Debris to be hauled through busy Butte neighborhood
The Atlantic Richfield Company is demolishing portions of the slag wall and some foundations at the former Butte Reduction Works site.
The Atlantic Richfield Company is demolishing portions of the slag wall and some foundations at the former Butte Reduction Works site.
Holiday travel season is here — and it’s going to be expensive. But you can still take advantage of savings, deals, and rewards with the right travel credit card in your wallet.
Paramount stock surged Friday as reports continued to swirl regarding potential M&A deals for the media conglomerate.
Microsoft says it will hire 77 ZeniMax QA contractors as unionized employees. One of the perks for the workers is a copy of Starfield, a game they worked on and wouldn't otherwise have gotten for free.
This is how the VA home-loan program works and what it takes to qualify in 2024.
'I sweated a ton. This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon,' wrote one fan.
These puzzles, decor items, beauty products and more are the perfect way to get through your present list. \
This year at the Game Awards, the coveted Content Creator of the Year award went to Ironmouse, a fan-favorite VTuber. It marks the first time that an animated character has won the award, showing how expansive the streaming world can be. A movement originating in Japan, “VTuber” means “virtual YouTuber,” though the genre has spread to other streaming sites like Twitch, where Ironmouse has 1.8 million followers and is the most-subscribed female streamer.
In an email sent to customers earlier this week viewed by Engadget, the company announced that it had made updates to the “Dispute Resolution and Arbitration section” of its terms of service that would prevent customers from filing class action lawsuits.
Credit card debt is at an all-time high. Here’s how a balance transfer works and how it can help.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
We've picked the best meal delivery service for every taste and budget.
Archetype Entertainment's first game is an emotional drama about time dilation.
Grok, a ChatGPT competitor developed by xAI, Elon Musk’s AI startup, has officially launched on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Grok began rolling out late this afternoon to X Premium Plus subscribers in the U.S., "Premium Plus" being X's plan that costs $16 per month for ad-free access to the social network. Longtime subscribers will get priority access to Grok, X said, with the rollout expected to wrap up in the next week.
The problem of alignment is an important one when you're setting AI models up to make decisions in matters of finance and health. In a self-published paper, Anthropic researchers led by Alex Tamkin looked into how a language model (in this case, the company's own Claude 2.0) could be prevented from discriminating against protected categories like race and gender in situations like job and loan applications. It certainly did, with being Black far and away resulting in the strongest discrimination, followed by being Native American, then being nonbinary.
It is 2023, and there is still a baseball team that doesn't let its players grow beards.
A Tesla reservation recently posted an order screenshot that shows a previously-unknown special-edition Cybertruck.
Or rather, email communications software is. Today, Toronto-based ContactMonkey, a platform that lets companies create, send and track internal comms from Outlook and more, announced that it raised $55 million in a Series A round led by Updata Partners. In the remote work era, we believe that companies must continue to find avenues to best engage with their employees and communicate with them in ways that truly resonate.
Meta’s latest update for Threads will address a long-running feature request for the company’s Twitter competitor: topic tags.
Credit scoring companies operating in the European Union could be facing tighter curbs under the bloc's privacy laws following a ruling issued by the Court of Justice (CJEU) today. The referral relates to complaints brought against the practices of a German credit scoring company, called Schufa, but could have wider significance for credit information agencies operating in the region where the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) applies. One complaint the CJEU considered centered on a case of "prolonged" data retention by the credit referencing firm of information relating to the granting of a discharge from remaining debts which is only kept in the German public insolvency register for six months.
While today's bigger news from the world of Meta's messaging apps was the rollout of end-to-end encryption in Messenger, the company is also bringing another useful feature to its WhatsApp users: disappearing voice messages. The new feature will allow users to send a voice message that can only be listened to once before it disappears, similar to the "View Once" option for photos and videos introduced back in 2021. The company notes the feature could bring added security to conversations where you don't want the information retained in digital form -- like when planning a surprise or sharing sensitive information with a friend or family member, like your credit card number meant for a one-time use.