Debra Behnke, a pioneering Tampa judge, was known for outspokenness, compassion

Ask those who knew Debra Behnke to describe her and you tend to hear words like “maverick,” “teacher” and “pioneer.”

“Maverick” because in more than two decades in Hillsborough’s courtrooms, she was a judge who never shied away from expressing herself, even in the face of authority. “Teacher” because she took time to explain her legal reasoning to new lawyers. “Pioneer” because she was among the first generation of women judges when men dominated the bench in Tampa — but also because of her advocacy for ideas that were ahead of their time.

From the bench, she crafted a reputation as outspoken, fair, fearless and funny. Many young women in law saw her as someone to be emulated.

“She gave us courage of our convictions,” said retired Judge Claudia Isom.

“She is the reason why I am where I am,” said Hillsborough Circuit Judge Kimberly Fernandez, a close friend.

Behnke died Oct. 18 after a short illness. She was 68.

Behnke served as a judge in Tampa for 26 years. In an era when punishment was the foremost goal of criminal justice, she was a believer in second chances and advocated for a different approach for people with addictions and mental illnesses.

She was born in New Jersey to a family that had six children. She had an identical twin sister, Denise Krochta.

Behnke became anchored to Hillsborough County — and to the law.

She studied history and German at Indiana University before attending law school at Loyola University New Orleans. She came to Tampa in the late 1970s when her former husband, Dr. Don Behnke, went to medical school at the University of South Florida.

She worked as an assistant public defender and an assistant state attorney before a stint in private practice.

In 1988, she challenged incumbent County Judge James Dominguez and won. (Dominguez would be reappointed the following year).

At the time, she was one of only a handful of women in the local judiciary; today, the majority of Tampa’s judges are women.

“It was definitely a different time, and in a male-dominated profession, and with her being such a loudmouth, it wasn’t easy,” said her daughter, Sara Behnke. “But she never backed down.”

Story continues

In 1992, Gov. Lawton Chiles elevated Behnke to the circuit bench.

“She should be remembered as the epitome of judicial independence,” said Michael Duclos, a colleague and close friend. “No way she’d be influenced by the press or litigants. She followed the law. She was completely independent of the foolish courthouse politics that used to take place in Hillsborough County.”

She was among the earlier voices to advocate for mental health court and drug court, which are alternatives to incarceration. She’d researched these problem-solving approaches to crime, recognizing that in many cases all people need is help, not retribution.

It was long before such ideas were widely embraced, and long before Hillsborough County would have the funding to create such specialized courts. Now, they’re a fixture of the local court system.

“She certainly marched to her own drummer, but in a good way,” said Hillsborough Chief Judge Ronald Ficarrotta. “She was very true to her beliefs. She wasn’t afraid to go against the tide a little bit.”

In the early 1990s, Judge Behnke presided in the trial of the man who would be known as the Hyde Park rapist. The case dealt with what was then a novel issue: DNA evidence. Behnke was tasked to determine, through case law regulating expert testimony, what a jury could hear about such evidence, and she wrote a detailed opinion.

In 2001, Behnke was handed a case involving radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge, who with his producer and two listeners was accused of animal cruelty related to a stunt involving the castration and slaughter of a wild boar. (Bubba was later acquitted).

As the case progressed, Bubba’s lawyer filed a motion asking Behnke to recuse herself. His reason: The judge had a bias for pigs.

The motion accused her of wearing pig earrings, collecting pig trinkets, and having a “strong affinity” for pigs. The judge called it hogwash. She laughed when she read it. She had an affinity for lots of animals, she said, not just pigs. She had liked children, too, but pointed out that no one ever asked her to recuse herself from child abuse cases.

Nevertheless, she did recuse herself. For years after, people would send her pig figurines, stuffed pigs and assorted pig memorabilia.

“She kept them,” her daughter said. “So I’ve inherited a lot of pigs.”

During a routine checkup in 2005, a doctor found a lump in Behnke’s left breast. Cancer ran in the family. One sister died at 9 from leukemia. A brother died at 41 from colon cancer.

After enduring surgeries and chemotherapy, she returned to the bench bald-headed, but donning an old English-style judge’s wig, with white locks flowing onto the shoulders of her black robe. She got laughs from the courtroom staff. A few minutes into her docket, she took off the wig, quipping that the lawyers probably would prefer a cool-headed judge to a hot-headed one.

Behnke left the bench in 2014. In retirement, she thought less about law and more about fishing. She launched boats from her waterside home along the Alafia River.

Although she left the law behind, she also left a lasting impression. Through the years, her family has heard from people who passed through her courtroom. Among their stories, the theme is compassion.

Sara Behnke didn’t know it, but years ago, one of her high school friends got in trouble with some acquaintances for a purse-snatching and ended up in her mother’s courtroom. The judge, unaware he knew her daughter, noted his lack of prior crimes, withheld a finding of guilt and sentenced him to probation.

Decades later, her daughter got a message from her old classmate. He’d completed probation, started a locksmith business and was now raising a family.

“He told me how much my mom changed his life,” she said.

---

Biography

Debra Krochta Behnke

Born: Jan. 16, 1953

Died: Oct. 18, 2021

Survivors: mother, Arlene Krochta; sister, Denise Krochta; brother Eric Krochta; former husband Don Behnke; daughters Sara and Grace Behnke; four grandchildren.

Services: Per Judge Behnke’s wishes, there were no services.