The Debrief with David Drucker - October 9
Senior Political Correspondent David Drucker joins Sarah Westwood for The Debrief: a look at the top stories of the week and what to expect moving forward.
The House Oversight and Reform Committee obtained documents from the General Services Administration, which leased the Old Post Office building to Trump for his hotel.
Democrats could be on the 'precipice' of a minority-party era
Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, opened up about Robert Mueller's "heartbreaking" lack of acuity in a forthcoming book, which includes revelations about the special counsel appointed during the Trump-Russia probe.
The conspiracy theory that the White House created a fake set for President Joe Biden to get his booster shot has been debunked by Politifact.
The Washington Post via Getty ImagesMost of Trump’s meetings with foreign business leaders that I attended were, like the episode in Kensington Palace, more about holding court than holding forth on issues of concern for American workers. Sometimes the president took bizarre turns into rambling monologues completely lacking in substance. It was becoming clear that this was how the man who had ridden into the White House on the grievances of ordinary Americans was going to fritter away his time i
Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted U.S. vessels in the Persian Gulf. A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats.
Jeffrey McConney testified before a grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA's office and is included in an indictment against the Trump Organization CFO.
The honeymoon phase is over: As of Thursday, Biden's approval rating stands at just 44.2%, according to FiveThirtyEight's aggregation of leading pollsters.
We wonder if Melania Trump has any regrets about wearing the “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket back on June 21, 2018, because people are still talking about it three years later. Author Stephanie Grisham is offering a new perspective on the wardrobe incident in her recently published memoir, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What […]
NewsmaxA noticeably uncomfortable Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) nervously chuckled on Wednesday night when he was asked about Stephanie Grisham’s claim that he cozied up to former President Donald Trump to “mop up the freebies like there was no tomorrow.”And in the end, Graham didn’t deny the former Trump press secretary’s accusation that he’s “Senator Freeloader.”Towards the end of his Tuesday night interview with the South Carolina lawmaker, Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt brought up the claims from G
The Trump legal team cited "executive and other privileges" in urging former officials such as Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows not to comply.
Powell, who became the public face of Trump's discredited attempt to overturn the election, faces lawsuits cumulatively seeking at least $4 billion.
"There is a towering cloud of suspicion hanging over this iconic Scottish property," said Nick Flynn, the legal director at the advocacy group Avaaz.
In a rally in Perry, Georgia, last month, former President Donald Trump suggested to the audience that Democratic voting rights […] The post Stacey Abrams responds to Trump’s comment about her bid for Georgia governor appeared first on TheGrio.
A seniors advocacy group is reaching out to leading members of Congress to support a one-time, $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment to help older Americans overcome financial difficulties caused by...
Officials say it is unclear what the USS Connecticut collided with, and a number of sailors were hurt.
Some Senate Republicans broke with former President Donald Trump to help Democrats pave the way for a short-term debt-ceiling increase.
WARSAW (Reuters) -A Polish court ruling challenging the supremacy of European Union law plunged the EU into an existential crisis on Friday, increasing fears among EU policymakers and many Poles that Poland could eventually leave the bloc. Politicians across Europe voiced dismay at the ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/why-polish-court-ruling-is-crisis-eu-what-might-happen-next-2021-10-08 on Thursday that parts of EU law are incompatible with the Polish constitution, undermining the legal pillar on which the 27-nation EU stands.
A bill proposed by a Democratic Pennsylvania state representative is satirical, but it has been presented on social media as though it was real.
The Biden administration has urged Moderna for months to increase its production domestically.