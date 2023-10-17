Debris from downed Russian drone damages Odesa yacht club

Debris from downed Shahed drones damaged recreational infrastructure in southern Ukraine in an overnight attack on Oct. 17, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, has said on Ukrainian national television.

Six enemy kamikaze drones were shot down during their approach from the sea, but there was damage on the ground due to falling debris, Humeniuk said.

"Six Shaheds sent from the Crimean peninsula in the direction of Odesa Oblast were destroyed on approach from the sea," she said.

“However, as a result of combat operations, the Shahed fragments hit a damaged recreational area. A shed for storing property and several boats were damaged.”

According to preliminary data, there were no fatalities or injuries.

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine clarified that the wreckage of the downed Shahed attack drone fell on the grounds of a yacht club in Odesa. The building of a sailing school and a shed for storing property were destroyed, and private civilian boats and yachts were damaged.

Photos of the aftermath of the enemy attack were also shared.

Сили оборони півдня України/Telegram (The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine)

Сили оборони півдня України/Telegram (The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine)

Сили оборони півдня України/Telegram (The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine)

A Kh-59 cruise missile launched at Ukraine by the Russian military was also intercepted over Mykolaiv Oblast, the Ukrainian military said.

Russia attacked Ukraine with Shahed suicide drones and a missile overnight on Oct. 16-17. Air defense systems were operating in Odesa Oblast. Enemy drones were moving towards the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.

Air defenses managed to shoot down six Shahed kamikaze drones and one cruise missile.

