Debit Cards For Car Owners; Subvariant Arrives: Top CA Stories
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Gavin NewsomGovernor of California
CALIFORNIA – It was another busy news week across California. Missed the headlines on Patch?
Whether you're looking for breaking or bizarre news, or sweet or silly features, we've rounded up some of the most share-worthy stories from the past week.
Take a look at some of this week's top news stories from across the state.
COVID-19 Subvariant Arrives In CA: 5 Things To Know
BA.2 has become the dominant strain in many countries and is considered to be more transmissible. Here's what it means for California.
CA COVID Testing, Treatment Sites Lose Federal Funding
COVID Testing Funding Ends: Get Booster Shots Soon In California.
CA Will Stop Requiring COVID Vaccine Proof At Large Indoor Events
As cases continue to decline, Californians will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or proof of negative tests at large events.
Newsom Wants To Send $400 Debit Cards To CA Car Owners
To offset soaring gas prices, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a proposal Wednesday to freeze a gas tax increase and send vehicle owners cash.
CA Eliminates Out Of Pocket Costs For Abortions
As the new conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court weighs overturning Roe V. Wade, Newsom signed a bill to make abortions cheaper.
Inflation Makes These Things Pricier In CA: Current Costs
As inflation continues its ascent in the Golden State, prices on everything from clothing to gasoline are rising along with it.
Marin Boasts Nation's Highest Booster Rate: CDC
San Francisco ranked second, Santa Clara third and San Mateo fourth.
Tots In CA Could Soon Get Moderna COVID Vaccinations
Children under 6 could soon be eligible for Moderna shots as federal regulators consider the vaccine's authorization. What to know.
CA Mother Enraged After Teacher Leads Class In Anti-Biden Chant
A teacher reportedly led her students on a classroom chant against President Joe Biden, sparking outrage among parents.
California State University Ditches SAT, ACT For Admissions
The university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to remove SAT and ACT standardized tests from undergraduate admissions.
Racism At Tesla Included 'Swastikas, KKK, The N-Word': Lawsuit
The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Tesla alleging "rampant racism."
Marin Capitol Riot Fugitive Gets Asylum In Belarus
Evan Neumann, 49 of Mill Valley, is accused of assaulting three officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, according to the DOJ.
Strike Vote Begins For SoCal Grocery Workers
Ralphs and Vons/Pavilions/Albertsons workers across Southern California will vote on whether to authorize a strike.
Con Fire Rescues Man Trapped Underground For Up To 2 Days
It took over three hours and a 50-person rescue effort to free the man who was stuck in a storm water drainage pipe in Antioch.
San Diego BASE-Jumping Accident Leaves 1 Dead: Reports
A man with a helmet and parachute died Tuesday after he appeared to have jumped from a balcony off a University City apartment building.
MacKenzie Scott Makes Huge Donation To CA Habitat For Humanity
The philanthropist and author is donating $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International, along with 4 CA affiliate organizations.
Post Malone Wishes Fan With Autism Happy Bday In Beverly Hills
A Post Malone fan who has autism got a memorable "Congratulations" for his 21st birthday in Beverly Hills.
For the weekend:
Boardwalk Fun Run; Imagine Picasso; Spring Brews: NorCal Weekend
This article originally appeared on the Carlsbad Patch