Debris goes flying after blast levels Broward home, footage shows. Here’s what we know

Debris landed on top of other homes, in backyards and on the street after an explosion leveled a house in Broward County early Tuesday morning, TV footage shows

The blast happened around 12:30 a.m. near Southwest 20th Street and 54th Avenue in West Park, according to reports. Footage from Miami Herald’s news partner CBS News Miami showed the house reduced to rubble a few blocks south of Pembroke Road.

“A big bang, like a car ran into the house,” one neighbor told the TV station.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said whether anyone was injured or killed.

