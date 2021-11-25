Debris blocks roads following anti-government protest in Solomon Islands

Reuters Videos

Roast beef, lobster, mashed potatoes and stuffing were all on the menu for the hundreds of soldiers at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, one of several U.S. Army bases near the Demilitarised Zone."My cooks, my culinary specialists, they're like our family away from home. So we've been here all night together, sweating and arguing and cooking. So this is a family so I'm okay. I still feel the love and the spirit of Thanksgiving," said Sergeant First Class Miller Pitts, who helped prepare food.Higher-ranking army officers dished out food to soldiers, who sat at tables with plastic dividers, a reminder that the holiday is still being marked amid a global pandemic."It's a little different, especially with the pandemic going on it's harder to visit family and see family but we're just out here trying to make the most of it," said Sergeant Dwyer Grant.The United States currently has around 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea, which North Korea has long demanded its removal as one of the conditions for giving up its nuclear and missile programs.