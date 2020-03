BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany's federal government will stick to its debt brake rule, a spokesman for Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said, adding the regulation was not hampering the government's ability to provide support for the economy as the coronavirus outbreak worsens.

"The debt brake is not impeding us at the moment," the Funke group of newspapers quoted a spokesman for Scholz as saying.

