation

After more than 20 years of being the face of the Watertown Area Community Foundation, Executive Director Jan DeBerg is retiring along with her assistant Julianne Endres, who started14 years ago.

Their retirements are effective on Feb. 28, 2023 and new leadership is set to take effect March 1.

Cammie Mengwasser, Watertown Area Community Foundation development director, will become the new executive director and Kristen Henderson, foundation board member since 2018, will become the communications director effective March 1.

DeBerg ran the Foundation from 2000 to 2008 and is widely known for not only her work with the Foundation specifically, but also for her leadership in the community, including community visioning processes like H2O-20, and mentoring many of the area’s nonprofits, according to a news release from the foundation.

Watertown Area Community Foundation Executive Director Jan DeBerg, left, and Julianne Endres, marketing/donor services are both retiring in February.

“It has been so fulfilling to be a part of the Foundation’s good works and growth these past 22 years,” DeBerg said in the release. “I’m thankful for the Foundation, this community and our donors every day.”

DeBerg received her certificate of Fund-Raising Management in 2009. She is also past board member of several local and state organizations. She has worked with many donors over the years to fulfill their charitable goals and in doing so, has been an integral part of the Foundation’s growth to more than $30 million in assets. She was instrumental in establishing many of the Foundation’s programs, including Women & Giving, the Christmas Tree Fundraiser for nonprofits and the Youth Council.

DeBerg’s leadership has extended far past the Watertown area and South Dakota. Her passion for philanthropy and commitment to high professional and ethical standards has landed her national recognition and a seat on the CF Leads National Standards Assessment Review Committee, which reviews the assessment process for community foundation accreditation standards.

Endres, who has a journalism and clerical background, went from assistant to a marketing/donor services role at the foundation in 2014.

“My work at the foundation and with Jan, certainly was never a job,” Endres said. “It’s been a joy to share what the foundation is all about and to meet so many inspirational, giving and kind people along the way. The truth is there’s no way I can count the number of times I’ve gotten teary eyed writing a story during my time at the foundation. There are so many stories, both about grantees and our donors, that have put a lump in my throat and still have a special place in my heart.”ns when they got to know two other professionals whose passions for the Watertown area were similar to their own.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Jan DeBerg, Julianne Endres retiring from the foundation