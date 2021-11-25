Debris blocks roads following anti-government protest in Solomon Islands

Smouldering timber, tree branches and other debris block roads in Honiara, the capital of Solomon Islands after widespread rioting and protests against the rule of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Dubbed "the Hapi Isles", the archipelago nation of around 700,000 people has for decades been beset by ethnic and political tensions. The latest bout of unrest began on Wednesday when thousands of protesters besieged parliament, setting fire to an outbuilding and calling for Sogavare's ouster. Since then the protests have quickly descended into a violent free-for-all, with gangs of stick-wielding youths rampaging through the capital, stripping stores of goods and clashing with police.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Allahabad high court: Outrage as court reduces child sex abuse sentence

    There’s been outrage in India after the Allahabad high court reduces the jail term of a sex offender.

  • Fact-check: Will Biden's Build Back Better Plan negatively impact inflation?

    Jen Psaki is incorrect in saying no economist thinks that President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better safety net bill will boost inflation.

  • U.S. won't stand idly by if Iran gets 'too close' to nuclear weapon

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not stand idly by if Iran gets too close to a nuclear weapon, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said in interview excerpts released on Wednesday ahead of next week's resumption of talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. "If they start getting too close, too close for comfort, then of course we will not be prepared to sit idly by," he told National Public Radio in an interview, according to excerpts released by the U.S. broadcaster.

  • Iraqi Kurds cite work, graft as reasons behind Minsk gamble

    The smuggler had said the car would come in 10 minutes, but Zaid Ramadan had been waiting in the dense forest straddling the Poland-Belarus border for three hours, desperate for signs of headlights in the mist — and a new life in Europe. The couple were among a disproportionate number of Iraqi migrants, most of them from Iraq’s Kurdish region, who chose to sell their homes, cars and other belongings to pay off smugglers with the hope of reaching the European Union from the Belarusian capital of Minsk — a curious statistic for an oil-rich region seen as the most stable in all of Iraq.

  • U.S. Justice Department to step up prosecution of unruly air passengers

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland directed federal prosecutors on Wednesday to prioritize prosecution of airline passengers committing assaults and other crimes aboard aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration said on Nov. 4 it had referred more than three dozen unruly passengers to the FBI for potential criminal prosecution amid a sharp rise in onboard incidents this year. "The Department of Justice is committed to using its resources to do its part to prevent violence, intimidation, threats of violence and other criminal behavior that endangers the safety of passengers, flight crews and flight attendants on commercial aircraft,” Garland said.

  • U.S. soldiers in South Korea enjoy Thanksgiving turkey

    Roast beef, lobster, mashed potatoes and stuffing were all on the menu for the hundreds of soldiers at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, one of several U.S. Army bases near the Demilitarised Zone."My cooks, my culinary specialists, they're like our family away from home. So we've been here all night together, sweating and arguing and cooking. So this is a family so I'm okay. I still feel the love and the spirit of Thanksgiving," said Sergeant First Class Miller Pitts, who helped prepare food.Higher-ranking army officers dished out food to soldiers, who sat at tables with plastic dividers, a reminder that the holiday is still being marked amid a global pandemic."It's a little different, especially with the pandemic going on it's harder to visit family and see family but we're just out here trying to make the most of it," said Sergeant Dwyer Grant.The United States currently has around 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea, which North Korea has long demanded its removal as one of the conditions for giving up its nuclear and missile programs.

  • CVS, other pharmacy chains found liable in their first trial over U.S. opioid epidemic

    A federal jury on Tuesday found that pharmacy chain operators CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc helped fuel an opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties, in the first trial the companies have faced over the U.S. drug crisis. Jurors in Cleveland federal court concluded that actions by the pharmacy chains helped create a public nuisance that resulted in an oversupply of addictive pain pills and the diversion of those opioids to the black market. It is up to U.S. District Judge Dan Polster to decide how much the companies should owe to abate, or address, the public nuisance in Ohio's Lake and Trumbull counties.

  • Maryland police officer convicted of rape is sentenced to home detention

    A Baltimore County, Maryland, police officer convicted of raping a woman and assaulting another was sentenced to home detention after a judge found that there

  • Ethiopia's Haile Gebrselassie and Feyisa Lilesa ready to join Tigray war

    Haile Gebrselassie and Feyisa Lilesa back the PM's call to go to the front line of the Tigray war.

  • Investors suing the Trump family have been allowed to view unreleased 'Celebrity Apprentice' footage to see if it proves they were sold a scam, report says

    Four investors accused members of the Trump family of promoting a multi-level marketing company to them, which cost them thousands of dollars.

  • Michael Flynn Goes Full Tinfoil Hat With Bonkers New COVID-19 Theory

    Mysterious elites may be plotting to release a new virus because "their little plan with COVID didn't work," the former national security adviser said.

  • 'New waves' of displacement reported in western Tigray: UN

    The United Nations on Wednesday expressed worry over reports of large-scale displacement from western Tigray, part of the war-hit Ethiopian region where the US has previously warned of ethnic cleansing.

  • Jan. 6 Organizers Reportedly Used Burner Phones To Communicate With Eric Trump

    Rally organizers used phones bought with cash to speak with top Trump White House and campaign officials, according to a new report.

  • Ethiopian leader called war 'epitome of hell.' Now he's back

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power. Abiy’s rule has been short in the vast sweep of Ethiopian history, but he has spent almost all his life preparing for it. Told as a child by his mother that she believed he would lead Ethiopia, he now speaks of martyrdom, if needed, to hold the nation together.

  • Australia sending troops, police to Solomons amid unrest

    Australia says it is sending police, troops and diplomats to the Solomon Islands to help after anti-government demonstrators defied lockdown orders and took to the streets for a second day in violent protests. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday the deployment would include a detachment of 23 federal police officers and up to 50 more to provide security at critical infrastructure sites, as well as 43 defense force personnel, a patrol boat and at least five diplomats.

  • Libya: Gadhafi son disqualified from running for president

    Libya's top electoral body on Wednesday disqualified the son and onetime heir apparent of the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi from running for president in elections to be held next month, citing his previous convictions. The name of Seif al-Islam Gadhafi appeared on a list of ineligible candidates issued by the country's High National Elections Committee. Seif al-Islam had been sentenced to death by a Tripoli court in 2015 for using violence against protesters in a 2011 uprising against his father, but that ruling has since been called into question by Libya's rival authorities.

  • Anthony Fauci Nails Utter Absurdity Of Tucker Carlson’s ‘Ridiculous’ Attacks

    The infectious disease expert explained why he considers criticism from the Fox News personality a "badge of honor."

  • Bestselling Author Don Winslow Has 19 Damning Questions About The Capitol Riot

    Winslow says these are the answers Republicans are trying to block.

  • Eric Trump threatened to sue a website after it suggested he spoke to Jan. 6 organizers on burner phones

    Trump threatened to sue a website for defamation after it suggested that he used burner phones to communicate in the run-up to Jan. 6.

  • Roger Stone Answers DOJ Tax Suit. Surprise: He Blames Robert Mueller.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty Images“This case would never have been brought if it didn’t involve Roger Stone.”So begins MAGA die-hard Roger Stone’s long-awaited response to a lawsuit the Justice Department filed seven months ago, accusing him and his wife, Nydia, of evading tax payments and defrauding the U.S. government.The opening line tops an 11-page denial, which the Stones’ lawyers filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida—the same