Deborah Fairlamb: Why Ukrainians are stronger than corruption

"This is the most resourceful country in the world," says Deborah Fairlamb who years ago quit her Wall Street job and moved to Ukraine, a country where she chose to raise her daughter. When Russia launched the full-scale invasion, Deborah, then as an American contractor, was forced to leave. Now, she’s back, having launched Green Flag Ventures, which aims to invest in brilliant Ukrainian tech startups.

With American Joe Lindsley, host of the Land of the Free podcast, Deborah discusses the reality of corruption in Ukraine versus the USA, and she explains why Ukraine, especially in wartime, is a place of innovation and excellence.

You can learn more about Deborah here: https://www.greenflag.vc

