Debt Ceiling Anxiety Tracker: Bills Show Trader Concern Growing

Alexandra Harris
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury is likely to exhaust its current borrowing authority in less than a month and investor angst is beginning to build.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Traders are alert to the potential for market disruption should politicians in Washington fail to raise America’s so-called debt-ceiling in time, and signs of concern are showing up in short-term markets as the Treasury’s available cash pile has fallen to $173 billion, the lowest level in two years.

While key Treasury-market industry groups have been dusting off plans developed ahead of previous debt-ceiling showdowns, some on Wall Street don’t want to take their chances and have begun shifting more of their cash into less exposed corners of the short-term funding markets.

And with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pointedly commenting this week that things could come to a head by Oct. 18, traders have sharpened their focus on the prospect of a ceiling breach.

Following are some charts to help gauge just how jittery markets are getting:

Risk Premium

If the U.S. runs out of borrowing capacity, those who hold debt that’s due to be repaid shortly afterward are among those who are immediately most exposed. Investors in those particular securities are therefore demanding a premium to compensate for the risk, and that’s showing up in bill yields. All else being equal, longer-dated bills usually command a higher rate than shorter ones. But right now, those coming due between mid October and early November -- the most likely window for a default -- have noticeably higher yields.

Lackluster Auctions

The unwillingness of investors to hold paper maturing around the riskier dates is also showing up in the results of government auctions. Four-week bills, the most short-term securities that the government sells on a regular basis, have seen the proportion bought by so-called indirect bidders drop in recent offerings. This is a group that includes money market funds, suggesting that their appetite for paper due around late October has been waning of late. And the decrease is perhaps even more marked if you take into account the fact that the total size of these sales has also shrunk as the government navigates the ceiling issue.

A Place of Greater Safety

Of course, investors still need somewhere to park their short-term cash even if they’re avoiding certain T-bills, and that’s helping to add to blockbuster demand to place money at the Federal Reserve’s facility for reverse repurchase agreements. While the record usage of these operations has been driven in large part by a simple lack of T-bills in the market -- an issue also related to the ceiling -- a shunning of particular securities is pushing some traders into the arms of the more trusted counterparty that is the Fed.

Dwindling Cash

Perhaps one of the most stark measures of how close America is to the edge is to look at the Treasury’s cash pile. Fueled by fiscal stimulus and Fed asset-purchase measures, the cash balance exploded to a record $1.83 trillion in July 2020, but has since shrunk to a fraction of that. A large part of that drawdown was planned -- indeed the Treasury was required to reduce its cash balance to a certain level before the ceiling was officially reinstated at the start of August. But the pile is now well below what the Treasury itself had forecast last month for the end of the third quarter. All that means that the government has less of a buffer to pay its bills if there’s a disruption in debt markets, which simply adds to the risks.

(Updates Treasury cash balance in second paragraph, fourth chart.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Dow and the S&P 500 Eked Out Gains Today. Bond Yields Stopped Spiking, Too.

    Asian stocks remained under pressure amid fears of how China's energy crunch could dent the region's engine of industrial production.

  • YouTube Will Remove Videos With Misinformation About Any Vaccine

    (Bloomberg) -- YouTube will begin removing content questioning any approved medical vaccine, not just those for Covid-19, a departure from the video site’s historically hands-off approach. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe division of Al

  • Dow Jones Dives; Schumer Makes This Move As Yellen Issues Warning; Microsoft Stock Slumps, Tesla Fights

    The Dow Jones fell hard. Chuck Schumer made a pledge as Janet Yellen issued a debt warning. Microsoft stock fell as Tesla stock fought hard.

  • Analysis-Wall Street nervous about Washington as debt-ceiling warnings sound

    The slim-but-growing possibility of a fiscal crisis if Congress doesn’t act on the debt ceiling is getting increasing attention from U.S. investors and is filtering into certain asset prices, though few believe the nation will ultimately default. Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, said the bank is preparing for what could be a "potentially catastrophic event," while New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams warned of potential negative market reaction if no solution is found to the debt-ceiling issue. "There's a very packed legislative calendar over the next few weeks and there are significant tail risks in the short term," said Jon Adams, senior investment strategist for BMO Global Asset Management.

  • U.S. Debt-Limit Measures May Run Out in Late October, CBO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury is likely to exhaust its ability to borrow as soon as late October, according to the Congressional Budget Office, in the latest warning to lawmakers following their failed efforts to address the debt ceiling this week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy

  • German state says no decision yet on Tesla plant

    The German state of Brandenburg said on Wednesday no decision has been taken on Tesla's request to build a factory near Berlin, following a media report that regulators had agreed on the terms of a conditional approval. The Business Insider website had cited Brandenburg government sources saying environmental authorities had agreed internally to give electric vehicle maker Tesla the go-ahead, contingent on requirements regarding water use and prevention of accidents with toxic substances. When asked to comment on the report, the state's environment ministry said consultations and reviews on the project were ongoing.

  • Dollar Tree, known for its $1 deals, is raising prices to cope with rising shipping costs and inflation

    CEO Michael Witynski suggested Tuesday that some prices could rise $1.25 or $1.50 in certain Dollar Tree stores, without giving more details.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • This Back-Door Retirement Strategy Goes Away Jan. 1 – Did You Even Know About It?

    Americans who are using this "backdoor Roth" tax strategy may be out of luck as the House Ways and Means Committee legislative tax proposals would prohibit some of its uses. The provision is part of...

  • Senior Stimulus: How an Additional $1,400 Check Could Help Social Security Recipients Afford Rising Grocery Costs

    The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), one of the largest nonpartisan senior citizens advocacy groups, currently has over a million signatures for a petition to garner support and attention for an...

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • People gave a Florida woman $630,000 to solve their IRS debt problems. She did nothing.

    Vero Beach resident Jocelyn Lynch possessed no expertise for dealing with the Internal Revenue Service and other folks’ outstanding tax debts. But, Lynch does have documented experience as a fraudster.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • This Stock Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the coming decade, artificial intelligence (AI) will transform many industries, boosting productivity and efficiency. More importantly, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) looks like a smart way to cash in on that trend. Powered by a unique business model and a strong growth strategy, Lemonade is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar insurance industry.

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...

  • Real-estate investors are less optimistic about the U.S. housing market — here’s why

    Small scale real-estate investors are less enthusiastic about the state of the U.S. housing market — and their reasons for worry largely mirror those of the average home buyer today, according to a new survey. Real-estate data company RealtyTrac reported that 48% of individual real-estate investors view the investment market as being worse or much worse than it was a year ago, based on the results of a survey the company conducted. RealtyTrac polled mom-and-pop investors who purchase between one to 10 properties a year — including both investors who flip the homes and those who hold onto them as rental units.

  • 3 Must-Have Fidelity Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Exclusive-Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell - document

    The Afghan central bank ran down most of its U.S. dollar cash reserves in the weeks before the Taliban took control of the country, according to an assessment prepared for Afghanistan's international donors, exacerbating the current economic crisis. The confidential, two-page brief, written early this month by senior international economic officials for institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said the country's severe cash shortage began before the Taliban took control of Kabul. It criticised how the central bank's former leadership handled the crisis in the months before the Taliban's conquest, including decisions to auction unusually large amounts of U.S. dollars and move money from Kabul to provincial branches.