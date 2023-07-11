Debris from homes washes away in Vermont floods

STORY: More than 13 million Americans were under flood watches and warnings in New England the National Weather Service said, after weekend storms inundated rivers and streams.

New York and Vermont were the hardest hit states. More precipitation is expected into Tuesday (July 11), creating further flood hazards, the service said.

Vermont officials were calling the flooding the worst since Hurricane Irene reached the state as a tropical storm in 2011.