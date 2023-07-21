Debris Flies Over Interstate 95 as Tornadic Storm Barrels Through North Carolina

Heavy wind and rain ripped branches and leaves from trees on Interstate 95 near Dortches, North Carolina, as an EF-3 rated tornado touched down on Wednesday, July 19.

The tornado, which touched down northwest of Interstate 95, traveled 16.5 miles along the ground on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Raleigh said.

Thirteen people were injured in Nash County, where Dortches is located. Around 89 structures were damaged by the tornado, which also temporarily closed the interstate, Nash County said. Credit: @IntouchMeplease via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]