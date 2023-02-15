Debt ceiling: CBO finds government could be at risk of default ‘between July and September’

A Congressional Budget report released Wednesday projects the date when the government will no longer be able to pay its debt obligations fully “will fall between July and September 2023," further shaping the contours of the coming debt ceiling fight on Capitol Hill.

The agency further warned that its projected exhaustion date — commonly known as the X date — remains uncertain due to the annual ambiguity over how much in income tax receipts will come in this April.

If revenue comes up short, “for example, if capital gains realizations in 2022 were smaller or if U.S. income growth slowed by more in early calendar year 2023 than CBO projected—the extraordinary measures could be exhausted sooner, and the Treasury could run out of funds before July,” the report notes.

The U.S. formally hit the debt limit on Jan. 19 with the Treasury Department beginning the accounting maneuvers known as extraordinary measures with officials at the Treasury Department moving money around in order to delay the moment when the government is unable to pay its bills. The risk of default comes when these measures run out.

Wednesday's report, which was prepared in response to interest from Congress, says that without action, then government will be in a situation of needing "to delay making payments for some activities, default on its debt obligations, or both."

Outside observers have projected that a default — or even the threat of a default — could have market-rattling effects and possibly send the economy into a recession.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen similarly warned of "irreparable harm" in January if lawmakers do not address the issue in a timely manner. She also said then that "it is unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June."

The dual releases of the “Federal Debt and the Statutory Limit, February 2023” and “The Budget and Economic Outlook: 2023 to 2033” on Wednesday are both key guides for lawmakers, the White House, and the Treasury Department as all sides wrestle with resolving the possibility of a U.S. default on its obligations.

The second report is a regular CBO release that analyzes how the economy will develop over the coming decade — if current laws remain unchanged. It projects a federal budget deficit of $1.4 trillion for 2023 with the shortfall growing to $2.7 trillion in 2033 without any action.

The CBO is a federal agency tasked with providing budget and economic information to Congress. CBO Director Phillip Swagel is scheduled to discuss the new report at 3:00 pm ET.

This is a breaking post an will be updated.

