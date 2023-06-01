Debt ceiling vote recap: McCarthy lauds deal, pledges to get more work done

·1 min read

The debt ceiling compromise bill sailed to passage in the House on Wednesday evening.

The House voted 314-117 after just over an hour of debate on the legislation.

The bill required a simple majority — 218 — to pass in the House. Over 70 Republicans voted against the bill.

Only a handful of days remaining until the nation hits the X-date on which it could default, June 5.

The latest:

  • The House Freedom Caucus has come out officially against the debt limit compromise bill. Many of its members had declared intent to vote “no.”

  • House progressives are worried the debt limit deal could set a dangerous precedent for GOP-steamrolling in the future. And they’re frustrated President Biden didn’t invoke the 14th Amendment.

  • Earlier Wednesday, the House passed a rule governing debate on the debt ceiling bill, setting it up for final passage.

