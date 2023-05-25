Debt ceiling negotiations: What is the debt ceiling?

Negotiations on the debt limit continue between mediators from the Biden administration and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. | J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have been meeting to negotiate over raising the country’s debt ceiling.

The U.S. is days away from the June 1 deadline, when the country is expected to default on its obligations. A divided Congress is working on reaching a deal.

Here are updates on debt ceiling negotiations.

The debt ceiling, explained

Thursday, May 25

What is the debt ceiling? It is a limit on the amount of money the U.S. is authorized to borrow to pay for existing government spending obligations like Social Security, Medicare, debt service and defense spending. The debt ceiling is currently at $31 trillion.

Why does the debt ceiling need to be raised? Congress decides how much the U.S. is allowed to borrow. In January, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the U.S. had hit its statutory limit but she could take measures to push the need for an increase until June.

According to the Center of American Progress, federal agencies will have to pay bills using only incoming revenues if the debt limit isn’t increased or suspended.

Has the debt ceiling been raised before? Yes, on many occasions. Congress has raised or revised the debt limit 78 separate times since 1960, per the Department of Treasury.

The issue has become increasingly political. With a narrowly divided Congress this year, Republicans are demanding spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling but Democrats are pushing against the GOP’s demands.

According to Time Magazine, the last time the country was debt free was in 1835, under then-President Andrew Jackson when he liquidated the Second Bank.

Will the debt ceiling affect Social Security and federal employees?

Without Congress taking action on the debt ceiling, Social Security benefit payments, roughly $25 billion a week, might be delayed, as CNN reported.

“A lot of people in Washington are not that in tune with what this could mean,” said Max Richtman, the CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare. “If you depend on your Social Security for most of your living expenses, you’re not going to be able to pay your rent, buy your food, pay your utilities, the basics … pay out-of-pocket health care costs that may come up.”

Federal employees and the military might also experience delays in receiving paychecks.

How will the debt ceiling be resolved? A bill will have to pass both chambers of Congress raising the borrowing limit, and then President Joe Biden will need to sign it. Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are currently negotiating over a compromise. A bill raising the debt ceiling was already passed by House Republicans, but Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer say it went too far on spending cuts and reforms.

Democrats are looking into the 14th Amendment, which protects citizenship rights, as a way to unilaterally raise the debt ceiling, as ABC News reported. But few legal scholars think this is a viable option.

Is this the first time the U.S. will default on its payments? The White House has said that “the country has never intentionally defaulted on its obligations because of the debt limit.”

Treasury Secretary Yellen again warns about failure to lift debt ceiling

Thursday, May 25

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. is getting closer to not being able to pay all its bills.

“If Congress doesn’t act to raise the debt ceiling, and if we hit the so-called X-date without that occurring, there will be some obligations that we will be unable to pay,” Yellen said in a video appearance at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit on Wednesday, according to the Journal.

Yellen has previously said the U.S. could default as soon as June 1, but in her remarks Wednesday, she indicated the date of default could come later in the month.

“It seems almost certain that we will not be able to get past early June,” she said.

Sen. Mike Lee says he’ll delay debt ceiling deal unless cuts are ‘substantial’

Thursday, May 25

Sen. Mike Lee said he would use “every procedural tool” possible to delay a debt ceiling deal if it doesn’t contain “substantial” cuts, in a tweet published Thursday morning.

Lee’s comments come as McCarthy appears to be trying to moderate expectations over what will be included in the agreement.

“One thing I will tell people is this still won’t solve all the problems. The president took a lot of things off the table, but this will put us in the first step,” McCarthy told Fox News. “Whatever we don’t achieve here, we’ll come back the next day to get it because we’ve got to start working toward being able to balance the budget.”

President Joe Biden meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Washington. | Alex Brandon, Associated Press

The clock is ticking as McCarthy and Biden say no deal yet, but talks ‘productive’

Monday, May 22

While high level negotiations over the debt ceiling continued Monday, President Joe Biden said he was “optimistic,” after both he and Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., agreed that “default is not on the table.”

But Rep. Patrick McHenry, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee and one of the chief negotiators for Republicans, characterized the talks as only “reasonably productive.”

“What I sense from the White House is a lack of urgency,” said McHenry.

After brief pause, debt ceiling talks between Biden and GOP back on

Friday, May 19

House Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., said talks had resumed and negotiators planned to work over the weekend, according to Politico. The White House and congressional leaders are trying to come to an agreement to stave off a default, which Biden administration officials warn could come by June 1.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Friday on Fox Business that Republicans would work into the night Friday but they expected Democrats to make additional cuts.

“It’s very frustrating if they want to come into the room and think we’re going to spend more money next year than we did this year. That’s not right, and that’s not going to happen,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., who was asked by McCarthy to represent the GOP in negotiations, said the negotiations had stopped.

“We’ve decided to press pause, because it’s just not productive,” Graves told reporters Friday, according to Politico.

In debt ceiling standoff, Senate and House Republicans present united front against Biden and House Democrats

Wednesday, May 19

Republicans from the House and Senate gathered on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to show they are united in their demand for cuts and reforms in exchange for increasing the amount of money the federal government can borrow.

House Democrats plan to test that resolve. They started collecting signatures on a discharge petition Wednesday to force a vote on a so-called “clean” debt ceiling bill, that would raise the ceiling with no conditions attached.

Congressional leaders say they want to find a bipartisan solution on debt limit

Friday, May 19

Congressional leaders haven’t reached an agreement with the White House over raising the debt limit yet, but they’ve agreed to continue talks to try to find a bipartisan solution.

“Everyone, including the speaker, agreed we need to be bipartisan,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday after meeting at the White House with President Joe Biden; Vice President Kamala Harris; House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken.; and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

“The idea of having a partisan bill, we knew would get us nowhere and everyone freely admitted that in the room,” Schumer, a New York Democrat, said.

Biden thinks he can reach an agreement with Republicans over the debt ceiling

Monday, May 15

President Joe Biden said he thinks he can reach an agreement with Republican lawmakers to raise the debt limit before the U.S. defaults, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy isn’t as publicly optimistic.

After postponing a meeting with congressional leaders Friday, Biden spoke to journalists Sunday in Delaware. He said, “I remain optimistic because I’m a congenital optimist.”

“I really think there’s a desire on their part as well as ours to reach an agreement,” Biden said. “I think we’ll be able to do it.”

After 43 GOP senators sign Lee’s letter, Biden has little choice but to negotiate on debt ceiling

Monday, May 8

A letter signed by 43 Republican senators puts additional pressure on President Biden to agree to cuts as part of the negotiations.

The letter, sent to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, was initiated by Utah Sen. Mike Lee. It says Republicans in the Senate are “united behind the House Republican conference in support of spending cuts and structural budget reform as a starting point for negotiations on the debt ceiling.”

With 43 senators signing on to the letter, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Schumer is unlikely to have the votes to move a condition-free debt ceiling bill to a vote.

