Debit Cards For Car Owners; Subvariant Arrives: Top CA Stories

BA.2 has become the dominant strain in many countries and is considered to be more transmissible. Here's what it means for California.

COVID Testing Funding Ends: Get Booster Shots Soon In California.

As cases continue to decline, Californians will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or proof of negative tests at large events.

To offset soaring gas prices, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a proposal Wednesday to freeze a gas tax increase and send vehicle owners cash.

As the new conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court weighs overturning Roe V. Wade, Newsom signed a bill to make abortions cheaper.

As inflation continues its ascent in the Golden State, prices on everything from clothing to gasoline are rising along with it.

San Francisco ranked second, Santa Clara third and San Mateo fourth.

Children under 6 could soon be eligible for Moderna shots as federal regulators consider the vaccine's authorization. What to know.

A teacher reportedly led her students on a classroom chant against President Joe Biden, sparking outrage among parents.

The university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to remove SAT and ACT standardized tests from undergraduate admissions.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Tesla alleging "rampant racism."

Evan Neumann, 49 of Mill Valley, is accused of assaulting three officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, according to the DOJ.

Ralphs and Vons/Pavilions/Albertsons workers across Southern California will vote on whether to authorize a strike.

It took over three hours and a 50-person rescue effort to free the man who was stuck in a storm water drainage pipe in Antioch.

A man with a helmet and parachute died Tuesday after he appeared to have jumped from a balcony off a University City apartment building.

The philanthropist and author is donating $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International, along with 4 CA affiliate organizations.

A Post Malone fan who has autism got a memorable "Congratulations" for his 21st birthday in Beverly Hills.

