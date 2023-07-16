Deborah Meaden: 'Horses are a slot machine – you put money into them and it just disappears'

Businesswoman Deborah Meaden, 64, ran her parents’ multi-million pound family holiday business, Weststar Holidays, and then organised a management buyout of it before finally selling the business in 2007.

Since 2006 she has become a fixture of BBC Two’s business programme Dragons’ Den, driving a hard bargain with entrepreneurs seeking investment.

Deborah has just written her first children’s book, Little Experts: Why Money Matters. She lives with her husband, Paul, in Somerset.

How did your upbringing influence your attitude to money?

My mum was a single mum until she met my stepfather, who I consider my father, when I was seven.

We didn’t have much money and I think I was quite lucky not to have a free supply of cash when I was very small, because I completely understood that we had to buy the stuff we needed and if there was any money left over, that maybe we could buy the stuff we wanted.

When I was writing my children’s book, Why Money Matters, I learned that you form your basic money habits, whether you’re a saver or a spender, by the age of seven.

What was your first paid job?

Don’t laugh, but my first proper job was working as a sales room model for a fashion house in London. The only requirement was you had to be five foot 11 inches tall, and I’m actually five foot two, but I think the guy admired my chutzpah.

But I had always wanted to be in business since I was tiny – I never imagined any other job. That’s why I had my first flower stall at the age of seven.

When did you get into business?

I launched my first business at 19 when I lived in Italy, exporting ceramics and glass.

That folded after 18 months and I’d lost £3,000, which felt like a blinking fortune. But I wasn’t daunted. I came home and bought a Stefanel franchise with a partner, which I sold two years later.

Was there ever a time when you were in dire financial trouble?

Most businesspeople have been through that patch. Every month at Stefanel it was like, ‘Are we going to make it?’

But I’m not a particularly fearful person, which is a trait of an entrepreneur. You always think you’ll be able to work it out.

You had a Succession moment when your parents offered to sell their business to you. How did that go?

I haven’t watched Succession but everyone tells me I should. In 1999 my parents said they wanted to bring in professional management, so they said, “Do you want to buy it?”

My parents obviously wanted the highest price and I obviously wanted to negotiate the lowest price.

We had separate advisors because it was a business deal. It was hard – there were times I was thinking, ‘Yeah, but I’m your daughter!’ We’ve always said business is business, though. I give my parents credit for dealing with it squarely.

When did it feel like you’d succeeded in business, when you felt flush?

The big one was when I sold Weststar Holidays in 2007. Before then I’d had successes and businesses that grew, but I’d always invested the money from one business into the next and didn’t have money in the bank: it was all invested in the businesses.

But for the first time ever, when I sold Weststar, I had money in the bank.

What was that feeling like?

It was the first time I’d stood still for quite a while. And it led to an amazing realisation – that I’d spent my life doing what I love.

I could so easily have said, ‘I’m never going to work again. I’m just going to travel or do other things.’ Instead, it made me think, ‘I love business and I want to keep supporting business.’

What’s been your biggest financial setback?

I don’t know. I don’t mark my life in successes and failures. And I advise other people, ‘Get that shack full of the stuff you’ve got wrong off your back. Learn your lesson from the failure and then forget it.’

Of which Dragons’ Den investment are you proudest?

I’m currently very proud of Dock and Bay, who make fast-drying towels and ponchos for the beach.

Two young guys came into the Den and I was like, ‘Towels? Really?’ But theirs are bigger, better and more stylish and what I love is that we’ve also gone on a sustainability journey, making fully recycled products.

I also love a business called Fussy, which is a sustainable deodorant, getting plastic out of bathrooms.

Do you use cash, debit or credit cards?

I use charge cards. It’s like a credit card, but you must pay off the balance in full each month. I don’t use credit in my personal life and that comes from my early days of getting myself into credit card debt when I was at college in Brighton.

I was having a brilliant time, but I racked up a credit card debt of £1,000 and had to get a bar job to pay it off.

Do you have a pension?

I do, accidentally, from the early days of Weststar Holidays. I haven’t paid into it since because I’ve always thought of my businesses as my pension. My view is that I care about my money more than anybody else cares about my money and I’ll probably look after it better.

Are you a saver or a spender?

Probably a spender, because the point of money is to facilitate human beings to do things. I’ve got to that stage in life where I really don’t need stuff. I actually didn’t buy clothes, shoes or bags for 18 months recently, until some of my jumpers got holes.

So I’m not that kind of spender, but I am an investor and I will spend money on the things that I care about. So money for me is about facilitating something.

So what do you splash out on?

I’ve got two riding horses, plus rescue horses and other rescue animals. Horses are a slot machine – you put money into them and it just disappears. I also spend money on my garden. For me, the biggest luxury in life is me being able to buy something or do something or support a cause if I want to.

Travel used to be your greatest luxury, but do your eco-credentials allow it now?

My husband and I haven’t done long-haul travel for five years now, so we gave ourselves permission to take a trip to Antarctica this winter.

I don’t want to give the impression I walk around in a hair shirt, but before I buy something or do something I do ask myself, ‘Is that necessary? Is it worth the environmental impact?’ It’s like a balance sheet in my mind.

Have you ever earned silly money for an advert?

I’ve been offered a lot of money to do adverts, but I’ve never, ever endorsed any products. I feel you never know enough about a business or a product to stick your stake in the ground.

It would be easy for me to do it, but then it would turn out that their environmental or social responsibility credentials were awful, so I just steer well clear.

Little Experts: Why Money Matters was published on July 6.

