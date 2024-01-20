DeBruin, Stickler honored by Ohio Cattlemen's Association

MARYSVILLE – The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) awarded Steve DeBruin, DVM of Millersport, the Industry Excellence award at the Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet on Jan. 13. This award was sponsored by the Fairfield County Cattlemen’s Association.

The OCA also awarded Virgil Strickler. of Columbus, the Industry Service award at the banquet. This award was sponsored by United Producers, Inc.

The Industry Excellence award is presented to beef producers who have worked throughout their careers for the betterment of Ohio’s beef industry. Recipients are those that have contributed as a volunteer and leader to the success of OCA and, through their individual cattle operations, have been trailblazers for the beef industry creating new paths for other beef producers to follow.

Dr. DeBruin is a 1983 graduate of OSU College of Veterinary Medicine. After graduation Dr. DeBruin purchased the Feeder Creek Vet Clinic, primarily focused on beef cattle veterinarian work. He is now one of six practicing veterinarians at the clinic focusing on preventing problems and increased production by assisting producers in becoming more profitable. Dr. DeBruin is passionate about veterinarian medicine and helping others through his practice. He believes that as a veterinarian he can help beef producers be more profitable and proud of their operations.

Dr. DeBruin also served as President of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association in 2002. He got involved in the political aspects of agriculture during his presidency, as well as helped establish the state’s Beef Quality Assurance program. Beef Quality Assurance is still intact today ensuring beef cattle produced in Ohio are healthy and responsibly raised.

Dr. DeBruin’s biggest goal as a beef cattle veterinarian is to make a difference and aid in beef producers' success and profitability.

The Industry Service Award is presented to those who have contributed to the betterment of Ohio’s beef industry through their careers or volunteer work. The award is presented for efforts made outside but complementary to beef production.

Strickler served the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair for 30 years, 20 of which were in the position of General Manager. Strickler has a rich history with the beef industry and is a strong supporter of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association. He exhibited beef projects when he was in 4-H and continues to give back to the industry.

Strickler was an important partner in the execution of OCA’s BEST Program, the Ohio Beef Expo, and the beef shows at the Ohio State Fair, all of which have provided youth the opportunity to be involved in the beef industry. Specifically, he was key in the success of the Commercial Cattle Show at the Ohio State Fair and promoting Ohio born and raised beef.

Strickler prides himself on what he has accomplished working with the state’s beef industry. Strickler was also instrumental in implementing the Ohio State Fair’s nationally recognized Youth Reserve Program in 1995. In recognition of Strickler’s dedication to the Ohio State Fair over the past three decades, Governor DeWine renamed the program in his honor.

