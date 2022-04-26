Debord burglary, theft trial set for June 23

Apr. 25—Kelly Renee Debord will have her day in court in about eight weeks after she opted for a jury trial in one of four cases on the Criminal Court docket.

Debord was assigned a June 23 trial date on charges of auto burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000 earlier this month.

The charges stem from a June 18, 2021, car break-in investigated by Crossville Police. A motion date is set for June 10.

Other cases on the docket, including aggravated assault, domestic assault, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and assault were all continued for tracking to June 10.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Diana Lynn Grasso, second-degree murder; motions set for Oct. 3 and trial set for Dec. 6.

Deadline docket

—Matthew Raymond Alcorn, three counts of felony possession of a Schedule I drug with intent, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule I drug in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, five counts of felony possession of meth, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, introducing contraband into a penal institution, three counts of driving while in possession of meth and three counts of driving on a revoked license; now under federal indictment and continued to Oct. 3 for tracking on what takes place in federal court.

—Thomas Mack Arnold, first-degree murder; continued to June 10.

—Jacob Matthew Brewer, court costs not paid in theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and evading arrest case; continued to Aug. 19 for payment.

—Kelsey Autumn Finley, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a legend drug, introducing contraband into a penal institution and simple possession; continued to May 13.

—Guillermo Miguel Francisco Jr., reckless endangerment; continued to May 10.

—Keith Austin Morgan, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and one case in boundover status; continued to May 10.

—Steven Michael Thomkins, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000; in custody in Anderson County, continued to June 22.

Motion/hearing

—Dara Kinsey Smith, sentencing hearing in aggravated assault case continued.

—Jennifer Leann Watson, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver; motion hearing continued to May 10.

Probation violations

—Amber Dawn Bow, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court for probation violation hearing; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Samantha Gail Cooper, credit for time served on a two-year sentence and probation terminated.

—Mackenzie Faith Cornell, probation violation hearing continued to May 6.

—Jackie Marie Hager, pled guilty to a probation violation on a four-year sentence and was given credit for time served in jail.

—Shana Renee Hinch, pled guilty to a probation violation of refusing to take a drug screen and was sentenced to 15 days in jail on an 11-month, 29-day sentence scheduled to expire on May 5. Court costs were waived, and Hinch was returned to probation until May 5.

—Dylan Caleb Howard, pled guilty to a probation violation and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail at 75% and then be returned back to probation for the balance of an 11-month, 29-day sentence. Howard was also ordered to obtain and drug and alcohol assessment and to do any follow-up required.

—Tristan Monroe King, pled guilty to a probation violation and agreed to serve the balance of an 11-month, 29-day sentence at 30% with credit for time already served in jail.

—Joseph Lee Manning, pleaded guilty to a probation violation with credit given to time already served in jail and was released back on probation for the balance of a six-year sentence.

—Jeffery Wayne Moody, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court for a probation violation hearing; ten days in jail and ordered held for hearing.

—Lillian Sheffield, probation violation hearing continued to May 10 with Drug Court application pending.

—Michelle Joyell South, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve nine months in jail at 75%.

—Cody Scott Staggs, probation violation warrant dismissed and returned to supervised probation.

—Susan Denise Stokes, probation violation hearing continued to May 6.

—Kenneth Andrew Toebbe, probation violation hearing continued to May 6.

—Joseph Scott Wyatt, probation violation hearing continued to May 6.

—Lesley Matheny, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Matheny and probation violation hearing continued to May 6.

—Shallamar Mills, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Mills and probation violation hearing continued to May 6.

—Eric Parsons, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Parsons and probation violation hearing continued to May 6.

Boundover status

—Ian Marc Wayne Donell, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

