Debt Investors Losing Millions on Libor Switch Start to Fight Back

Paula Seligson
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The request from Allied Universal to its lenders last month seemed innocuous and logical enough.

Most Read from Bloomberg

With the deadline rapidly approaching to phase out Libor as the benchmark for trillions of dollars of floating-rate debt, the provider of security guards and janitors wanted to start using a replacement to set the rate on more than $4 billion of loans. Under the terms of its credit agreement, the company didn’t even need its debtholders to formally sign off on the plan — it just needed more than half of them to refrain from objecting.

It couldn’t even manage that.

The surprise repudiation by Allied Universal’s creditors was the culmination of months of brewing frustration over what’s seen as a growing effort by some borrowers to use the transition to a new reference rate to stealthily tilt the economics of deals in their favor, according to multiple investors and market participants.

By offering terms that don’t compensate lenders for the fact that the alternative benchmark — the Secured Overnight Financing Rate — consistently prints below Libor, companies have been able to reap significant savings. With roughly 80% of the US leveraged loan market still needing to make the switch, the value of interest payments on more than $1 trillion of debt is at stake ahead of the much-maligned reference rate’s phase out mid-next year.

“Almost all of these types of amendments are getting done at an economic benefit to companies and a cost to lenders,” said Scott Macklin, director of leveraged loans at AllianceBernstein. “Companies have all the incentives in the world to continue to accelerate the process of transitioning from Libor to SOFR if lenders continue to allow them to save money doing so.”

A representative for Allied Universal didn’t respond to requests for comment, while representatives for Credit Suisse Group AG, the agent bank on the loan, and Warburg Pincus, the company’s private equity owner, declined to comment.

Recent clashes over how much investors should get paid when borrowers switch to a new benchmark are a small part of a much larger struggle by global regulators to shift markets away from the scandal-tainted London interbank offered rate.

Libor was once the go-to reference rate for everything from student loans and mortgages to eurodollar futures. But as markets evolved, the trading that helped inform the benchmark dried up, and the rate was found to be routinely manipulated by big banks.

Until this year, virtually the entire leveraged loan market was tied to the floating benchmark. US officials banned new loans from using Libor in January, but gave existing contracts until the end of June 2023 to ditch it.

Yet SOFR, Libor’s replacement in the US, has proven an imperfect alternative. Since the start of the year, three-month term SOFR has printed anywhere from 8 to 43 basis points below Libor. CLOs, or collateralized loan obligations, are particularly vulnerable to the risk of a mismatch between rates on the loans they buy and the bonds they sell to investors.

That’s set the stage for borrowers and lenders to haggle over how to make up a gap of more than $1 billion in annual interest payments.

Benchmark Battle

While Allied Universal’s proposal was one of the first benchmark amendments to be shot down by investors, many say it won’t be the last.

Companies are grappling with the fastest monetary policy tightening in decades as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to tame runaway inflation. That’s left highly-indebted firms dealing with a spike in their borrowing costs that’s hurting cash flow just as a potential recession looms. While some borrowers had already sought to skip on so-called credit spread adjustments earlier in the year before rates took off, for many, leaving them out has now become a way to try and chip away at that extra interest burden.

For months, lenders largely let them get away with it. The reasons varied. Opinions differed among investors on which deals were worth fighting over, and some saw diminishing returns from quibbling over a few basis points when the Fed was jacking up rates.

Moreover, they simply weren’t organized enough to block the proposals, especially those tied to loans with so-called negative consent clauses, which comprise about 30% of the market, according to Covenant Review data. Those clauses, which Allied Universal had, require more than half of creditors to actively vote to reject amendments, in contrast to a typical loan where debtholders must vote yes for an amendment to pass.

Yet that may be starting to change.

Investors are increasingly weighing the economics of each offer as the pace of amendments accelerates and the deadline to pivot from Libor nears, market watchers say.

“If lenders in fact start paying attention, and blocking the amendments that have either no spread adjustment or lower spread adjustments, then borrowers will have to come back with better terms,” said Ian Walker, a legal analyst at Covenant Review.

In fact, Allied Universal returned to its lenders with a revised amendment earlier this month that included 10 extra basis points, the investors familiar with the transaction said, asking not to be named discussing a private deal. It passed.

Most conflicts, however, aren’t expected to be resolved so quickly.

In September, Petco withdrew an amendment to transition a $1.7 billion loan to SOFR that did not include a credit spread adjustment.

The company only recently brought forward a new amendment proposal that included a credit spread adjustment in line with previous recommendations from officials overseeing the Libor transition, people with knowledge of the transaction said.

Those adjustments offer compensation depending on the tenor of the benchmark used to underpin the loan, including 11 basis points for one-month term SOFR and 26 basis points for three-month. The revised proposal also passed.

Representatives for Petco, private equity owner CVC Capital Partners, and agent bank Citigroup Inc. declined to comment.

Dangerous Delay

For some, the prospect of prolonged negotiations over credit spread adjustments delaying the shift from Libor is adding to concerns over a potential mad rush to amend agreements ahead of the benchmark’s phase-out.

About 80% of the $1.4 trillion US leveraged loan market still needs to pivot to SOFR, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. data, and there’s already expected to be a significant administrative logjam for borrowers, lenders, lawyers and bankers in the run-up to the deadline.

That could ultimately produce a scenario where some companies aren’t able to transition in time, leading to self-inflicted tumult in the market.

Alternatively, the deluge of amendments could overwhelm lenders and leave them without sufficient time to evaluate each proposal, allowing many to automatically pass, Covenant Review’s Walker said.

Ultimately, both borrowers and lenders should want to shift to SOFR well before the deadline, according to Tal Reback, who leads the Libor transition at KKR & Co.

As mid-2023 approaches, Libor will become less reliable as activity informing the benchmark dries up further. That increases the risk that the rate could suddenly gap higher or behave in unexpected ways, and poses a bigger problem than a temporary mismatch between CLO assets and liabilities, she noted.

“Liquidity is the Achilles’ heel of the market, so I would want to be where the liquidity is,” Reback said. “And that is undoubtedly SOFR.”

--With assistance from Lisa Lee.

(Updates with dollar value of annual interest payments at stake in 12th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 3M Will Stop Producing ‘Forever Chemical’ PFAS by End of 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co., confronting regulatory pressure and lawsuits that threaten billions of dollars in damages, will stop making so-called forever chemicals and aim to discontinue their use in products by the end of 2025. Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning To

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street falls fourth straight day as recession worries nag

    Wall Street equities closed lower on Monday for a fourth straight session with Nasdaq leading declines as investors shied away from riskier bets, worried the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could push the U.S. economy into a recession. The three major U.S. stock indexes have been pressured since Wednesday, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell took a hawkish tone when the central bank raised interest rates. Powell promised further increases even as weak data showed signs of a weakening economy.

  • Stock Market Live: Stocks Edge Lower, Bank of Japan Rattles Bond Markets With Policy Tweak

    A surprise move by the Bank of Japan to widened the trading band on long-term bond yields as Treasury yields higher and stocks looking at a fifth day of declines.

  • Hyundai lays off staff after idling Russian plant since March

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, formerly one of Russia's biggest car makers, has begun laying off workers at its St Petersburg factory, which has stood idle since March, largely due to the effects of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. "Owing to the continued suspension of production, Hyundai Motor is taking steps to optimise its staff numbers in Russia," Hyundai's Russian unit said in a statement. Around 2,600 people built Hyundai and Kia cars at the plant, which has a capacity of some 200,000 vehicles per year.

  • US Housing Starts, Permits Fall on Slide in Single-Family Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- New US home construction continued to decline in November and permits plunged as high borrowing costs paired with widespread inflation eroded housing affordability and demand.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesAmazon Ring Cameras Used i

  • Auto analyst: There’s ‘significant downside to the OEMs’ ahead

    Wells Fargo Senior Analyst Colin Langan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the auto industry, the EU energy crisis, how automakers are dealing with supply chain disruptions and inflation, the EV tax credit, and the outlook for the auto industry moving into 2023.

  • Binance.US to Buy Assets of Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager, Eyes More Acquisitions

    CEO Brian Shroder said the U.S. arm of the cryptocurrency exchange has hundreds of millions of dollars to deploy as it targets other acquisitions.

  • Energy stocks were winners this year, and Wall Street remains bullish for 2023

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss energy stocks, investor sentiment, and the outlook for the energy sector moving into 2023.

  • Mondelez (MDLZ) to Divest Developed-Market Gum Business

    To focus on core areas, Mondelez (MDLZ) pens a deal to divest its developed-market gum business to Perfetti Van Melle Group.

  • Mondelēz to sell gum business to European candy maker for $1.35 billion

    Mondelēz International Inc. has agreed to sell its developed-market gum business in the United States, Canada and Europe to Perfetti Van Melle Group, a European gum and confectionery maker for $1.35 billion. The sale includes the gum brands Trident, Dentyne, Stimorol, Hollywood, V6, Chiclets, Bubbaloo and Bubblicious in the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as the European candy brands Cachou Lajaunie, Negro and La Vosgienne.

  • Kuroda Shocker Is Just the Start of BOJ’s Risky Path Toward Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda just gave investors a glimpse of what to expect when the world’s boldest experiment with ultra-loose monetary policy comes to an end.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesAmazon Ring Cameras Used in N

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits ‘Eastern Fortress’; Pipe Blast

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to Bakhmut, a city hailed by his deputy defense minister as “our eastern fortress” amid heavy fighting over the past few weeks.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesAmazon Ring

  • Global Markets Jolted as BOJ Surprises With Yield Policy Change

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s unexpected hawkish shift sent shock waves through global markets as the developed world’s last holdout for rock-bottom interest rates inches toward policy normalization.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesAmazon Ring

  • US Stocks Climb; Treasuries Drop After BOJ’s Move: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks climbed as shares of major technology companies rose and investors parsed data that showed Federal Reserve tightening is hitting the economy. Treasuries dropped after a sudden hawkish move from the Bank of Japan sent the yen soaring and raised expectations it would join its peers elsewhere in boosting interest rates.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&

  • Disney stock: Here's how much shares have fallen in 2022

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.

  • 5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

    Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You'll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won't earn the...

  • Bitcoin Addresses Tied to Defunct Canadian Crypto Exchange QuadrigaCX Wake Up

    More than 100 bitcoins tied to the defunct Canadian crypto exchange QuadrigaCX were transferred out of cold wallets thought to be beyond anyone’s control over the weekend.

  • This Mistake Could Make Your Medicare Premiums Even Higher. How to Avoid It.

    Retirees need to start planning at age 60 to avoid getting blindsided by the income-related monthly adjustment amount, or IRMAA, which can get tacked on to standard Medicare premiums

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.

  • Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500

    It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days.