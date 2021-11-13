Debris flies across road amid tornado in Long Island
A tornado was spotted in Long Island, New York, on Nov. 13 as it crossed the road.
A tornado was spotted in Long Island, New York, on Nov. 13 as it crossed the road.
The TikToker is raising eyebrows after sharing the big "culture shock" she faced after relocating to America.
Kesha ditched her clothes on Thursday as she communed with nature while on vacation in Hawaii
Oprah Winfrey listed the Saysh One sneakers as her go-to tennis shoes on her Favorite Things of 2021 list—here's where to find the comfortable sneakers.
Couture at the convenience store.
The texts also reference Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle.
Inside Jackie Kennedy's New York apartment from 1971, which featured fabrics made by the nonprofit Design Works and textile company Tillett.
JONATHAN BRADY/AFP via GettyMeghan Markle wrote her now-infamous letter to her father asking him to stop talking to the media to protect her husband, Prince Harry, from “constant berating” by his family before their 2018 wedding, a trove of text messages released Friday by London’s Court of Appeal sensationally revealed.In a heretofore unprecedented glimpse into the troubled relationship between Harry and Prince Charles, Meghan wrote to her former communications chief, Jason Knauf, that she was
Mandy Hansen and husband Clark Pederson tell PEOPLE why the baby name was the "perfect fit"
Shania Twain's new longer brown hairstyle has fans talking. The singer starts her Las Vegas residency on December 2, and she'll be taking the stage with a fresh new look.
Grace Warrior adorably tries to grab her uncle Robert's phone while the duo takes a series of selfies together
The Bachelor's Courtney Robertson just revealed how much money Dancing with the Stars offered to pay her—find out how much celebs earn here.
The Orphan Black actor stars as lawyer-turned-superhero Jennifer Walters in the MCU series. She-Hulk First Look Teaser Reveals a Very Green Tatiana Maslany: Watch Eddie Fu
Dong Mingzhu, named China's top businesswoman in 2017, said she wanted to turn her intern into a "second Dong Mingzhu."
There's a first time for everything.View Entire Post ›
Deion Sanders has spoken about his heath status in a four-minute video on YouTube. Here's what the Jackson State football coach had to say.
Warning: As the headline suggests, the article below reveals which character dies in Thursday’s Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy crossover. Now that we know the identity of the Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy character for whom Thursday’s crossover episodes would be the last, we kinda want to go back to when we were still in the dark. Why? Because […]
Miranda Lambert got the sweetest birthday tribute from her husband Brendan on Instagram and fans are loving every never-before-seen photos of the country singer.
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married on Thursday. Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress with sheer lace and a high neckline.
After Paul Rudd was named People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive, Jennifer Aniston shared a throwback of the duo from their 1998 movie The Object of My Affection: "You don't age."
The four-day event will take place May 19th-22nd at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. Welcome to Rockville 2022 Headliners: Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS, and Korn Spencer Kaufman