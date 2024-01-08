HOLLAND — State Rep. Nancy DeBoer has officially filed for re-election in 2024, she announced Monday, Jan. 8.

DeBoer, R-Holland, was first elected to the Michigan House in 2022. She serves the 86th District, which includes Holland, Park Township, Laketown Township, and the majority of Holland Township.

“I’ve been blessed to represent the people of the greater Holland area for this term in Lansing," DeBoer wrote in a release. "I will continue to be a voice for local issues and responsible governance at the state capitol."

More: Nancy DeBoer among lead sponsors for bill package aimed at ‘family affordability’

Prior to serving in the legislature, DeBoer was a city council member in Holland from 2005-2015 and served two terms as Holland’s first female mayor from 2015-2019. She taught high school before getting involved in local government.

DeBoer is currently a member of the House Appropriations Committee, charged with passing the state’s annual budget, and the ranking Republican member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on K-12 School Aid and Education.

She's also on subcommittees on Higher Education and Community Colleges, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

DeBoer said she's supported “sustainable government spending, affordable and reliable energy policy and opposed tax increases” during her first term. She’s also worked to expand and improve career and technical education, she said.

As of Monday, DeBoer was the only candidate filed for the 86th District. The filing deadline is April 23.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: DeBoer files for second term in Michigan House of Representatives