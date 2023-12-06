The debt curse that is destroying corporate Britain

Debt leverage; it’s one of the biggest money makers ever to have been promoted by finance. But it has also become a curse on the corporate landscape, and it’s largely the taxman’s fault.

With Thames Water teetering on the brink, the cry has gone up anew; why were these basic utilities privatised in the first place? Nationalise and be done with it.

As it happens, I’ve got some knowledge of the water industry, having covered it as a still relatively young journalist in the late 1980s when the 10 water authorities in England and Wales were first transferred into the private sector.

Even at the time, the process was deeply controversial, far more so than any of Thatcher’s previous privatisations. Many considered water to be a basic human right, not something to be commoditised and sold, like petrol and potatoes.

But the underlying idea was sound. Provided there was a regulatory framework to ensure that consumers received high standards of service at a fair price, the water industry would be better off privately owned than publicly.

While still in the public sector, water was always an afterthought that took second place to other spending priorities. Over the years a massive investment backlog had been allowed to build up which needed urgently addressing.

If you think that standards are bad today, they were much worse back then. Drinking water would regularly fail EU requirements; pollution of rivers and beaches was a daily occurrence.

Much-needed accountability, it was generally agreed, would be better delivered by a regulated private sector than by a compromised state with other things to worry about.

In the event, it hasn’t worked out as hoped, but the failure is really one of poor regulation rather than privatisation as such. And in particular it is to do with the scandalous growth of debt leverage, which has gone largely unchecked not just in the utilities but right across the corporate sector over many decades now.

This was just about manageable with zero interest rates, but now the chickens are coming home to roost.

The reason why Thames Water is overwhelmed by debt is that the tax system deliberately incentivises it. Unlike equity, debt servicing costs are deductible against profits before tax, whereas dividends on equity are paid after tax.

It is, however, equity that provides companies with the buffer capital they need to withstand bad times, mismanagement and economic shocks. When the going gets tough, it is equity which is wiped out first.

By gearing themselves up, and replacing equity with debt, companies have made themselves much more risky, and because they are servicing so much debt, and tend therefore to be run for cash, far less inclined to invest in the future, as has plainly occurred in some of our utilities.

But by doing so, they very considerably reduce their corporation tax liability, or even escape it altogether, and thus significantly raise their return on equity. That’s what financiers mean when they talk about “efficient use of capital”.

It’s got nothing to do with efficiency as such. Rather, it’s about debt being more tax advantageous than equity. The owners’ gain is the taxman’s loss. Until the company goes bust, that is.

Use of debt leverage has been on the rise over many decades, but as I recall it, the first time it fully impinged on the wider public consciousness was when the Glazers bought Manchester United in the early Noughties.

The Glazers financed the near £800m they paid for the club with debt, which they then secured against the assets of the company. Blimey, said the fans; they’ve bought the club with its own money, which is indeed exactly what happened.

Financial engineering like this may not matter too much in the surreal world of Premier League football, where money is thrown around like confetti. But it plainly matters a lot when it comes to investment in privatised public services such as water, electricity and airports, where similar alchemy has been widely applied.

Thames Water is in trouble, and is seemingly unable to meet its obligations to customers, because it is struggling to service its debts.

There are lots of other examples of it, not least the acquisition by the Spanish construction company Ferrovial of British Airports Authority, where the company was similarly largely bought with its own money – the cost being met by adding £10bn to borrowing, taking £4bn out in dividends and raising £4bn by selling off a number of the regional airports.

There’s not a lot that can be done about it now. The financiers have taken the money and run. But we can at least start tilting the playing field back in favour of equity as a form of capital.

In the end, all tax rebounds onto consumers. This is the case even with corporation tax. One way or another, companies will find a way of reflecting whatever tax they pay in their prices.

The ideal solution would be to get rid of corporation tax entirely and make up the difference, if that were thought necessary, by taxing income and sales more heavily. Tax deductibility of debt interest then ceases to be an issue.

But as Stuart Adam of the Institute for Fiscal Studies points out, this is an economist’s argument. In the real world no government is going to risk votes by overtly taxing workers more so as to tax “big bad business” less, however helpful it might be to long term investment.

But nor would you want to penalise business by abolishing the tax deductibility of debt interest entirely. With around £2 trillion of corporate debt in the UK, this would hugely raise the effective tax burden on business, such that you could kiss goodbye to any company wanting to base itself here.

The best solution lies with an approach which is already recommended by the and the European Commission, and has been adopted in a dozen or so countries in Europe and beyond – a so-called “allowance for corporate equity” (ACE).

This would allow companies to deduct a notional interest rate on their equity alongside their debt servicing costs, thereby eliminating the debt bias.

Such an approach has already been adopted twice in Italy, only then to be twice scrapped in favour of a lower headline rate of corporation tax.

In Britain, we’ve been going the other way, raising the headline rate but increasing allowances. The next logical step to the permanent “full expensing” promised in the Autumn Statement would be both to widen its scope to include all investment spending – not just plant and machinery – and supplement it with an allowance for corporate equity.

Debacles such as Thames Water would not have happened but for the distortions in debt and equity the tax system encourages. Time to stop the rot of financial engineering.

